10 best sunscreen sticks for easy SPF application
Slather on the sun cream with these handheld broad spectrum buys
SPF is a staple skincare buy to safeguard against the sun’s rays all year round, with broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection being seen as the gold standard. This dual-purpose SPF helps prevent premature ageing associated with UVA rays and the potentially dangerous sun damage UVB rays can cause.
While generous application is needed to ensure full coverage, sunscreen should also be topped up regularly throughout the day for optimum shielding. Whether you’ve already applied a full face of make-up or are out and about in the sun, we’ll admit this can be a task that too often gets forgotten.
Step forward, sunscreen sticks – the ideal way to quickly slather on SPF, minus any mess. These handbag-sized buys usually roll onto skin like a sunscreen balm hybrid, offering on-the-spot sun protection. They are helpful for targeting precise areas of the face like the nose, ears, and eyes, and are often worn by skiers.
From invisible and tinted to water-resistant and moisturising, we’ve been putting a wide variety of SPF stick formulas to the test.
How we tested
We sampled several sunscreen sticks over a month’s worth of testing, both on bare skin and over make-up. Our tester looked at packaging, formula, and sun protection level, as well as how each SPF felt on skin. From budget to treat, read on for our list of best SPF sticks across all price points.
The best sunscreens for 2022 are:
- Best overall sunscreen stick – No7 protect & perfect intense advanced sunscreen stick SPF50, 7.5g: £12.95, Boots.com
- Best transparent sunscreen stick – Clarins invisible sun care stick SPF50, 17g: £19, Johnlewis.com
- Best sunscreen stick for around the eyes – Ultrasun lip protection sunscreen stick SPF50, 4.8g: £8, Feelunique.com
- Best affordable sunscreen stick – Soltan kids suncare roll-on sunscreen stick SPF50+, 50ml: £3.50, Boots.com
- Best multi-tasking sunscreen stick – Piz Buin mountain sun cream and lipstick, 20ml and 2.3ml: £5.23, Amazon.co.uk
- Best vegan-friendly sunscreen stick – Sun Bum sunscreen stick face SPF30, 13g: £11.99, Feelunique.com
- Best water-resistant sunscreen stick – Hello Sunday the take-out one invisible sunscreen stick SPF30, 30g: £15, Cultbeauty.co.uk
- Best luxury sunscreen stick – Sisley super sunscreen stick solaire teinte SPF50+, 15g: £82, Haveynichols.com
- Best moisturising sunscreen stick – Supergoop! glow sunscreen stick SPF50, 20g: £22, Cultbeauty.co.uk
- Best sunscreen stick for minimal scent – La Roche Posay anthelios XL SPF50 sunscreen stick, 9g: £18.69, Amazon.co.uk
No7 protect & perfect intense advanced sunscreen stick SPF50, 7.5g
Best: Overall
Rating: 9/10
This slimline packaging is only a bit bigger than a lippy for popping in a small handbag, but the SPF stick itself has enough width to glide over your face. There’s a twist-up dial in the base of the tube releasing the stick and we tended to apply it onto lips, as well as our nose. The ingredients list includes peptides, which are linked with improving the appearance of fine lines, and we did see a smoothing, priming finish while the formula feels comforting.
Clarins invisible sun care stick SPF50, 17g
Best: Transparent sunscreen stick
Rating: 9/10
Immediately we were drawn to the sunny orange formula of this SPF stick, which has a summery fresh citrus scent. The packaging seems robust for chucking in our bag, and the twist-up tube releases just enough product at a time. It’s transparent on skin and this SPF manages to strike the optimum balance in achieving smoothing coverage without creating excess shine. Because of that, the sunscreen didn’t cause our make-up base to slide off, and instead added a subtle layer of SPF to be seamlessly topped up regularly.
We weren’t the only ones who loved this product, as it’s out of stock at most retailers already. Luckily you can sign up to receive an email to let you know when it’s back.
Ultrasun lip protection sunscreen stick SPF50, 4.8g
Best: Sunscreen stick for around the eyes
Rating: 9/10
Although technically an SPF lip buy, our tester has been using this slimline stick for sunscreen top-ups around the eyes. The twist-up SPF stick offers broad spectrum factor 50 protection, while including skin soothing ingredients such as argan oil, vitamin E and shea butter. We found it glides or dabs onto skin with ease, offering buildable product coverage that is lightweight on delicate skin around the eyes. Our tester likes the subtly sweet, creamy scent too.
Soltan kids suncare roll-on sunscreen stick SPF50+, 50ml
Best: Affordable sunscreen stick
Rating: 9/10
This SPF has a roll-on applicator which releases factor 50 liquid Soltan sun lotion and is much less messy than squeezing it out of a bottle. We found the chunky shape offered great coverage across our whole body, including reaching underneath arms and legs. Being a kids’ SPF, we slathered the roll-on stick onto our entire family during a beach day. It’s water-resistant for additional sun protection peace of mind, although we made sure to apply extra SPF after going into the sea. The bargain price wins extra points too.
Piz Buin mountain sun cream and lipstick, 20ml and 2.3ml
Best: Multi-tasking sunscreen stick
Rating: 8/10
This multi-tasking SPF has two components – the nozzle, releasing SPF50 cream, and a SPF30 lipstick in the tube’s cap. You can alternate between the two, depending on which area of your face you’re focusing on, and the stick is ideal for lips. The stick element is quite small in proportion to the rest of the SPF tube, but its rounded shape neatly hugs lips and leaves a thick creamy-scented coating, thanks to ingredients like synthetic wax and vanilla. We appreciated this effect on days our lips were chapped.
Sun Bum sunscreen stick face SPF30, 13g
Best: Vegan-friendly sunscreen stick
Rating: 7.5/10
This broad spectrum SPF30 stick smells like banana and contains calming ingredients vitamin E and aloe. The twist-up stick is very easy to use, releasing a transparent balm-like SPF which we smoothed over the skin on our face. It’s quite handy to cover places like the tops of ears too. We were careful to keep it out of direct sunlight though, to prevent the stick from melting. As a vegan-friendly buy that is water-resistant, the stick has a noticeably light case for carrying around.
Hello Sunday the take-out one invisible sunscreen stick SPF30, 30g
Best: Water-resistant sunscreen stick
Rating: 7.5/10
As the name suggests, this sunscreen stick is completely transparent on skin. We’re fans of the refreshing citrus scent, fun purple packaging, and how effortlessly the stick glides over both face and body. Lightweight and suitable for sensitive skin, we think that because the formula is infused with oils and has a slight greasiness, it works best on drier areas. Both sweat and water-resistant to boot, the substantial stick is a decent size which would last for ages.
Sisley super sunscreen stick solaire teinte SPF50+, 15g
Best: Luxury sunscreen stick
Rating: 8/10
This treat SPF buy is also tinted to cleverly double up as a demi-matte make-up base, which we were particularly impressed by. The mineral sunscreen includes moisturising ingredients shea butter and mango seed butter. Our tester noted the softening SPF stick creates even coverage that balances the complexion and doesn’t budge at all. The water-resistant formula is a smoothing, tinted SPF50 stick that stays put, without any product sliding off. We liked how fresh our skin looked with this on too.
Supergoop! glow sunscreen stick SPF50, 20g
Best: Moisturising sunscreen stick
Rating: 8/10
This clear broad spectrum stick is presented in a twist-up tube and has a moisturising finish from nourishing ingredients such as Amazonian oil. We saw a glowing effect, minus any excess product residue and the formula absorbed into skin without feeling greasy. As well as creating coverage across our face, we also applied it to our neck, décolletage, and shoulders as a sunscreen top-up throughout the day. Our tester noticed a dewiness with use, and this stick doubled up as a highlighter for our cheekbones and cupid’s bow.
La Roche Posay anthelios XL SPF50 sunscreen stick, 9g
Best: Sunscreen stick for minimal scent
Rating: 9/10
This white SPF50 stick comes in a lightweight twist-up tube, with silver detailing. Our tester found the formula spreads easily over the face and body and absorbs well. We didn’t see a chalkiness after application, and the SPF didn’t need much rubbing in either. The buttery finish from ingredients such as shea and cocoa butter feels comforting on our easily irritated skin too. Plus, there’s only a slight scent to detect, which would be ideal if you do prefer SPF with minimal fragrance.
The verdict: Sunscreen sticks
Our overall favourite is No 7’s protect and perfect intense advanced sun protection sunscreen stick SPF50, for the soothing finish, priming effect, and slimline size. Meanwhile, we liked the tinted base option Sisley’s super sunscreen stick solaire teinte SPF50+ brings, as well as its moisturising ingredients. Finally, if you’re looking for an affordable SPF stick to suit the whole family, we’d recommend Soltan kids’ suncare roll-on sunscreen stick SPF50+.
