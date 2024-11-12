18 best under-eye masks and patches that help tackle dark circles, bags and wrinkles

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Rescue puffy, dull and dehydrated peepers, with these serum-soaked beauty buys
Skincare products have a plethora of purposes but the best under-eye masks are ideal for reducing puffiness, temporarily improving the look of dark circles, and offering hydration and brightening effects. Whether in the form of masks or patches, they offer instant relief and refreshment, and are brilliant self-care buys to keep in the fridge, if you seek a cooling boost for a quick pick-me-up.
They are mostly made of gel or soft mesh material soaked in serum to target specific concerns. Key ingredients to look out for include hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid, brightening vitamin C, fine line-focused retinol or balancing niacinamide, depending on your needs.
Created in a comma shape, the masks should ideally hug the under-eye area and stay put while you do other tasks. Whether you fancy a weekly treat or are seeking targeted under-eye support, there are numerous options available.
As always, we’re here to help make your shopping easier, and have rounded up a selection of under-eye patches from brands such as Espa, Charlotte Tilbury, Revolution, Garnier, and Elemis. From budget buys to high-end picks, keep scrolling to discover the best under-eye masks on the market.
Our reviewer spent weeks testing a selection of under-eye masks and patches. During this time, the ingredients, composition, feel and results where considered. Our tester also took note of how well the patches stayed in place. Keep reading to find out which ones impressed.
Presented in chic Charlotte Tilbury packaging are 30 pairs of masks and an application spatula for hygienic use. Billed as being effective in 10 minutes, the first thing we noted was the generous amount of serum contained in this pot and therefore how much soaks onto the skin. The masks felt comforting and cooling instantly, and helped to soothe a bit of irritation we had, while reaching a large area of under-eye skin at once. We didn’t notice much slippage of the patches, so, you don’t necessarily need to sit still while wearing them, either.
We used the patches before applying make-up, ahead of a night out; for a refreshing boost at bedtime; and when in need of a quick hydration fix. We sometimes left them on overnight, too. Any serum left on the patches we rubbed across our face and found a little of this went a long way. They leave under-eyes looking and feeling supremely hydrated (thanks to the inclusion of moisture-promoting glycerin), while offering a glowing radiance that lingers.
With 30 paires of under-eye patches, this tub offers brilliant value for money. We loved the gold finish to the gel masks, too, which makes them look much more expensive and feel fun to use. They provided a cooling effect to the under-eye area upon application, after we’d lifted them out of the pot with the included transparent tweezers (which are extremely useful).
Due to the gel composition, they are quite slippery, but we didn’t find this a problem with them staying in place. After keeping them in the fridge, we noted how useful these masks are for soothing and reducing puffiness first thing in the morning.
A pot of 30 eye masks with a spatula included for application, key brightening ingredients here include niacinamide and caffeine. The gel patches are infused with plentiful serum, and we often wore the masks overnight, to make the most of using up every last drop. By morning, we noted even-looking, hydrated skin, with puffiness and dark circles lessened.
These patches are equally effective as a quick soothing pick-me-up after storing them in the fridge, for extra refreshment and a moment of relaxation. It’s worth noting these under-eye masks are biodegradable, too.
These gel eye masks are presented in a pot with a pair of plastic tweezers for application. We found this addition handy for picking up and placing the patches onto our under-eye area, without touching the rest. The gel masks feel instantly refreshing on skin, with an icy coolness (which gradually fades) that was soothing for our tired peepers.
The masks contain enough product to offer effective hydration, and that created a plumper, fresher appearance after removal. While the patches move about slightly on the face, this wasn’t a problem and we enjoyed wearing them to sleep in or while reading or watching TV. The excess serum on the pads efficiently soaked into skin as they were much drier after removal, and any product left can be rubbed onto the under-eye area.
Presented in individual sachets, these gel pads are infused with brightening niacinamide and hydration-promoting glycerin. They felt refreshing on skin and, after getting them in place, they stayed put during wear. We noted there didn’t seem to be much excess serum on the masks – they felt drier on skin than others we’ve tried – but this meant there was no mess or sloppiness.
After removal, we saw a noticeable radiance to the under-eye area and any dark circles appeared to be temporarily improved with a gentle brightness. Our skin also felt softer and plumper to the touch.
The first thing we noticed about opening a pair of these masks is the gentle rose water scent, which is light and uplifting. Both the areas under and above the eye are covered, with the mask being similar in shape to a superhero mask. Once applied, there’s no slippage at all, and the mask feels calming and comforting, with a cooling element. We wore this mask overnight, for refreshment while on holiday and to help soothe sore eyes. Caffeine and niacinamide are included on the brightening front, while hydrating hyaluronic acid is in there, too.
