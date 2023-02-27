Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It may not even be spring yet, but that doesn’t stop us dreaming of summer soirées and sitting outside. As the evenings get a little bit lighter every day and Easter approaches, the clocks will change before we know it too. Whether you love entertaining, or simply enjoy having a cuppa or glass of wine in the fresh air, having a stylish seat and table makes all the difference.

From adding rugs and cushions to painting the fence and stringing up some fairy lights, there are plentiful ways to spruce up your outdoor space, no matter how big or small it may be. Adding a sofa, chairs or bistro set can instantly elevate a garden or balcony area, and it should be furniture you can use for years to come.

Which is why we were very keen to hear about Aldi’s 2023 garden furniture drop. Just launched, pieces are available to buy online only now. The garden furniture buys cover a corner sofa, rope effect set, a rattan bistro coffee table and chairs, and a rocking bistro set.

We’ve reviewed two of these Aldi garden furniture sets, to bring you our tried and tested verdict. Also helping steer your shopping choices, we’ve got the lowdown on a few other outdoor seating and table buys catching our eye from the affordable retailer’s middle aisle.

Keep scrolling to see what we’ll be sitting on in our outside space this summer. You can thank us later for getting organised well ahead of the warmer weather.

Gardenline rope effect furniture set: £399.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

As one of the two sets we tested, we found this set to be perfect for every type of outdoor space – be that big or small. With a fairly titchy garden ourselves, we didn’t find that it made the space feel overcrowded. The three-piece set arrived in a large box with all the pieces neatly wrapped, and assembly was particularly easy, and took us around 15 minutes to build. As a side note, we’d have liked it if there was an option for it to be taken away and recycled though. Once up, we were impressed by how comfortable it was. Plus, the cushions provide ample support and offer the perfect base for lounging in the sunshine.

As for how many people you can have over for your summer soirée, the bench seats two comfortably (three at a squeeze) and the chairs are ideal for one, yet are wide and deep – with an almost recline to the back. The addition of the table makes it a great choice for hosting too. And of course the design is very on-trend. A must-have that’ll see you through many summers to come.

Buy now

Anthracite and grey rattan bistro set: £149.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This three-piece set is the second Aldi garden furniture buy we tried. Also arriving in a big box, we were happy not to have to construct anything, as the table and chairs was complete and ready to use. The set features a rattan design throughout, and this weaved finish has added stylish texture to our outdoor space. Two cushions are also included for seat comfort, and their slimline shape makes for compact storage when not in use. We have a small garden, and have arranged the rattan bistro set on our patio.

The curved chairs are ideal for leaning back into and we were pleased by how comfy they are to sit on. Meanwhile, the small table is big enough for a couple of mugs, plus a book, candle and any other home comforts. All three pieces of furniture are sturdy, and we think they will be part of our outdoor set-up for several years to come. We’ll be adding a throw and outdoor rug to create a chic seating area for relaxing in during spring and summer days.

Buy now

Grey and anthracite corner sofa set: £299.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

We haven’t tested this sofa set ourselves, although the rattan effect is the same as the bistro set reviewed above. Coming complete with cushions and a foot ottoman, the corner sofa measures 201cm x 142cm x 63cm. It’s worth noting the set will need to be assembled once it arrives. We’re picturing friends and family gathered together sitting on this smart set-up, which is sure to add a luxurious look to your garden this summer.

Buy now

Gardenline rocking bistro set: £149.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This rocking bistro set comprises two chairs, a table and separate cushions. We like the look of the contrasting cream cushions on the steel chairs, and both seat and back comfort is catered for. The matching table has a glass top, creating an indoor-outdoor style. While we’ve not reviewed this set ourselves, the rocking element should be a soothing summer option for reading or snoozing on sunny days.

Buy now

Gardenline petal rattan bistro set: £149.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This is a rattan bistro set with a pretty petal style. The table and two chairs have black legs, while the wooden frames work well with the cream cushions for a multi-toned finish. There are both back and seat cushions, and the table has a class top. We think the set would look lovely in a conservatory, as well as a patio or other outside space.

Buy now

Grey rattan effect bench: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re looking for another seating option, this grey rattan bench could be the garden furniture buy for you. It comes with a padded cushion, and has the same rattan finish as the matching corner sofa and bistro set.

Buy now

Thinking ahead to outdoor entertaining? Aldi’s supersize pizza oven is back for a slice of alfresco dining.