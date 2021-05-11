10 best fans: Stay cool this summer with our top picks

As temperatures heat up in the summer months, there's nothing better for keeping cool than a trusty fan.

When buying one, consider how much space you have and if you want to make a feature of it.

Slimline tower fans are great for those short on space, while traditional round blade fans can give a nice retro look to the room. Don’t want blades? Check out Dyson’s hi-tech bladeless options.

Look out for how powerful the fan is, along with how many speed settings it has, and whether it tilts or oscillates.

Some machines even have a remote control so you can work them from the comfort of your armchair.

Read more:

Do you want it to be practically inaudible, or perhaps you don’t you mind the white noise of a fan?

Some people like a timer so they can cool down their room ahead of their arrival.

You may also want your cooling fan to double up as, say, a heater or – if you are an allergy sufferer – an air purifier.

Our tests took into account efficiency of cooling (without blasting you aggressively or blowing away everything in sight), volume, aesthetics, features and value for money.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Dyson pure + cool fan heater air purifier Not only is this a fabulous fan – almost silent, noticeably smooth airflow, automatic operation and no dangerous blades – but it doubles up as an effective heater in winter, and it also purifies air, capturing allergens, bacteria, pollen and mould spores inside your home. It’s best used with the Dyson Link app (handy for pre-setting when you’re away from home), although the LCD screen has some onboard controls. It provides a wealth of information, including room temperature, the air quality both inside and outside your home, and which particles and gases it has detected. For cooling and heating your home with clean air, we reckon this three-for-the-price-of-one machine is the best there is. Buy now £ 549.99 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bionaire oscillating tower fan with remote control and timer If plain white pedestal fans remind you of soulless corporate offices but you can’t afford to splash out on the likes of a Dyson, then this might be the machine for you. At 71cm tall and just 22cm wide, it’s slim enough to fit in most homes and offices, and the silver colour gives it a sleek finish. It has three speed settings, an oscillating function to cool down the whole room and an eight-hour timer, all of which we found to work well. There’s an easy-to-view LED display, with auto-off timer and a remote control, and although we tried quieter fans it’s certainly not the loudest, especially on breeze mode. There are more powerful fans out there – but for less than 50 pounds, it’s great value. Buy now £ 55 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Swan retro desk fan This retro-looking desk fan comes in a range of funky colours including green, grey, red, blue, cream and black. It’s part of a wider range that includes a pedestal fan but it’s the 12in desk fan that won us over as we found it a good size, as well as being quieter than other desk fans. It’s instantly cooling, although the adjustability is welcome, so it doesn’t blow those all-important documents right off your desk. There are three settings which all work well, although we think it could do with one or two more – and it’s a bit on the pricey side. Buy now £ 23.50 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} John Lewis & Partners handheld and portable desk fan Available in four colours, this is a bargain for a nifty little fan with an exceptionally long-lasting rechargeable battery (14 hours run time on the lowest speed setting). It easily fits into a bag, so you can take it pretty much anywhere, yet it stays stable on a flat surface such as a desk too, where you can stand it upright or tilt it backwards thanks to the flexible stand. The noise levels – even on the highest of the three speed settings – are nice and low. You can get fans of this size for cheaper, but we found this to be more powerful, versatile and durable than others we tried. Buy now £ 12 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Zaahn ultra chill mood maker This personal cooler is small enough (17cm high) to sit reasonably inconspicuously wherever you need it, yet powerful enough to cool your personal space with the three speed settings. It has a mood light with five colours to choose from, an LED reading light, a humidifier and an aroma diffuser, making it a surprisingly multifunctional bit of kit. While the lights and low noise levels make it best suited to bedrooms, it will also serve you well at your desk or in the kitchen or bathroom. And there’s no need for a plug socket as it has a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for an hour and a half. But it’s not the most attractive fan around and there’s no auto shut off if you fall asleep. Buy now £ 59.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dyson pure cool tower This stylish, blade-free and extremely quiet fan can project up to 290 litres of purified air per second to every corner of the room, detecting the finest of particles along the way, which is excellent news for allergy sufferers. As with the other Dyson featured here, the app doubles up as a remote control and also tells you how many hours of filter life you have left, as well as tracking indoor and outdoor pollution, temperature and humidity levels. It has 350-degree oscillation and the wide aperture creates a more diffused airflow and uses less energy than other fans. It’s both pricey and heavy, though – although for something lighter and a bit cheaper, there’s a desk version available. Buy now £ 499.99 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Swan activeair fan This powerful, effective fan is Swan’s quietest, most modern-looking fan yet. It won’t disturb you while watching TV or sleeping – a rarity in itself – although the same can’t be said for the turbo setting. The five blades and oscillation function work well together to cool the whole room and we like the sleek, glossy looks and the easy to use control board and remote control. There’s a desk version available too. It’s quite heavy and cumbersome, and others including Dyson and Meaco still have the slight edge when it comes to noise output. Buy now £ 59.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Meaco 1056P pedestal fan Meaco’s award-winning desk fan proved such a huge hit that the manufacturer has now launched a bigger, floor standing model. New for this year, we think it’s got masses going for it – it's low energy, height adjustable, has an inbuilt timer, is near silent and has an adjustable head. It has three modes (normal, natural and sleep), looks good and has an eco-function, which automatically changes the speed as the temperature changes. The remote control could be better, though – you have to spend time targeting it right at the fan, which is a faff, especially at night – but there are controls on the machine itself. Buy now £ 139.99 , Meaco.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Red Candy retro desk fan Available in hot pink, lime green or bright blue, this vintage style statement desk fan is a great way of cooling yourself without compromising on aesthetics. We found the industrial style mini metal fan surprisingly lightweight, making it easily transportable, also helped by the carry handle. It won’t ruin your desktop or slide about, thanks to the non-slip rubber feet, but you will need a plug socket nearby and be warned it only has two speed settings and has a tendency to blow papers about if you don’t place it strategically.

