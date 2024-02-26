Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood flawless filter needs little introduction. There are 12 different shades to choose from and it has been a mainstay in our beauty bounty for as long as we can remember.

Formula

Renowned for imparting a serious glow, Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood flawless filter is a multi-purpose “complexion booster” – it can be used under make-up, over your finished look, or even on its own for the perfect “no-make-up” look. It is infused with a powerhouse of ingredients that help to brighten the skin, namely porcelain flower extract. And it’s been formulated to give you a pearlescent glow (that’s thanks to the bismuth oxychloride).

As it has been designed to be used under and on top of make-up, it offers a sheer finish, and it blends into the skin seamlessly, blurring imperfections and areas of hyperpigmentation. And take it from us, it certainly delivers.

Application and results

For application, we use the doe-foot applicator to swatch it across our face before using a damp sponge to blend in – if you don’t have one, we’ve found that using our fingers also works just as well. The lightweight formula works to smooth and illuminate the skin almost instantly and creates a dewy look.

If like us, you enjoy keeping your make-up looks fairly paired back, it works very well on its own. It blurs any imperfections perfectly and leaves your skin looking as though it’s fresh from a facial. Or, if you prefer more high coverage, it looks just as flawless under a full face of make-up, working to add a little extra glow to a finished look.

Not that you’ll need to, because the staying power is very good, but you can also easily top up while on the go by applying as if it’s a highlighter. There’s no denying that it delivers on its promise of catching the light and delivering a serious luminosity.

Having had this in our beauty bounty for as long as we can remember, we’d go as far as to say it’s a cult product that you’ll reach for daily.