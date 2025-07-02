Best portable fans to cool you down on the go

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Summer has arrived: you’re sweating through your shirt on the train, your fringe is stuck to your forehead, and it feels like someone’s just locked you inside the sun. You could try fanning yourself with your debit card, but there are more practical solutions: portable fans.

I’m not talking about the flimsy, noisy portable fans you once bought impulsively from a guy on a city break that barely moved any air and broke in a day. Instead, you can find quiet, surprisingly powerful and multipurpose handheld and wearable fans. The best can almost rival a tower fan, and one comes surprisingly close to functioning like an air conditioner or an air cooler.

As a tech critic, I’ve spent this year’s heatwave testing the best portable fans to see which ones actually deliver the breeze you need to stay cool and sweat-free.

How we tested

I tested each fan in the blazing sun, on the Tube, and on buses with no air conditioning. I’ve also tried it while walking outside in 30C heat, and while trying to sleep through muggy nights. I also used them at home during the day to see how noisy they were on work calls and whether they actually made a difference while I was working.

I've tested a range of portable fans to help you stay cool this summer ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

As well as battery life, noise levels and how much cooling power they actually delivered, I looked at design and usability. Could they fold up to sit on a desk, clip to your neck, or fit in a bag without taking up loads of space? Ultimately, it had to feel effective outside.

Why you can trust us

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic and has been reviewing everything to do with cooling your home down and air treatment since 2021. From the best portable air conditioners and air coolers to the best air purifiers and dehumidifiers, he’s got you covered when it comes to beating the heat.

The best portable fans of 2025 are: