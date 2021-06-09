Aftersun lotions are not just in case of emergency: hopefully, we all know enough about the dangers of sun exposure to use a decent SPF and avoid any dangerously painful situations. Now aftersuns come with skincare benefits above and beyond calming down burned bits, and are a valid part of any summer skincare routine.

But are they really necessary? Would a regular moisturiser not just do the same job? According to Dr Fiona McCarthy, aesthetic doctor and medical oncologist at GetHarley, “regular moisturisers are often oil based and occlusive, which means they will trap the heat in the skin if applied after sunburn, thus exacerbating the feeling of heat and inflammation”. Aftersuns, meanwhile, “are essentially lightweight moisturisers with a high water content and minimal occlusive ingredients”.

The key thing you should look for in a forumla is a high water content. “This is essential to help your skin recover from the inflammation caused by sunburn,” says McCarthy. “Using a light lotion or gel formulation allows heat to escape and helps the skin to cool.”

It is important to remember that aftersuns cannot repair any UV damage. “That is why protection using a high-quality SPF that gives UVA and UVB protection is key,” she adds.

In looking for the best aftersun, our criteria called for them to be soothing, hydrating and moisturising as well as being able to calm any irritation caused by sun exposure – with added points for prolonging a sun-kissed glow. We tested them repeatedly after several hours spent (safely) in the sun.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best aftersuns for 2021 are:

Best overall – Pai British summer time cooling after sun gel: £24, Paiskincare.com

– Pai British summer time cooling after sun gel: £24, Paiskincare.com Best for sustainability – Irene Forte aloe vera after sun: £35, Ireneforteskincare.com

– Irene Forte aloe vera after sun: £35, Ireneforteskincare.com Best with fresh ingredients – Ringana fresh after sun: £21.43, Ringana.com

– Ringana fresh after sun: £21.43, Ringana.com Best for immediate cooling relief – Holland & Barrett aloe vera gel: £7.49, Hollandandbarrett.com

– Holland & Barrett aloe vera gel: £7.49, Hollandandbarrett.com Best balm – Lancaster sun sensitive luminous tan after sun repairing balm: £18.55, Allbeauty.com

– Lancaster sun sensitive luminous tan after sun repairing balm: £18.55, Allbeauty.com Best for microbiome protection – Byonik calming pH spray: £65, Pureskinboutique.net

– Byonik calming pH spray: £65, Pureskinboutique.net Best for novelty value – Boots Soltan soothe and cool crackling aftersun mousse: £5, Boots.com

– Boots Soltan soothe and cool crackling aftersun mousse: £5, Boots.com Best for face and body – Nuxe Sun refreshing after sun lotion: £19, Johnlewis.com

– Nuxe Sun refreshing after sun lotion: £19, Johnlewis.com Best for children – Sun Bum after sun cool down spray: £15.59, Boots.com

– Sun Bum after sun cool down spray: £15.59, Boots.com Best for quick and easy application – Bondi Sands aloe vera after sun moisturising gel spray: £3.49, Boots.com

– Bondi Sands aloe vera after sun moisturising gel spray: £3.49, Boots.com Best with hyaluronic acid – Sand & Sky Tasmanian spring water wonder body lotion: £38.90, Sandandsky.com

– Sand & Sky Tasmanian spring water wonder body lotion: £38.90, Sandandsky.com Best for perimenopause – Espa cooling body moisturiser: £35, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Espa cooling body moisturiser: £35, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best value aftersun – Solero cooling after sun lotion with insect repellent: £5, Lloydspharmacy.com

– Solero cooling after sun lotion with insect repellent: £5, Lloydspharmacy.com Best for sensitive skin – La Roche-Posay posthelios after-sun gel: £13.50, Lookfantastic.com

