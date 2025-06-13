Best Dyson fans to keep you cool this summer, tried and tested

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

There’s something really satisfying about using a Dyson fan when the summer months roll around. They’re super powerful; boast a suave bladeless design; sound whisper-quiet, so they don’t stop you from sleeping; and I can’t resist the way Dyson integrates its air-purifying tech into its fans.

Unlike regular fans, Dyson’s bladeless models don’t just chop the air up and blast it in your direction. They suck air in through the base, amplify it and then push it back out through the loop, so you aren’t left feeling like you’re just being buffered by harsh wind. It’s a smooth, continuous stream of cool air that’s really gentle.

But with so many to choose from – and some costing more than your rent – it can be hard to know which one is actually worth it, especially when they all look pretty much the same. I’ve tested the lot, from its all-new desk fan to its classic do-it-all bladeless models. Nearly all of them purify these days too, which is a nice bonus. Here’s what I’d recommend.

How we tested

I tested each Dyson fan at home over a month-long period, during warm nights, stuffy days and the occasional sweaty heatwave. I looked at how powerful the airflow felt, how noisy (or not) each model was, and how easy it was to adjust the settings. Some of them you can control through the Dyson app, as well as with a remote.

I looked at purification as well as comfort ( Alex Lee )

I also paid attention to how quickly it cooled me down, how much space it took up, and whether extra air purification features were useful, or unnecessary bolt-ons.

The best Dyson fans of 2025 are: