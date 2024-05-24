I tried Naked Sundays cabana glow serum and it’s my new favourite SPF

Naked Sundays cabana mineral glow serum drops SPF50
- SPF: SPF50
- Size: 40ml
- Type: Serum
- Mineral or chemical: Mineral
- Why we love it
- Effective sun protection
- Glimmering finish
- Works as a primer and on its own
- Lightweight formula
- Hydrating
My first impression of this small but mighty product was how sleek the packaging looked with its purple body and gold cap. The design had clearly been thought through. The lid twisted off satisfyingly easily, thanks to the screw-like ridging on the nozzle, and the square cap made it easy to grip, even with greasy hands from applying my moisturiser beforehand.
After only a small squeeze, a healthy amount of the BB-like formula came out and I applied it all over my face with a make-up sponge, just as I would a foundation, making sure to use as much as I’d normally use for my SPF.
The coverage is very light, and won’t mask blemishes, but it evens skin tone in the same way that the Charlotte Tilbury flawless filter does, giving the appearance of naturally healthy skin.
What impressed me the most was its sun protection. I wore this every day while sunbathing, going for runs and generally being in the Portuguese sun and my face didn’t burn or even go red.
It felt hydrating on my skin, and although I topped it up every couple of hours as I would any regular SPF, it didn’t separate or pill and when I washed it off in the evening, my skin felt more nurtured than it did when I woke up in the morning.