9 best sun loungers for summer relaxation in your garden

With heatwaves back on the agenda, and overseas holidays increasingly out of reach while we’re all feeling the pinch, it follows that we want to turn our back gardens into a sun-filled oasis. If we can’t get to Mallorca this summer, Mallorca can come to us. Enter, the sun lounger – an unapologetically indulgent furniture piece designed for one thing and one thing only: relaxation.

While outdoor furniture continues to up the ante on the luxury front, from hanging egg chairs to garden sofas, sun loungers are getting in on the action, too. Styles once the preserve of high-end hotels are finding their way into our modest patio spaces and are slowly becoming a staple in our garden furniture setup.

But that doesn’t mean to say they’re not affordable. We’ve found some great pieces for less than £200, which can give more expensive models a run for their money on both design and comfort.

Some sun loungers are luxuriously low-lying, which is great if you’re young and fit and can jump out of one in seconds to go and grab your next Aperol spritz. Others offer some much-needed elevation for a more dignified snooze in the sun.

It may seem counterintuitive but if you’re after a sun lounger with back support, wooden styles without cushioning or those with ergonomic shaping can be a godsend. Think, too, about whether you want your sun lounger to be adjustable, with various reclining positions available.

How we tested

We power-napped our way through a wide range of sun loungers on our patio, looking for a good combination of style and comfort, great design and quality of craftsmanship. We tested each one for how easy it was to move around the garden, ease of self-assembly, where appropriate, and, of course, value for money.

The best sun loungers for 2023 are: