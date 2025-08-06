The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best moisturisers for mature skin, tested by a beauty writer in her 50s
Improve elasticity and the appearance of fine lines and dark spots with these deeply hydrating formulas
- 1Best moisturiser for mature skin overall Lancôme rénergie H.P.N UVMUNE SPF50Read review£902Best budget moisturiser for mature skinQ+A collagen face creamRead review£12
- 3Best mature skin moisturiser for wrinkles RoC line smoothing max hydration creamRead review£224Best mature skin moisturiser for dry skin Trinny London bounce back intense peptide moisturiserRead review£54
- 5Best mature skin moisturiser to reduce redness Drunk Elephant bora barrier repair cream Read review£646Best mature skin moisturiser to repair skin barrier Ipsum nutrient rich moisturising creamRead review£65
- 7Best mature skin moisturiser for dark spots Prai beauty ageless even glow with niacinamide Read review£28
It’s common to experience dryness, flakiness, redness and pigmentation as we age, especially before, during, and after menopause. While general-purpose moisturisers can do the trick, it can pay off to try a specialised moisturiser that will hydrate and nourish mature skin.
As a beauty writer in my 50s, I’ve tried dozens of products claiming to do just that. After more than two decades in the beauty industry, I’ve seen and tested it all, from eye creams for mature skin to anti-ageing night creams.
While lots of the products out there are ineffective, my tests have found a few moisturisers for mature skin that live up to their claims. I suffer from dehydrated skin, but I’ve seen dramatic improvements as I’ve tested these creams. My skin is hydrated, radiant and restored, with a plumper, juicier and more toned appearance.
However, we all have different skin types, needs, and conditions. A moisturiser that works well for oily skin might not work well for sensitive skin, and one that smoothes wrinkles might not be right for tackling an uneven skin tone. These moisturisers are also fairly expensive, so I tried a range of creams from £12 all the way up to £90.
Whether you’re looking to address redness and pigmentation, the appearance of age spots, or to boost elasticity and achieve a fresh-faced glow, these moisturisers aced my tests. They are all effective antidotes for anyone tackling midlife skin changes.
How I tested
I tested each product for at least two weeks, applying it daily, each morning after my vitamin C serum, and in the evening. I assessed them using the following criteria.
- Application: First, I took note of the packaging and how easy the product was to apply. I factored in the consistency and how seamlessly this smoothed across the skin.
- Formula: I looked out for key ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid and retinol, assessing their claimed benefits against the real-world effect. I paid attention to how the product felt on the skin, and additional skincare benefits, most notably, such as whether it provided SPF.
- Scent: I noted the fragrance, if any, and whether this elevated the experience of application and wear.
- Results: I paid attention to any changes in the look and feel of my complexion, including shifts in texture and appearance. Improvements in elasticity and smoothness, and any reduction in redness, dehydration and fine lines and wrinkles were all factored into my final verdict.
- Value for money: With price points ranging from £12 to £90, I wanted products that lived up to their claims and offered weeks of use.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
IndyBest is The Independent’s review section, in which expert testers test products over several weeks to see if they live up to their marketing.
Jane Druker is a beauty journalist with more than 20 years of experience writing skincare reviews, such as her tests of night creams, eye creams and anti-ageing serums. Now in her fifties, she’s particularly interested in products that work for mature skin. Jane tries every product she features herself, judging them not only against their immediate results and medium-term improvements over months, but also against her two decades in the industry.
The best moisturisers for mature skin in 2025 are:
- Best overall – Lancôme rénergie HPN UVMune SPF50: £90, Amazon.co.uk
- Best budget option – Q+A collagen face cream: £12.50, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for dark spots – Prai beauty ageless even glow with niacinamide: £28, Praibeauty.co.uk
- Best for redness – Drunk Elephant bora barrier repair cream: £64, Drunkelephant.co.uk
1Lancôme rénergie H.P.N UVMUNE SPF50
- Best: Moisturiser for mature skin overall
- Size : 30ml, 50ml or 75ml
- Key ingredients: Peptides, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, mexoryl 400
- Cruelty free: No
- Why we love it
- Provides sun protection
- Rich enough to be a night cream
- Immediate results
- A little goes a long way
- Take note
- Quite pricey
This cream is packed with Lancôme’s distinctive scent – it’s hard to describe, but if you know, you know. The formula is a powerful blend of hyaluronic acid, over 300 types of peptides, and niacinamide to firm, smooth and protect from the sun. I used it morning and evening and found it quickly refined the texture of my skin. Though it improved my skin over the weeks of testing, it also had instant benefits, so it’s incredibly satisfying.
In the morning, it was the perfect canvas for make-up, ensuring a smooth and even base, and adding a bit of a fresh-looking glow. I’ve chosen this as my top pick, in part, because of the SPF, but it’s rich enough to be a great night cream. In fact, it’s not only a good moisturiser, but one of Indybest’s top picks for anti-ageing day creams.
2Q+A collagen face cream
- Best: Budget moisturiser for mature skin
- Size : 50g
- Key ingredients: Hydrolyzed vegetable protein, magnesium pca, shea butter
- Cruelty free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Large pot
- Great price
- Take note
- Not as luxurious as some
This best-seller from budget-friendly brand Q+A has a creamy formula that works to improve skin suppleness, plumpness and elasticity, making it really well suited to mature skin like mine.
The collagen, which is naturally derived from seaweed and magnesium both help to brighten and tighten, while shea butter nourishes and softens the skin. This is a definite keeper, as I immediately felt soothed and nourished. Best of all, not only is it inexpensive, but the thick consistency means that this lasts for a long time, and you won’t need to buy another for weeks.
