Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sunscreen is not only a summer staple. When it comes to daily skincare, we all know that facial SPF is non-negotiable, and the sun’s UV rays cause damage all year round. However, the UV index tends to be much higher in summer, so sun cream is more important than ever during the warmer season.

Wearing a daily SPF with a minimum of SPF30 is the best way to protect our skin, but it can be tricky to know where to start, particularly with so many formulas on the market. Just like moisturisers, serums and face washes, one size doesn’t fit all.

It’s important to find an SPF that’s tailored to your skin type or specific concerns. Whether you have acne-prone, sensitive or oily skin, the latest formulas are made using innovative ingredients that don’t clog the pores or leave a white cast over darker skin tones.

From Murad and La Roche Posay to Ultrasun and Garnier, we’ve rounded up the best tried and tested SPFs for various skin types below, as recommended by our team of beauty editors and experts.

How we tested

This is a collection of tests from several articles, but all of these products were tested on these different skin types for days at a time. We assessed how easy it was to apply each product, if it caused make-up to pill, and ultimately, whether or not it worked well with its given skin type.

Best sunscreen for your skin type