Pai British summer time cooling after sun gel Best: Overall As well as being free from alcohol, this one also has no fragrances or essential oils. It’s a gel-cream hybrid that’s able to offer the best of both worlds: the gel cools while the cream is full of skin-nourishing ingredients including the antioxidant sea buckthorn, soothing oatmeal and vitamin E-rich avocado oil. A cheery sunshine yellow colour, we loved this one for the way it gently refreshed our skin and for how a little goes a long way. It can also be kept in the fridge for serious cooling. Buy now £ 24 , Paiskincare.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Irene Forte aloe vera after sun Best: For sustainability Irene Forte’s sustainable skincare line combines scientific research with ingredients grown on the brand’s own organic farm in Sicily. The fact that the aloe vera and sweet almond, pistachio, and olive oils in this cream are steeped in sunshine felt appropriate: treating like with like. We found this cream wonderfully soothing with a touch of luxury that left us wanting to use it all year round, not just on sunny days. Not only did it cool and calm but it left skin baby soft and nourished for days afterwards. Extra kudos for the gorgeously minimal white packaging. Buy now £ 35 , Ireneforteskincare.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ringana fresh after sun Best: With fresh ingredients The quirk behind Ringana, an Austrian skincare and supplements brand, is that all their products are produced “fresh” and so come with an expiry date. They contain active ingredients without chemical preservatives. Once opened, this aftersun needs to be used within 10 weeks – so definitely not one to dig out of the back of your bathroom cabinet from last year’s summer break. Aloe vera, cucumber, vitamin E and sea buckthorn oil soothe and moisturise, and are combined with anti-inflammatories such as liquorice root. The not unpleasant fragrance still took a little getting used to (it reminded us of something bought in the chiller cabinet of the supermarket rather than the beauty department). It’s so beautifully light that it’s almost like applying a soothing water. Buy now £ 21.43 , Ringana.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Holland & Barrett aloe vera gel Best: For immediate cooling relief The clear gel that oozes from the cut leaves of the aloe vera plant has been used for centuries to treat sunburn and heat rash. This Holland & Barrett version is a good no-frills take on this traditional practice. We found it absorbed quickly with no stickiness at all and left skin soft and smooth. To enhance the experience, we kept ours in the fridge, which really elevated the immediate cooling effect it has on hot skin. A good, family-friendly and affordable option. Buy now £ 7.49 , Hollandandbarrett.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lancaster sun sensitive luminous tan after sun repairing balm Best: Balm With its origins in the sun-soaked glamour of Monaco, Lancaster’s signature orange packaging has been synonymous with prestige sun care for 50 years. This repairing balm, which launched earlier this year, is specifically formulated for sensitive skin. It contains what the brand calls its “tan activator” complex with sweet orange. We loved the balm texture which somehow manages to still be thin enough to be squeezed out of a tube. It sinks into the skin leaving it silky and, even better, with a touch of glow. Buy now £ 18.55 , Allbeauty.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Byonik calming pH spray Best: For microbiome protection Not your average aftersun, this face and body spray is a microbiome-boosting cocktail of amino acids, lactic acid, aloe and lemon myrtle to balance inflamed and irritated skin. Designed to stabilise the skin’s protective barrier and improve its resistance, the primary use of this spray is as aftercare following a clinic treatment, but we found it ideal as an aftersun (it can also be used after shaving, so it’s a good multi-tasker). Easy to apply, you can take it out and about, and we especially appreciated its anti-redness properties: it’s immediately calming and eases any discomfort brought on by sitting in the sun too long. Buy now £ 65 , Pureskinboutique.net {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Soltan soothe & cool crackling aftersun mousse Best: For novelty value We were afraid the crackling element of this product would be reminiscent of a sizzling barbecue: not the image you want to conjure up when you are sunburned. In fact, it’s more like when you put a hot pan under the cold tap. Psychologically, it conjures up instant cooling gratification. This is a really fun product, perfect for a carefree summer’s day. The mousse does indeed crackle when applied and is cold from the can, providing cooling relief. Hands felt slightly