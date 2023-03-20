Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to mature skin, the eye area can add years to our faces. The skin found here is far more delicate than anywhere else on our faces, meaning it naturally ages faster. By the time we reach our forties, the expression lines, under eye bags from lack of sleep and skin hollowing due to a decrease in collagen becomes more evident, which can leave the eye area looking worn out.

The good news is you can knock years off your face – and fix that delicate area of skin – by adding an eye cream into your beauty routine. And unlike other skincare products, as you only need to apply a little amount, they don’t work out as eye-wateringly expensive in the long run.

If you are new to eye creams, and are keen to find one that really does work, it’s important to familiarise yourself with the ingredients that can often be found in them. You’ll find some of our top favourite eye creams for mature skin include bakuchiol – a natural, plant-derived alternative to a retinoid or retinol, formulated into products to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

And then there is retinol of course, the powerful ingredient that works by ramping up collagen production and plumping and smoothing fine lines. Retinol is considered the gold standard for anti-ageing products, and for good reason. It dramatically improves all key signs of ageing, minimising the look of wrinkles and crow’s feet while lifting and firming skin.

We’ve been on the lookout for the best eye products to combat the signs of ageing, soothe fine lines and wrinkles, depuff, add hydration and brighten dark circles. From budget to luxury buys, lightweight formulas and gels, our eye-openers are ready for you to browse.

How we tested

We reviewed a selection of eye products over several weeks. We took into account those we felt worked best for mature skin, noting how our eye area benefited from use before and after each product. Read on to see our tried-and-tested list of the best eye products for mature skin.

The best eye creams for mature skin for 2023 are:

Best for brightening eyes – Ren brightening dark circle eye cream: £44, Renskincare.com

– Ren brightening dark circle eye cream: £44, Renskincare.com Best retinol eye cream for mature skin – Murad retinol youth renewal eye serum: £82, Murad.co.uk

– Murad retinol youth renewal eye serum: £82, Murad.co.uk Best for dark circles – Dr Brandt needles no more no more baggage eye de-puffing gel: £32, Drbrandtskincare.uk

– Dr Brandt needles no more no more baggage eye de-puffing gel: £32, Drbrandtskincare.uk Best budget buy – Bondi Sands eye spy vitamin C eye cream: £9.99, Bondisands.co.uk