After removal, there was plenty of product left, which we rubbed into the forehead and around the eyes. This meant we saw a refreshed finish to much of our face, with a perked-up effect to dark circles and fine lines.
These microneedling under-eye patches are packaged in individual sachets, and we found them useful for travelling. The masks have a peel-off strip, revealing the sticky outer-edge, which attaches to your skin, and we were instantly impressed by how securely they stayed in place. It’s impossible for them to move about, without physically being peeled off.
We noted that the masks tingle a bit at first, as the microneedling element is taking effect. When the miniscule needles it contains dissolve, the tingling feeling disappears. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid is included, too, for hydration-promoting benefits. We applied the masks before bed, left them on overnight and saw a noticeably softened, smooth-looking finish in the morning. The masks do have a premium price-tag, but we think this is reflective of the quality and results seen.
Created for tired and puffy eyes, these masks come in separate sachets and there are six pairs provided. Notable ingredients include hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid, de-puffing caffeine and peptides, plus brightening vitamin C and niacinamide. The patches were simple to secure in place without much movement, and we could feel the integral serum soaking into our skin during wear. Plus, there were no drips onto our cheeks or messiness.
After the 15-minute wear time, we noted an appearance of refreshed skin, while our under-eye area felt smoothed and softened too. This rejuvenated look made our peepers appear more awakened. Plus, we enjoyed there being a de-puffed base for our concealer and eye make-up, so this application was more even, and the finish looked fresher.
There are five pairs of eye masks in this Murad set, and each are separately wrapped for handy transportation. We have been popping them in our bag for trips away and to perk up our eye bags ahead of nights out. It’s easy to apply the patches as you simply separate them and remove the external mesh layer. As well as three retinol components, other ingredients include blue agave and passionfruit extracts. Our tester found the masks refreshing and cooling.
Suitable for use two to three times a week, we left the patches on for 15 minutes as instructed. We were extremely impressed by the even, smoothing skin finish. Our fine lines did look dramatically plumped up after use, while the skin around our eyes appeared noticeably awakened because the look of both our dark circles and under eye puffiness were impressively minimised.
These gel eye masks are part of Elemis’ popular pro-collagen product range, and they’re billed as being hydrating as well as for fine lines and wrinkles. Key ingredients include hydration hero hyaluronic acid, antioxidant chlorella and collagen-promoting padina pavonica. We applied the masks at different times of day, and especially enjoyed putting them on for 20 minutes while having a soak in the bath. The patches easily reached our entire under-eye area and felt soothing to wear.
There wasn’t much excess product left which is a bonus if you prefer a mess-free eye mask, and they didn’t slide off while we moved about during wear either. After use, our tired skin looked and felt as if it had gained welcome moisture, and we could see temporary smoothing as a result. This is a six-pack of individually wrapped masks, so you can easily pop a single sachet in your bag for a hydration boost while travelling, too.
This set of 30 eye patch pairs is presented in a tub with a twist-off lid. There’s a tiny spatula to help remove the gel patches. The see-through patches are in a signature green Pixi shade and they also have a fun glittery effect too. After scooping the patches out of the storage pot using the spatula, we placed them under our eyes.
Because of the generous amount of serum that they’re soaked in, the patches do slide about a little on application, but once we had arranged them in place, we noticed a cooling, refreshing effect. As instructed, we left the patches on for ten minutes, letting ingredients include toning peptides, awakening caffeine, and rejuvenating acacia collagen get to work.
Upon removal, we found the excess product useful to pat into skin as a final part of the treatment process. Afterwards, we were impressed to see an improvement to the puffiness around our eyes while the swelling we see in the morning or after a busy week had noticeably reduced. As such, these patches are now our depuffing eye go-to.
These hydrogel eye masks contain brightening vitamin C and hydration-boosting hyaluronic acid. There are five pairs of masks in the box, and all come in individually wrapped sachets. Upon application we found the patches sit neatly in place and feel especially cooling and calming on skin. Products containing vitamin C can sometimes sting, but we only felt the slightest tingle while wearing these masks which are suitable for all skin types. Dark circles appear for a variety of unpreventable reasons, including genes, someone’s natural complexion and certain health conditions. But, we did see a subtle improvement to the appearance of ours straight after use.
