CC creams, which stands for colour correcting creams, are either an absolute necessity or an unwanted extra step in any beauty lover’s daily routine.

While beauty balms (aka BB creams) act as a "skincare and make-up hybrid with added sun protection" – as expertly described by one of our reviewers – its sister product, CC cream, provides more coverage and really targets uneven skintone.

Our tester is a CC cream lover, falling in love with the product after pairing back her everyday make-up from a full face of foundation to just a light touch of coverage to even out skintone and texture. And CC creams do exactly that, blurring imperfections and correcting colour through clever skin-adapting pigments that contrast on the colour wheel – green pigments combat redness, for example.

Simple to use either as an everyday base under foundation for a smoother finish, with concealer, or on its own for a very subtle layer of coverage, a CC cream is a must-have for nailing for the “no make-up, make-up” look.

So, with options from It Cosmetics, Chanel, Erborian and more, take a look below to see what really was the best of the bunch.

How we tested

CC creams are one of the easiest products to use and, depending on the thickness of the cream, can either be applied with the fingers, as you would a moisturiser or a make-up sponge – we used the EcoTools bioblender sponge (£5, Boots.com). Our tester applied each one in the morning and considered how they glided onto the skin, the coverage, how wore throughout the day and any skincare benefits too.

The best CC creams for 2022 are:

Best overall – It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ illumination: £26.40, Lookfantastic.com

– Chanel CC cream: £50, Chanel.com Best for moisturising – Clinique superdefense CC cream: £24, Allbeauty.com

– Erborian CC red correct: £39.50, Lookfantastic.com Best budget buy – Essence magic all in one face cream: £3.95, Justmylook.com

– Kiko Milano skin trainer CC blur: £19.99, Feelunique.com Best subtle glow – The Body Shop instaglow CC cream: £15, Thebodyshop.com

– Liz Earle sheer skin tint: £17.85, Boots.com Best for foundation lovers – Morphe hint hint skin tint: £16, Morphe.com

– Morphe hint hint skin tint: £16, Morphe.com Best two-in-one – Olay regenerist complexion corrector day face cream: £12.49, Boots.com