3RoC line smoothing max hydration cream
- Best: Mature skin moisturiser for wrinkles
- Size: 50ml
- Key ingredients: Retinol, hyaluronic acid
- Cruelty free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Pleasing consistency glides into the skin
- Effective at reducing fine lines and wrinkles
- Responsibly priced
- Take note
- No SPF
The light-as-a feather consistency of this cream belies the formula’s rich ingredients. It glides on like a treat, and I found it was really easily absorbed. Full of hydrating hyaluronic acid and pure retinol, it does what it says on the tin. It left my skin supple, soft-to-the-touch and noticeably more glowy and youthful.
On top of that, the retinol visibly reduced my fine lines and wrinkles, especially around my eyes and mouth, within a couple of weeks. It’s also great for sensitive skin, so it’s a good one for those with redness and pigmentation, too. This is an effective and reasonably priced option; the only drawback is that it doesn’t contain SPF to prevent sun damage.
4Trinny London bounce back intense peptide moisturiser
- Best: Mature skin moisturiser for dry skin
- Size : 50ml
- Key ingredients: Peptides, hyaluronic acid, squalane
- Cruelty free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Hygienic pump lid
- Take note
- Bottle is deceptively large so I ran out within a few weeks
Led by the phenomenal style and skincare leader of the same name, Trinny London knows a thing or two about looking your absolute best as you age. This highly effective hydrator from the brand is designed to smooth wrinkles and boost vibrancy, and my skin felt immediately plumped.
Formulated with a 4-peptide complex, it helps to increase the skin’s firmness and elasticity, whilst hyaluronic acid works to boost hydration and restore fullness. Squalane and oat lipids also help to replenish your skin barrier. I also appreciated the hygienic pump-style lid. It has a lighter consistency than the rest of the products I tried, which will suit oilier skin types.
However, the bottle is deceptively large. It looks like great value, but like all the other moisturisers featured here, it’s only a 50ml bottle. It’s easy to power through a lot of this formula by accident, as the formula is thinner than others, and it looks like the bottle holds a lot more than it does. It’s also a little bulky, so it’s not one for slipping in your bag to take to work or evenings out.
5Drunk Elephant bora barrier repair cream
- Best: Mature skin moisturiser to reduce redness
- Size : 50ml
- Key ingredients: Glycerin, shea butter, ceramides
- Cruelty free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Skin looks dewy
- Reduces redness
- Take note
- Not the cheapest
A strengthening, reparative cream, I found Drunk Elephant’s bora barrier repair cream had aftersun-like benefits when used after a summer holiday, with its deeply nourishing formula leaving my skin soft and dewy.
The formula contains glucosyl ceramides, zinc and copper minerals that work symbiotically to encourage the healthy collagen vital to soothing and restoring skin. At the same time, the cream works to reduce visible redness. It’s not the cheapest, but this is a product I can see myself going back to time and time again.
6Ipsum nutrient rich moisturising cream
- Best: Mature skin moisturiser to repair skin barrier
- Size : 50ml
- Key ingredients: Aloe era, glycerin, cetyl alcohol, hyaluronic acid
- Cruelty free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Glides onto the skin
- Lovely soothing scent
- Take note
- It’s not the cheapest
Cult Australian brand Ipsum has a luxuriously silky, restorative moisturising cream. I love the formula; I found that it glides onto your skin and smells divine. The light, natural aroma of neroli and honeysuckle helps to destress and soothe my skin and mind.
The formula is full of botanical extracts, with conditioning and protecting ceramides and peptides to improve your skin’s elasticity. They really work, restoring a supple appearance. I found that the infusion of omega acids, mango seed butter, macadamia, seabuckthorn, joboba oils and squalane soothes inflammation and improves hydration. It also supports the skin microbiome to strengthen the skin barrier and restore a healthy balance. My skin was glowing within a few days of using this.
However, while I loved the scent, those with sensitivities to fragrance might find that this irritates their skin.
7Prai beauty ageless even glow with niacinamide
- Best: Mature skin moisturiser for dark spots
- Size : 50ml
- Key ingredients: Niacinamide, glycerin
- Cruelty free: Yes
- Why we love it
- A little goes a long away
- Take note
- Thin tube doesn’t last very long
I used the product in the morning and the evening, when I pumped out three to four pea-sized swirls from the slim tube. The formula contains collagen for plumpness and citric acid to target spots, and while I don’t get too many of those myself, this is formulated to be a satisfyingly quick-acting antidote if you do.
In the morning, after applying the light cream to my skin the night before, I woke with less redness and a soft, enhanced complexion. While I needed only a tiny bit of product to see results, the tube didn’t last me very long (I got through it within the month), which is worth keeping in mind.
What is the best moisturiser for mature skin?
For reliable results and everyday SPF protection, Lancôme’srénergie H.P.N UVMUNE SPF50 is my top pick, but for something more budget-friendly, Q+A’s collagen face cream impressed me with its nourishing and soothing formula. If you have issues with redness or hyperpigmentation and dark spots, I recommend trying either moisturiser from Drunk Elephant or Prai Beauty.
Why does mature skin need specific moisturisers?
Mature skin has different skincare requirements than younger skin. As we age, we lose collagen, hyaluronic acid, and facial fat, which makes skin dry, sag and wrinkle. Mature skin products are designed to address these specific issues.
They tend to contain more potent levels of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides than skincare designed for younger people. These ingredients counteract the effects of ageing, so while you may find them in other skincare, they’re most effective in these tested moisturisers for mature skin.
For more recommendations, read our review of the best hyaluronic acid serums