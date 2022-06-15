The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Aldi’s sun lounger range includes a rocking chair – and it costs less than £70

Your new summer throne awaits...

Lois Borny
Wednesday 15 June 2022 14:30
<p>The modern recliners have dropped just in time for sunnier weather </p>

The modern recliners have dropped just in time for sunnier weather

(iStock/The Independent)

Summer is in the air – and after months of dreary, drizzly weather we could not be more ready to head to the garden and soak up the heat.

When making the most of the British summer, investing in decent outdoor furniture is often a simple way to enhance your hours alfresco – and when it comes to affordable options, budget buy queen Aldi never dissapoints.

No stranger to thrifty garden thrones, the supermarket has already made waves with its sell-out hanging egg chair and now joining the roster are two new additions, both markedly modern with sleek silhouettes – yes, the retailer has dropped two luxe sun loungers for your patio lazing.

Something a little different, and perhaps the most exciting of the two is Aldi’s rocking sun lounger, but if that idea doesn’t rock your boat then there’s also a contemporary looking model with a matchy matchy table to house your sunbathing essentials.

While we’ve not reviewed the chairs ourselves, the hugely competitive price tags paired with the current heatwave mean that they are likely to sell out.

Read more:

So if like us you’re looking to drain every last drop from the British summer, take a pew as we explain everything you need to know about these swish new loungers.

Aldi Gardenline aluminium sun lounger: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re a lover of modern design, this statement lounger may be right up your street. Its padded seat and dark colourway looks premium while the price tag is budget. It’s said to be lightweight which will come in handy when you’re moving it around to stay in the sun, and the backrest can be adjusted for five different heights, perfect if you’re looking to recline for some sun-soaked shut-eye. This chair comes on its own and with a matching table too (£119.98, Aldi.co.uk).

Buy now

Aldi Gardenline rocking sun lounger: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Giving us serious sun lounger envy, this chair will actually rock back and forth, which is perfect if you’re whiling away hot summer days. Comfort shouldn’t be comprimised either thanks to its padded arm and head rests and, as it claims to be weather and UV resistant, it should hold its own winter rolls around.

Buy now

For discounts on garden furniture, try the links below:

For fun in the sun, Aldi’s swings are an affordable way to encourage outdoor play

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in