12 best foundations for mature skin that deliver on radiance and hydration

Inject some glow into your make-up routine, with these tried and tested formulas

Jan Masters
Freelance beauty writer
Friday 23 August 2024 15:37 BST
From Charlotte Tilbury and Dior to Trinny London and more, we put a wide range of brands to the test
From Charlotte Tilbury and Dior to Trinny London and more, we put a wide range of brands to the test (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

When it comes to make-up, one of the most important products to upgrade regularly is foundation, especially if you have mature skin. While we can get away with an allegiance to a particular mascara or lip balm, skin changes with age, particularly after menopause when it loses collagen and becomes drier. It therefore pays to keep on top of your skin’s evolving needs, meeting them with fresh formulas that minimise your complexion’s blips and maximise its beauty.

When it comes to finding the best foundations for mature skin, the key is to focus on three important factors. Firstly, as you age, your skin produces less sebum, so hone in on hydrating formulations – matte textures tend to emphasise fine lines. Look for moisture-boosting ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid. Mature skin also needs prepping with moisturiser before foundation application.

The second thing to consider is that your tone tends to become less even over time, which might include increased redness or pigmentation, so, you’ll want some coverage. However, if you opt for something overly opaque, its density will be very ageing, so, go for something with a degree of translucency.

“It’s tempting to temper an uneven tone with full-on coverage but this approach is counter-productive,” says top make-up artist, Ruby Hammer. “Deal with high colour without being heavy-handed. Either start with a sheer layer and gradually build more coverage if required – that way you create a sense of depth and retain translucency – or simply use foundation only on the areas that need it, rather like you would a concealer.”

The third and final facet is the finish – because light-reflecting technology is so advanced, your foundation should create a radiant aura. Once achieved, don’t cancel that out with lots of powder. “What you’re aiming for is the satin effect,” says Hammer.

How we tested the best foundations for mature skin

A selection of the foundations we tried
A selection of the foundations we tried (Jan Masters)

To maintain consistency, we first applied each of these foundations in the morning, always over moisturiser but without primer. We judged how well they glided over mature skin and how they blended. We always started with a sheer layer and then added more to judge if coverage was buildable. We kept the foundations on throughout the day and into the evening to assess performance and longevity. These are the foundations that met and exceeded expectations.

The best foundations for mature skin in 2024 are:

  • Best foundation for mature skin overall – Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s beautiful skin foundation: £27.30, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best budget foundation for mature skin – L’Oreal Paris true match foundation super-blendable foundation: £8, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for easy application – Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation: £36.80, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best skin-loving formula – Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Foundation: £49, Shideido.co.uk
  • Best matte foundation for mature skin – Trinny London BFF all day foundation: £39, Trinnylondon.com

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s beautiful skin foundation

Charlotte-tilbury-indybest
  • Best: Foundation for mature skin overall
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 30
  • Why we love it
    • Intelligent colour matching
    • Provides a professional finish in a flash
  • Take note
    • Can be a touch slick on oily skin
  1.  £31 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
L’Oreal Paris true match foundation super-blendable foundation

Loreal-foundation-indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 48
  • Why we love it
    • A genuine second-skin look and feel
  • Take note
    • Might be too liquid for those who like a thicker, cream consistency
  1.  £8 from Amazon.co.uk
Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation

Armani-indybest
  • Best: For easy application
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 40
  • Why we love it
    • Silky feel
    • Quality formulation
  • Take note
    • May not be the answer for very dry skin
  1.  £36 from Lookfantastic.com
Shiseido revitalessence skin glow foundation

Shiseido-indybest
  • Best: Skin-loving formula
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 30
  • Why we love it
    • Innovative skincare actives
    • Skin-loving formula
  • Take note
    • Can be too glowy for oil skin
  1.  £49 from Lookfantastic
Dior forever skin glow

