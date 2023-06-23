Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Summer is here, and your home might as well be an oven. That fan you bought? It’s likely just circulating hot air around your room. But can you really make the argument for splurging on an electricity-guzzling portable air conditioner?

Fret not, dear sweaty reader, because there is a happy medium between the two – an evaporative air cooler. While they won’t give you the same icy chill rush as an air conditioner, air coolers have more cooling power than fans and will be able to take the temperature down a few degrees in your room. Plus, they don’t need to be vented out of a window and can do this without racking up a costly electrical and environmental bill.

So how do they work? Simply put, they use the power of evaporative cooling. What that means is that, inside every air cooler is a water tank, an absorbent sheet and a fan. You just fill the water tank up with ice and water (the colder the better) and the sheet soaks it up. The water then evaporates from the sheet, cooling the air in the process, and the fan then pushes this cooler air out into the room. See, simple.

If you want to get more technical, heat is sucked out of the air whenever water evaporates, which is one of the reasons why you get a nice cool breeze when you step out of the shower, or get chilly when the wind blows in by the sea. And air coolers try to replicate this effect. That does mean your room will increase in humidity however, so keep your windows open when using an air cooler, and try to position it in front of one.

We’ve tried and tested the best air coolers on the market to help you pick the best ones for your home. Some are smart and can be controlled with an app, some have larger water tanks, and some come with ice packs. They aren’t perfect in a heatwave, so don’t get your hopes too high, but they make sleeping and working in the heat a lot more bearable.

How we tested

We’ve set up air coolers right through the home in 30C heat, filling their water tanks with lots of ice and cold water for maximum effectiveness. We’ve thoroughly tested their features, controls and more to see how well they cooled us and our home down.

We’ve also looked at portability. You don’t want to attempt storing a large air cooler away in the autumn if you don’t have the room. Some are designed to be placed on a desk or bedside table, while others are floor standing. We’ve looked at all the different types to find the best ones to beat the heat.

The best air coolers for 2023 are: