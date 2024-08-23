Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
When it comes to make-up, one of the most important products to upgrade regularly is foundation, especially if you have mature skin. While we can get away with an allegiance to a particular mascara or lip balm, skin changes with age, particularly after menopause when it loses collagen and becomes drier. It therefore pays to keep on top of your skin’s evolving needs, meeting them with fresh formulas that minimise your complexion’s blips and maximise its beauty.
When it comes to finding the best foundations for mature skin, the key is to focus on three important factors. Firstly, as you age, your skin produces less sebum, so hone in on hydrating formulations – matte textures tend to emphasise fine lines. Look for moisture-boosting ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid. Mature skin also needs prepping with moisturiser before foundation application.
The second thing to consider is that your tone tends to become less even over time, which might include increased redness or pigmentation, so, you’ll want some coverage. However, if you opt for something overly opaque, its density will be very ageing, so, go for something with a degree of translucency.
“It’s tempting to temper an uneven tone with full-on coverage but this approach is counter-productive,” says top make-up artist, Ruby Hammer. “Deal with high colour without being heavy-handed. Either start with a sheer layer and gradually build more coverage if required – that way you create a sense of depth and retain translucency – or simply use foundation only on the areas that need it, rather like you would a concealer.”
The third and final facet is the finish – because light-reflecting technology is so advanced, your foundation should create a radiant aura. Once achieved, don’t cancel that out with lots of powder. “What you’re aiming for is the satin effect,” says Hammer.
To maintain consistency, we first applied each of these foundations in the morning, always over moisturiser but without primer. We judged how well they glided over mature skin and how they blended. We always started with a sheer layer and then added more to judge if coverage was buildable. We kept the foundations on throughout the day and into the evening to assess performance and longevity. These are the foundations that met and exceeded expectations.
Compared with other stages of life, choosing the right foundation for mature skin is far more difficult. That’s because, as our skin ages, a loss of collagen and elasticity can throw up all sorts of issues. Menopause can also bring about everything from dryness and flaky patches to acne and pigmentation, which can mean skin is left needing a lot more TLC than it did in its youth.
For most people with mature skin, dryness can cause it to become dehydrated, so, one of the most important factors when it comes to finding the right foundation is to ensure it has a moisturising element to it. That is why, in the majority of our foundation picks, we chose formulas with the hero product hyaluronic acid, which helps feed skin by adding moisture back into it.
You also have to decide on what type of coverage you want. As skin matures and becomes more prone to wrinkles and ageing spots, it’s more likely a foundation offering maximum coverage will be appealing. That said, this doesn’t mean the formulation needs to be a heavy one, as we want our skin to be able to breathe.
The colour of the product is also important, as more-mature skin tends to have a dull appearance to it, so, try to opt for products that have a dewy and luminous finish, to help boost your skin’s glow.
For us, Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s beautiful skin foundation came out on top, because it’s a great daily go-to option that hits the sweet spot between medium coverage and natural translucency. The shade range caters for everyone, with each tone pitched intelligently, as you would expect from a super-brand that’s the brainchild of a professional make-up artist.
We can’t fail to acknowledge how the iconic Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation continues to deliver with exquisite elegance, either. Meanwhile, new kid on the block, Shiseido’s revitalessence skin glow foundation is a heavenly hybrid of foundation and skincare.
