I tried Naked Sundays cabana glow serum and it’s my new favourite SPF

Finding a lightweight base that gives enough coverage, makes your skin look radiant and protects against the sun is a real challenge. Sometimes, a full beat of primer, foundation and highlighter is just what the doctor ordered but on other days, especially when it’s warm or I’m pushed for time in the morning, all I want is one product that does all of the above, without any fuss.

Australian brand, Naked Sundays, is all about blending skincare and make-up, placing suncare at the heart of everything it does. There are lip oils, sunscreens, glow balms and face mists which all have SPF50 UVA and UVB protection.

Alongside all of these products is the brand’s cabana glow mineral glow serum drops. Packed full of skincare ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and pink algae extract, the serum also has illuminating pigments that give a sheer glowy coverage.

Having launched in the UK in March, the skincare-make-up-suncare hybrid claims to be a world first and it may just be revolutionising how we look at our sun protection.

How I tested the Naked Sundays cabana glow serum

The drops impart a natural-looking glow ( Olivia Perl )

I’m constantly trying to get the most glowy skin with the least possible effort, so I was interested to see if this multitasker would do the trick. I have naturally pale skin which burns easily if I’m not really careful, so to put it to the ultimate test, I wore this every day on my whole face while on holiday. I tested how it felt on my skin, how it made my skin look, how effective the coverage was and most crucially whether it protected me from the sun.