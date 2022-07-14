It’s safe to say that we Britons are poorly equipped to deal with hot weather. When summer arrives, and without air con in our homes, it can be a nightmare trying to cool down, other than resorting to a cold shower every hour.

This summer we’ve seen temperatures soar, and with the very real possiblity of record-breaking temperatures, this year’s heatwave has not come to play. Sweltering days are arguably even worse if you’re continuing to work from home and can’t take advantage of a cool office.

One of the worst things about scorching summer days is how difficult it can make getting a good night’s rest, as being kept awake in horribly humid and sweaty temperatures leaves you feeling groggy and fed up.

That’s not to say it’s all bad, as there are plenty of ways to combat the heat and humidity. Here, IndyBest team members share their must-have essentials for staying comfortable on hotter days, and we’ve included everything from silent fans and refreshing face mists to cooling mats you pop into your pillow case (yes, you read that correctly).

Whether it’s the best sleep aid we’ve ever tried or the Dyson fan worth investing in, these are the cooling summer products we can’t live without.

Read more: