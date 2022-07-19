SPF is a staple skincare buy to safeguard against the sun’s rays all year round, with broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection being seen as the gold standard. This dual-purpose SPF helps prevent premature ageing associated with UVA rays and the potentially dangerous sun damage UVB rays can cause.

While generous application is needed to ensure full coverage, sunscreen should also be topped up regularly throughout the day for optimum shielding. Whether you’ve already applied a full face of make-up or are out and about in the sun, we’ll admit this can be a task that too often gets forgotten.

Step forward, sunscreen sticks – the ideal way to quickly slather on SPF, minus any mess. These handbag-sized buys usually roll onto skin like a sunscreen balm hybrid, offering on-the-spot sun protection. They are helpful for targeting precise areas of the face like the nose, ears, and eyes, and are often worn by skiers.

From invisible and tinted to water-resistant and moisturising, we’ve been putting a wide variety of SPF stick formulas to the test.

Read more:

How we tested

We sampled several sunscreen sticks over a month’s worth of testing, both on bare skin and over make-up. Our tester looked at packaging, formula, and sun protection level, as well as how each SPF felt on skin. From budget to treat, read on for our list of best SPF sticks across all price points.

The best sunscreens for 2022 are:

Best overall sunscreen stick – No7 protect & perfect intense advanced sunscreen stick SPF50, 7.5g: £12.95, Boots.com

– No7 protect & perfect intense advanced sunscreen stick SPF50, 7.5g: £12.95, Boots.com Best transparent sunscreen stick – Clarins invisible sun care stick SPF50, 17g: £19, Johnlewis.com

– Clarins invisible sun care stick SPF50, 17g: £19, Johnlewis.com Best sunscreen stick for around the eyes – Ultrasun lip protection sunscreen stick SPF50, 4.8g: £8, Feelunique.com

– Ultrasun lip protection sunscreen stick SPF50, 4.8g: £8, Feelunique.com Best affordable sunscreen stick – Soltan kids suncare roll-on sunscreen stick SPF50+, 50ml: £3.50, Boots.com

– Soltan kids suncare roll-on sunscreen stick SPF50+, 50ml: £3.50, Boots.com Best multi-tasking sunscreen stick – Piz Buin mountain sun cream and lipstick, 20ml and 2.3ml: £5.23, Amazon.co.uk

– Piz Buin mountain sun cream and lipstick, 20ml and 2.3ml: £5.23, Amazon.co.uk Best vegan-friendly sunscreen stick – Sun Bum sunscreen stick face SPF30, 13g: £11.99, Feelunique.com

– Sun Bum sunscreen stick face SPF30, 13g: £11.99, Feelunique.com Best water-resistant sunscreen stick – Hello Sunday the take-out one invisible sunscreen stick SPF30, 30g: £15, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Hello Sunday the take-out one invisible sunscreen stick SPF30, 30g: £15, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best luxury sunscreen stick – Sisley super sunscreen stick solaire teinte SPF50+, 15g: £82, Haveynichols.com

– Sisley super sunscreen stick solaire teinte SPF50+, 15g: £82, Haveynichols.com Best moisturising sunscreen stick – Supergoop! glow sunscreen stick SPF50, 20g: £22, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Supergoop! glow sunscreen stick SPF50, 20g: £22, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best sunscreen stick for minimal scent – La Roche Posay anthelios XL SPF50 sunscreen stick, 9g: £18.69, Amazon.co.uk