I tried Naked Sundays cabana glow serum and it’s my new favourite SPF

I’m yet to find another product that matches it

Olivia Perl
Friday 24 May 2024 14:48
(iStock/The Independent)

Finding a lightweight base that gives enough coverage, makes your skin look radiant and protects against the sun is a real challenge. Sometimes, a full beat of primer, foundation and highlighter is just what the doctor ordered but on other days, especially when it’s warm or I’m pushed for time in the morning, all I want is one product that does all of the above, without any fuss.

Australian brand, Naked Sundays, is all about blending skincare and make-up, placing suncare at the heart of everything it does. There are lip oils, sunscreens, glow balms and face mists which all have SPF50 UVA and UVB protection.

Alongside all of these products is the brand’s cabana glow mineral glow serum drops. Packed full of skincare ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and pink algae extract, the serum also has illuminating pigments that give a sheer glowy coverage.

Having launched in the UK in March, the skincare-make-up-suncare hybrid claims to be a world first and it may just be revolutionising how we look at our sun protection.

How I tested the Naked Sundays cabana glow serum

The drops impart a natural-looking glow
The drops impart a natural-looking glow (Olivia Perl)

I’m constantly trying to get the most glowy skin with the least possible effort, so I was interested to see if this multitasker would do the trick. I have naturally pale skin which burns easily if I’m not really careful, so to put it to the ultimate test, I wore this every day on my whole face while on holiday. I tested how it felt on my skin, how it made my skin look, how effective the coverage was and most crucially whether it protected me from the sun.

Naked Sundays cabana mineral glow serum drops SPF50

Naked Sundays Cabana Glow SPF50
  • SPF: SPF50
  • Size: 40ml
  • Type: Serum
  • Mineral or chemical: Mineral
  • Why we love it
    • Effective sun protection
    • Glimmering finish
    • Works as a primer and on its own
    • Lightweight formula
    • Hydrating

My first impression of this small but mighty product was how sleek the packaging looked with its purple body and gold cap. The design had clearly been thought through. The lid twisted off satisfyingly easily, thanks to the screw-like ridging on the nozzle, and the square cap made it easy to grip, even with greasy hands from applying my moisturiser beforehand.

After only a small squeeze, a healthy amount of the BB-like formula came out and I applied it all over my face with a make-up sponge, just as I would a foundation, making sure to use as much as I’d normally use for my SPF.

The coverage is very light, and won’t mask blemishes, but it evens skin tone in the same way that the Charlotte Tilbury flawless filter does, giving the appearance of naturally healthy skin.

Read more: Best moisturisers with SPF that make daily sun protection simple

What impressed me the most was its sun protection. I wore this every day while sunbathing, going for runs and generally being in the Portuguese sun and my face didn’t burn or even go red.

It felt hydrating on my skin, and although I topped it up every couple of hours as I would any regular SPF, it didn’t separate or pill and when I washed it off in the evening, my skin felt more nurtured than it did when I woke up in the morning.

  1. £34 from Sephora.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Naked Sundays cabana glow serum

It’s fair to say that I love the Naked Sundays cabana glow serum and it’s now almost always in my make-up bag. The sun protection is strong, the skincare elements are hydrating and nourishing and the glow rivals any radiant base I’ve tried – it really does feel like a first and I’m yet to see another product that really matches it. The serum is not cheap at £34 but it’s well worth the investment, especially for warmer weather.

Want more skincare? Read our review of the best moisturisers for dry skin