sticky after application but later, skin was softened and hydrated. Buy now £ 5 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nuxe Sun refreshing after sun lotion Best: For face and body Fans of Nuxe’s cult classic huile prodigieuse won’t be disappointed by this aftersun which stays true to the brand’s use of beautiful fragrances and indulgent textures. Sweet orange, Tahitian gardenia, coconut and vanilla provide an uplifting holiday scent. Non-comedogenic, this lotion is usefully suitable for both face and body, and has carob seed extract to help prolong your tan. We loved the way the satiny lotion glides onto the skin, leaving it hydrated and refreshed. Buy now £ 19 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sun Bum after sun cool down spray Best: For children With its giggle-inducing name, cute monkey logo and no-fuss spray, this one was a hit with the younger members of the family. We all loved its laid-back surfer vibes and gorgeous tropical holiday scent. It includes aloe vera and vitamin E to rebalance skin’s moisture levels. Described as a “dry touch body oil”, we found it more wet than dry on first contact with the skin: it definitely needs rubbing in. That’s not necessarily a criticism though, as it’s a wonderfully replenishing, nourishing oil that left us with silky soft skin. Buy now £ 15.59 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bondi Sands aloe vera after sun moisturising gel spray Best: For quick and easy application Australians know a thing or two about sun products and the Bondi Sands range from down under specialises in all things to do with sun and skin. The “gel spray” description made us fear stickiness but there was none. In fact, this felt like a refreshing spritz of water on the skin. It soaked in super quickly, meaning we could just spray and go. Anti-inflammatory and moisturising, it also helps to prevent peeling. After becoming rather trigger happy with its refreshing effect in a recent heatwave, we just wish it came in a bigger bottle. Buy now £ 3.49 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sand & Sky Tasmanian spring water wonder body lotion Best: With hyaluronic acid Australian brand Sand & Sky is a social media favourite. Newly launched, this body lotion is made using mineral-rich spring water with calcium and magnesium along with antioxidant sea kelp. Its lightweight feel belies the fact that it includes three types of that super-moisturising powerhouse ingredient, hyaluronic acid. Together with aloe vera, these nourishing elements act like a thirst-quencher for the skin. We loved the cool, gel-like lotion – which felt really soothing – as well as its subtle, citrusy scent. Buy now £ 38.90 , Sandandsky.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Espa cooling body moisturiser Best: For perimenopause Ingeniously infused with menthol, this not only works as an aftersun but, quite frankly, as a daily moisturiser for the menopausal, with its fresh and cool feel. A light gel, it sinks in on contact, leaving skin soft and moisturised. Aloe and hyaluronic acid are combined with the lesser-known boerhavia – a herb used in Ayurvedic practice to soothe and hydrate. We especially loved the beautiful fragrance: it’s not overly minty, but more “luxury spa day” with a hint of freshness. Buy now £ 35 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Solero cooling after sun lotion with insect repellent Best: Value aftersun Anyone who has ever suffered the double torment of getting sunburned during the day and then bitten by bugs while sitting out in the cool of the evening will appreciate this aftersun with built-in insect repellent. The repellent certainly isn’t in the fragrance – this silky light lotion has a lovely subtle cocoa butter scent. It also contains pro-vitamin B5 and left our skin deliciously soft. Usually an insect magnet, our tester emerged from a night in the garden remarkably bite free. All in all, it’s a bargain – especially considering it is two products in one. Buy now £ 5 , Lloydspharmacy.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} La Roche-Posay posthelios after-sun gel Best: For sensitive skin When it first comes out of the tube, this product looks like a heavy cream, but on application it appears to morph into a silky gel that melts into the skin – no rubbing is required, which is a bonus when you’re sore. The lipid-replenishing formula is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. It contains minimal ingredients blended with the brand’s thermal spring water and has been tested specifically for sensitive skin. Our sensitive tester found it gentle and hydrating, leaving skin supple and soothed with no irritation. Not overly fragranced, it does have a light “French pharmacy” scent – in a good way. Buy now £ 13.50 , Lookfantastic.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.