As the skies get darker and the weather gets colder, our complexions begin to suffer. Dry skin can worsen over the winter months as the harsher climes combined with the return of central heating can leave us feeling parched.

But while it seems easy to moisturise away dry patches, not just any moisturiser does the trick. Surprisingly, finding a product that combats dry skin is just as difficult as finding one to fight oiliness.

The most effective moisturisers for dry skin tend to contain hyaluronic acid. Renowned for its ability to hold 1000 times its weight in water, it penetrates every layer of your skin, not just the surface. However, other secret ingredients to look out for include cell regenerating vitamin E and ceramides, which help form a protective barrier to lock in moisture.

To give our skin the best chance this winter, we started our search for the top moisturiser at the ingredients list. Equally important was the consistency. While combination and oily complexions thrive with gel products, thicker formulas typically hydrate dry skin more thoroughly. Yet this can just as easily be a bad thing – too rich a formula can congest pores and lead to increased oil production, which just leaves us with the opposite problem.

For chronically dry skin, it’s important to remember the solution doesn’t stop at moisturiser. Dry patches are often caused by a buildup of dead skin cells, which will need cleansing and gentle exfoliation before they’re hydrated. With our skin prepped, primed and ready to go, we began the hunt for the formula that would complete our dry skin routine.

We wanted something that would soothe existing dryness while also retaining moisture to prevent any future problems. It also needed to sit well beneath make-up – thicker formulas tend to run a higher risk of pilling, which creates a cakey, uneven base. Most of all, we just wanted to glow like it was the middle of summer.

CeraVe moisturising lotion for dry to very dry skin Teenage skincare gurus everywhere will attest to the healing power of CeraVe, which has developed something of a cult following on TikTok and YouTube. It lives up to the hype – exceptionally lightweight, it sinks in in seconds and transforms dry skin overnight. It's also non-comedogenic, meaning there's no risk of blocking pores and replacing one skin issue with another. Most impressively, it manages to deeply moisturise without leaving any sticky residue or affecting the finish of your make-up. Also, it's an absolute bargain. Win-win. Sunday Riley ICE ceramide moisturising cream Rich and luxurious yet also surprisingly light, this penetrates deep into your skin. Creams this thick are usually best used exclusively at nighttime, but our tester found it did a great job of fending off dehydrated skin in colder weather. Flaky patches around the chin smoothed out in a matter of days. It's packed with lipids naturally created in your skin as well as hydrating coconut water and beetroot and red algae extracts that help form a defensive layer to environmental stressors. The price tag is hefty, but a little goes a long way and the packaging screams luxury. It even comes with a little spoon to scoop product out of the tub. We also have to point out the scent – it smells very strongly of marzipan which, depending on your tastes, is either irresistible or terrible. Murad hydro-dynamic ultimate moisture Hyaluronic acid helps skin retain moisture, so it's a good job this moisturiser is full of it. The relief on dry, cracked skin is instantaneous and effects only improve in the long-run. After a week of twice-a-day application, our tester's complexion looked glowy, dewy and more refined without tipping into greasy territory. It also has powerful anti-aging benefits, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Although on the expensive side, the difference is worth it. Alpha-h liquid gold 24 hour moisture repair cream Calling this liquid gold is more than just hyperbole – it actually contains real 24 carat gold flakes. With these on hand to give you a radiant glow, the formula also contains hydrating hyaluronic and lactic acids and chia seed, which works to plump up your skin. For those who prefer a lighter consistency, it comes out quite thick but thins out to a serum the more you massage it in. It took a few days to totally smooth out our driest patches, but gave us the most noticeable lit-from-within look. Ole Henriksen C-Rush brightening double crème Twice as nourishing as the brand's original C-Rush brightening double crème, this moisturiser specifically targets dullness. The hero ingredient, Vitamin C, excels in fading acne scars and, paired with shea butter, gives skin a much-needed boost in colder weather. Our tester began to notice a difference after just a few days and the effects just kept getting better. While we were prepared for brighter, tighter skin, the rapid improvement in a patch of hormonal acne was a welcome bonus. You can also expect the usual strong orange scent of products high in vitamin C. Tata Harper water-lock moisturiser A pioneer in the world of natural luxury skincare, all of Tata Harper's products are made at the brand's farm in Vermont. Ethical and effective, this moisturiser lives up to its promise and locks in moisture. A lot of products promise to plump up skin, but this was the first time we saw a big difference in the under-eye area. It packs some serious exfoliating power thanks to the use of AHAs which gently remove dead skin cells to reveal your luminous complexion underneath. We also couldn't not mention the airless pump jar – not only is it more hygienic, but it can be replenished with refill pods to cut down on excess packaging. Biossance squalane + omega repair cream Sustainable, vegan and cruelty-free, your dry patches will be grateful for this rich, indulgent cream. A light layer smooths over the whole face like butter and sinks in quickly without any residual tackiness. Our cheeks had a healthy nourished glow and felt resistant to the colder, harsher weather of autumn. As the thickest formula on this list, we recommend starting out using this at nighttime and only introducing it to your morning routine if necessary. Neutrogena hydro boost water gel moisturiser There's a reason Neutrogena is one of the first skincare brands you turn to as a teenager – everything just works. This does what it says on the tin, locking in and controlling the moisture levels of your skin. As a gel formula, it's cool and soothing and perfect for those with sensitivity. However, you may want to layer up as one application might not be enough to tackle very dry patches. But at this price, we don't mind. REN Clean Skincare glow daily vitamin C gel cream Nothing creates a glow quite like copious amounts of vitamin C, of which REN Clean Skincare's glow line has plenty. This is a cross between a gel and a cream, leaning more towards the latter in terms of consistency as you apply but feeling more like a gel as you leave it to sink in. Smoothing, nourishing and illuminating, it's all dry skin wants from a moisturiser. We especially like how the pump manages to bring up every last drop of the product, cutting down on the waste you normally get with this kind of packaging. And, like all REN products, it's totally cruelty-free. The Inkey List turmeric cream moisturiser The whole ethos of this brand is to produce simple, jargon-free skincare that gets the job done. Perfect for those hoping to expand their skincare horizons, the turmeric cream moisturiser utilises one of the industry's buzziest ingredients for a soothing, enriching formula. Turmeric root is famed for its anti-inflammatory properties, and it helps to reduce the tight, uncomfortable sensation of dry skin. Meanwhile, the squalane and vitamin E work to boost hydration. It does a great job of invigorating tired skin, but be sure to leave plenty of time between applying this and your make-up – it soaks in slowly and might pill beneath your foundation if you don't.

