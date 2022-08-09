Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With barbecues, picnics and beach days underway, summer is well and truly here, and we don’t want it to end. But, while we turn our attention to our own gardens, adding sun loungers, paddling pools and even pizza ovens to create our own Costa del Kent, it can rack up quite a hefty bill.

So of course we look to bag bargains, scout deals and penny-pinch here and there to keep the cost down and the enjoyment high, and who better to turn to than Aldi?

We’ve sung the budget-retailers praises a thousand tunes before, raving about its Specialbuys, beauty bits and even its dog-friendly ice cream, and it seems like we’re not alone in our love for the own-brand label.

But, the one downside to it being so popular is the rapid rush to the checkouts and inevitable sell-outs, meaning you need almost lightning-fast reactions to actually bag the biggest bargains – unless, of course, you leave that to us here at IndyBest as we’re always on the lookout.

And our latest spot is an old favourite. The hanging egg chair that everyone loves is back in stock, and this is how to get your hands on it this time around.

Gardenline hanging egg chair: £189.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

It’s fair to say people went mad for this egg chair last time it was available, and in order to give everyone who didn’t quite catch it another chance to buy, it has now been re-released in the original style.

Named best bang for your buck in our egg chair round-up, it was a respectable £35 cheaper than our second lowest-priced option (which was still relatively cheap) and a whopping £2,765 cheaper than our most expensive find – just to give you an idea of the cost compared to some other favourites. So suddenly costing under £200 feels like a real saving.

Our tester even shared that it felt and looked a lot more expensive than it is too, which leaves little worry to the buy cheap buy twice curse. And, as with most Aldi products, it comes with a three-year warranty, meaning lots of time to hang out without the worry of it breaking too.

Read more: Aldi’s garden furniture is here to spruce up your outdoor space for summer 2022

Measuring 195cm tall and 100cm wide, it is quite the sizeable chair, but notably smaller than most sofas, and is made up of a synthetic polyethylene wicker egg-shaped basket hung from a steel pole. Inside is a number of polyester cushions set around in an armchair-like style with a headrest for maximum comfort, and they’re UV resistant meaning they shouldn’t fade in colour.

Currently available to pre-order online, not in-store, the chair will be dispatched on 11 August and can take anywhere between two and seven days to arrive, meaning there’s hardly any time to wait. But, as it’s a large item it will cost £9.95 for delivery, so you may want to add your weekly shop on there too.

Buy now