Buy now £ 40.50 , Redcandy.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Stadler form q fan This fan is seriously classy, but that’s not all the hefty price tag pays for. The industrial-themed, stainless steel contemporary fan (which took years of design and technology development to produce) is good to go straight from the box and works a treat, cooling down rooms of up to 40m² quickly and quietly, with three wind speeds that you operate via the large button on the support leg. At 36cm, it’s not huge – just enough to not draw your eye to this and this alone – but on the downside, it’s one of the louder fans we tried. Buy now £ 189 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Fan FAQs What are the most common types of fan? Tower fans: These tall, thin fans have an oscillating cooling device stretching vertically. They are good for cooling down a whole room while taking up very little floor space. Stand or pedestal fan: These floor fans feature a traditional cooling unit that sits on an adjustable stand. Many allow you to direct the airflow to where it’s needed. Desk fan: These compact styles are designed to sit straight on your tabletop and offer a short-range directional airflow for personal cooling. They are both space and cost efficient. Handheld fan: Great for travelling, you can slip these battery-operated fans into your pocket or handbag and bring them out as required. Ceiling fan: These fans, which consist of a rotating blade that hangs from the ceiling, circulate air at different speeds whenever required. Great for those who want a more permanent option. Bladeless fan: Available as freestanding or desk varieties, these new age fans work with an electric motor that pulls air in through small vents in the base, then forces it upwards and out at high speeds through the circular ring above. Good for efficiency, modern looks and safety. What features should I look out for? Oscillating: Instead of focusing the air in a single direction, oscillating fans sweep the airflow across the room. Some fans give you the option of different oscillation patterns and speeds. Speed settings: Most fans have at least three settings so you can adjust the amount of cool air you get, with some offering significantly more. Adjustable height and angle: This is particularly useful if the fan doesn’t have oscillating capabilities. Timer: A programmable timer enables you to set your fan to start and stop running at certain times – great if you want to come back to a cool house after work. Auto shut-off: A useful safety feature, particularly if you’re likely to fall asleep with the fan running. Remote control: A great solution if you don’t want to get up to change the speed, set the timer or auto shut-off. Noise output: While some people can easily ignore the white noise of a fan, others find it highly irritating, especially in bedrooms, so you might want to look for a model designed to be quiet. Size and weight: This is important to consider if you want a fan that is easily transportable and that you’re able to store away in the winter months. Built-in heater: Some fans combine heating and cooling capabilities in a single model. You’ll pay more for it, but it will save you the trouble of buying a separate heater in wintertime. Built-in air purifier: This can be a saviour for people who have allergies to pollen or dust, although be warned it will increase the price tag. Safety: If you have young children or pets, it’s worth bearing in mind the hazards of getting fingers or paws caught in the blades of a full-speed traditional style fan. The verdict: Cooling fans The Dyson pure hot + cool fan heater air purifier will make a serious dent in your wallet, but it looks great, lasts years and gives you three machines in one. The Meaco 1056P pedestal fan also deserves a special mention because it’s so quiet, versatile and robust. Still too pricey? Check out the John Lewis & Partners handheld and portable desk fan – for a mere £12, you can keep nice and cool wherever you are. Voucher codes For offers on fans and other household appliances, try our discount code pages: AO.com discount codes

Very discount codes

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.