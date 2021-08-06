A calming and clutter-free home starts with smart storage, so it is worth investing in a chest of drawers that’s both stylish and spacious, whether you’re furnishing your bedroom, living room, dining space or hallway.

Consider your storage needs and what you want from your new furniture piece. A wider unit that’s not too high works well in place of a sideboard in the dining room, whereas a slim tallboy can be a godsend if you’re drowning in clothes but short on floor space in the bedroom.

Beyond its obvious functionality, a chest of drawers also provides a handy surface. Think about that dressing table mirror in the bedroom, the trinket dish in the hallway, or table lamp in the living room. You’ll inevitably top yours with all of your favourite things.

Whether you plump for a traditional chest of drawers or one that’s a little more contemporary, look for top-notch materials such as solid oak or teak, and top-quality craftsmanship. Dovetail joints in the drawers are a good indicator of superior woodwork – this is a furniture piece that’s in constant use, so you’ll want it to last.

How we tested

We put our top chests to the test, looking for great design and functionality, good storage capacity and, importantly, bang for our buck.

Nöa & Nani Otto chest of drawers Best: Overall Dimensions : W 120cm x D 60cm x H 80cm

: W 120cm x D 60cm x H 80cm Rating: 10/10 The Otto is one handsome piece of furniture, with its colour-contrasted natural wood, warm silky grey and its sharp, contemporary shaping. The chest comes flat packed and is crafted from a mix of pine and metal, while its sleek design allows the drawers to pull out easily without fussy handles interrupting its smooth frontage. We loved the way the hefty chest seemingly floats on its disconnected angled legs – on closer inspection, you’ll find hidden metal brackets holding it firmly in place. This is a generously wide chest with six even, spacious and unusually deep drawers, making it suitable for bedrooms, living spaces and modern hallways alike. Buy now £ 169 , Noaandnani.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunelm Bromley grey 3 drawer chest Best: For affordable style Dimensions : W 80cm x D 40cm x H 75cm

: W 80cm x D 40cm x H 75cm Rating: 9/10 Simple in design, Dunelm’s three-drawer chest caught our attention for its attractive natural wooden top that contrasts with its light grey painted body. This affordable number comes ready assembled, save for the chrome knobs – music to the ears of the flat-pack averse. The chest is made from a mix of solid oak, pine, oak veneers, MDF and plywood, and its quality is palpable. The Bromley proves a smart addition to the bedroom – the larger bottom drawer is perfect for chunky knitwear. It is solid and sturdy and, ultimately, looks and feels much more expensive than it is. Buy now £ 159 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tikamoon milano solid teak chest of drawers Best: For modern warmth Dimensions : W 120cm x D 40cm x H 105cm

: W 120cm x D 40cm x H 105cm Rating: 10/10 This chest is almost too beautiful to be hidden away in the bedroom; rather, you’ll want to show it off in your living space. That said, its combination of six smaller drawers and four larger ones makes it ideal for storing clothing, from accessories and undies to jeans and chunky jumpers. Crafted from solid teak in a mid-toned honey, the milano offers a wonderfully warming effect in any room. This one’s all about the natural swirling wood grain, and to celebrate mother nature’s own design, it’s kept pleasingly handle-free – simply pull each drawer out smoothly from underneath. At almost £1,000, the chest is not cheap, but it is top quality and makes a statement. Buy now £ 939 , Tikamoon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oliver Bonas new boys hemsworth blue mango wood chest of drawers Best: For maximalists Dimensions : W 70cm x D 40cm x H 86cm

: W 70cm x D 40cm x H 86cm Rating: 8/10 We loved this eccentric-looking chest for its quirky mix of materials: dark stained mango wood is paired with woven cane sheeting, while the top drawer is painted teal for a contrasting colour pop. Even the handles contrast with a mix of gold brass and crackle-glazed ceramic; sleek pull handles on the bottom three drawers and circular knobs on the top. But beyond its aesthetic appeal – undoubtedly one for maximalists – this is a beautifully handcrafted piece with ample storage space. Functional, but bursting with character. Buy now £ 595 , Oliverbonas.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Union Rustic dodge 4-drawer chest Best: For versatility Dimensions : W 92cm x D 48.5cm x H 105cm

: W 92cm x D 48.5cm x H 105cm Rating: 8/10 Traditional in design and wonderfully rustic in its materials, this is an attractive and versatile chest that looks the part in any given space in the home. It’s made from solid wood with a mid-toned distressed pine finish and boasts strong black metal pull handles for a stylish industrial touch. We loved the different-sized drawers on this one, and, in particular, the generous bottom drawer, which is handy for those awkward larger items needing a home. Unapologetically chunky but taller than it is wide, it offers good storage capacity. Be prepared to roll your sleeves up for some substantial self-assembly, however. Buy now £ 169.99 , Wayfair.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} OnBuy narvik 6 drawer chest of drawers, gloss white Best: For minimalists Dimensions : W 120cm x D 40cm x H 77cm

: W 120cm x D 40cm x H 77cm Rating: 8/10 It’s a well-known interior design trick that white furniture can give the illusion of extra space, whereas darker pieces can easily overwhelm a smaller room. With its gloss-white melamine finish on the drawers, this chest also offers a sleek exterior that reflects the light beautifully. Nice and wide, the Narvik chest boasts six evenly sized, deep drawers with durable metal runners that allow for a smooth action, while its handle-free design keeps the piece clean-lined and contemporary. Fashioned from MDF but well-crafted and super stylish, we were impressed with this affordable chest. Buy now £ 129 , Onbuy.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oak Furnitureland bevel natural solid oak 5 drawer tallboy Best: For smaller spaces Dimensions : W 52cm x D 42cm x H 120cm

: W 52cm x D 42cm x H 120cm Rating: 9/10 This is a brand that prides itself on high-quality woodwork and pieces that are made from 100 per cent solid oak – including the backs and drawer interiors, which other furniture-makers typically skimp on. To form, Oak Furnitureland’s bevel tallboy is a natural beauty with its blonde oak grain on full show. Add to that faultless dovetail carpentry joints and you have one beautifully crafted piece. The five-drawer chest is finished with contemporary brushed metal handles and comes polished in a clear wax for a lovely, smooth finish. It is, of course, a great floor space-saver, but it offers ample storage, too. Buy now £ 339.99 , Oakfurnitureland.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Atkin & Thyme toshi chest of drawers Best: For industrial glam Dimensions : W 100cm x D 45cm x H 75cm

: W 100cm x D 45cm x H 75cm Rating: 9/10 This three-drawer chest is fashioned from a rich mango wood with a raw and distressed finish, while its middle drawer stands out with a cement front complete with inlaid brass chevrons. Add to that slim, tapered brass legs and you have a statement piece that deftly mixes glamour with industrial. On the functional side, it boasts a trio of deep, wide and evenly sized drawers that open and close via a discrete brass bar that runs across the width of each one. We found the Toshi chest works best in sociable spaces like the living room or dining room – it’s a showpiece, after all. Buy now £ 599 , Atkinandthyme.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Made pavia wide chest of drawers Best: For boho bedrooms Dimensions : W 120cm x D 42cm x H 76cm

: W 120cm x D 42cm x H 76cm Rating: 8/10 For a laid-back bohemian look in the bedroom, Made’s pavia chest hits all the right notes. It’s crafted from engineered wood that’s painted to resemble white-washed oak, while its woven rattan drawer fronts make a pretty contrast and its dainty brass pull handles are a stylish design detail. Elevated on pole-like wooden legs, this substantial chest boasts six evenly sized drawers that offer ample storage space. Well-made and design-led, we loved this one for its pleasing symmetry and relaxed feel. Buy now £ 449 , Made.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Chests of drawers Noa & Nani's Otto got our top marks for its sleek, contemporary design and its generously wide and deep drawers. This is a flat-pack piece, but that's reflected in the affordable price. Once assembled, it looks and feels every bit a high-end chest of drawers. We also loved Tikamoon's milano solid teak chest of drawers for its quality of craftsmanship and its contemporary but altogether homely look.