Dior-indybest
  • Best: For covering uneven tone and imperfections
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 43
  • Why we love it
    • A sophisticated, smooth finish
    • It unifies uneven skin tone
  • Take note
    • Easy to over-apply
  1.  £48 from Boots.com
Chanel les beiges healthy glow foundation hydration and longwear

Chanel-indybest
  • Best: Foundation for using less powder
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 35
  • Why we love it
    • Pore-blurring effects
    • Natural finish with staying power
  • Take note
    • If you build too much coverage, it can look a little flat
  1.  £42 from Johnlewis.co.uk
Trinny London BFF all day foundation

Trinny-indybest
  • Best: Matte foundation
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 18
  • Why we love it
    • Creates an effortlessly smooth finish
  • Take note
    • If you want a really matte finish, this might not be the one
  1.  £39 from Trinnylondon.com
Ilia true skin serum foundation

Ilia-indybest
  • Best: Foundation for light coverage
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 30
  • Why we love it
    • Looks and feels like a second skin
  • Take note
    • Too lightweight if you want to conceal imperfections
  1.  £50 from Iliabeauty.com
Studio 10 skin repair canvas treatment foundation

Studio-10-indybest
  • Best: Compact foundation
  • Size: 70g
  • Shades: Five pairs of two complementary shades
  • Why we love it
    • It puts the user in control of perfecting their shade
  1.  £34 from Amazon.co.uk
RMS supernatural radiance tinted serum SPF 30

RMS-indybest
  • Best: Multi-tasking foundation
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: Three
  • Why we love it
    • Subtle complexion correcting qualities
    • More coverage than expected
  • Take note
    • Expensive if you’re primarily using it as a sunscreen
  1.  £51 from Spacenk.com
Hourglass ambient soft glow foundation

Hourglass-indybest
  • Best: Foundation for coverage
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 32
  • Why we love it
    • A little goes a long way
  • Take note
    • Not necessarily for dry skin
  1.  £56 from Sephora.co.uk
Rimmel lasting finish 35 hour foundation SPF 20

Rimmel-foundation-indybest
  • Best: For medium to full coverage
  • Size: 30
  • Shades: 34
  • Why we love it
    • Offers reliable full coverage
  • Take note
    • Might be a touch matte for dry skin
  1.  £10 from Amazon.co.uk
Foundation FAQs

What type of foundation is better for ageing skin?

Compared with other stages of life, choosing the right foundation for mature skin is far more difficult. That’s because, as our skin ages, a loss of collagen and elasticity can throw up all sorts of issues. Menopause can also bring about everything from dryness and flaky patches to acne and pigmentation, which can mean skin is left needing a lot more TLC than it did in its youth.

For most people with mature skin, dryness can cause it to become dehydrated, so, one of the most important factors when it comes to finding the right foundation is to ensure it has a moisturising element to it. That is why, in the majority of our foundation picks, we chose formulas with the hero product hyaluronic acid, which helps feed skin by adding moisture back into it.

You also have to decide on what type of coverage you want. As skin matures and becomes more prone to wrinkles and ageing spots, it’s more likely a foundation offering maximum coverage will be appealing. That said, this doesn’t mean the formulation needs to be a heavy one, as we want our skin to be able to breathe.

The colour of the product is also important, as more-mature skin tends to have a dull appearance to it, so, try to opt for products that have a dewy and luminous finish, to help boost your skin’s glow.

The verdict: Foundations for mature skin

For us, Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s beautiful skin foundation came out on top, because it’s a great daily go-to option that hits the sweet spot between medium coverage and natural translucency. The shade range caters for everyone, with each tone pitched intelligently, as you would expect from a super-brand that’s the brainchild of a professional make-up artist.

We can’t fail to acknowledge how the iconic Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation continues to deliver with exquisite elegance, either. Meanwhile, new kid on the block, Shiseido’s revitalessence skin glow foundation is a heavenly hybrid of foundation and skincare.

Brighten and hydrate your skin, with our pick of the best eye creams for mature skin