This is a bargain buy as the main packet contains three masks in smaller sealed sachets, so the cost of each mask works out at around just over £1.50. We peeled each patch off a clear sheet and added it to the under-eye area. Straight away we were really impressed by how well these masks stayed in place. They felt secure with no slip while making ourselves a coffee and doing tasks around the house.
There’s a gel side that touches the skin and feels comforting, while it has a fabric-covered exterior. Ingredients include collagen, green tea and vitamin A and E, which are included to help improve the look of tired eyes and fine lines and wrinkles. Meanwhile, they have a light, fresh scent which we found pleasing, too. After wearing the patches for 20 minutes, we did indeed see a temporary improvement to the lines around our eyes, and this area looked and felt noticeably smoother.
There are four pairs of eye sheet masks in this box, and inside the individual packets are the mask material and separate serum in two compartments. Before use we pressed the fluid section down to release its liquid and soak the masks. This method takes a bit more effort, but it means the masks are freshly infused with serum.
We noticed there was plentiful liquid covering the under-eye area, and this serum’s anti-ageing ingredients include collagen peptides and hyaluronic acid, while the mask itself is made from collagen fibres too. The smooth masks remained firmly in place throughout wear, and we could feel the intense moisture on our skin. After removal, our fine lines appeared plumped up and smoother. Plus, there was plenty of the solution left to dab into our skin for optimum hydration.
What’s unique about these gel eye patches is the sweet whale shape, and its tail faces out after application. The main ingredients include soothing coconut extract, antioxidant pine extract and sodium hyaluronate, which is a form of hyaluronic acid.
We like keeping these masks in the fridge and enjoy their cooling freshness during all seasons. Because of the whale’s size, they reach our cheeks too and we find them comforting on stressed skin or after a busy day. We enjoy applying these masks as a wind-down ritual, to soothe tired and puffy eyes. Plus, the pot of 30 pairs lasts absolutely ages.
After ripping open the packet this single pair of eye patches is in, we immediately noticed how much excess jelly-like serum is included. That meant that the masks were suitably soaked and there was enough to spread over skin afterwards, too. The vegan-friendly formula includes hyaluronic acid and cucumber fruit extract, and this felt soothing and refreshing on our under-eye area.
The patches are made of a soft mesh material, and they didn’t slide about during wear. The sachet is handy if you’re looking for a single pair to use while travelling and we were impressed by how much product was included. After wearing the masks for 15 minutes, we saw a fresh finish to our tired eyes and skin felt softened too.
What’s different about this product is it’s in one piece and shaped to fit both eyes, a bit like a superhero mask. That enables the gel mask to cover the under-eye contours and skin right around the edges, while reaching above the eyebrows, too. Because of its extensive coverage, we could feel an immediate coolness and could detect de-puffing benefits during wear.
We used the mask while getting ready in the morning – if we’d had a late night or it was an early start – and found the soothing properties helped us feel energised, too. Key ingredients include peptides, seaweed, fruit extracts and niacinamide, and we found the mask reminded us of a speedy spa treatment. After use, our skin looked brightened and with added radiance, while those pesky puffy eye bags appeared reduced too.
These patches are presented in dual compartment packaging for freshness, so, we pressed down the liquid section for it to release serum and soak the mask. This meant the mask was ready to use and well infused with the fragrance-free formula, which includes ingredients such as sea kelp, calcium, sodium, and hyaluronic acid.
We noted there was a lot of fluid and spread the excess over our surrounding skin, as well as dabbing any leftover into our under-eye area afterwards. The mask felt extremely cooling and soothing to wear, and because of that our puffy eyes appeared refreshed after removal. Our fine lines looked like they’d had a radiance boost, and the added hydration was a welcome luminous lift, too.
Infused with potent serums packed with skincare ingredients, the best under-eye masks can deliver near-instant results to the delicate under-eye area, from plumping to brightening and combating wrinkles. Leaving them to sit allows the skin to soak up all these skincare ingredients, such as caffeine, vitamin C, retinol and collagen.
While leave-on times will ultimately depend on the masks you choose for your skincare routine, it will generally fall somewhere between 10 and 20 minutes – so, best to check the instructions before you start your pampering session, just to be sure.
While there are no hard and fast rules on how often you should use your under-eye masks, you may want to use them once or twice a week when you’re hoping for fairly immediate results, as opposed to maintaining skincare benefits on a long-term basis.
Unlike most face masks, which usually recommend you wash the product away after use, you’ll want to leave the serum to sit on your skin as the ingredients get to work. When it comes to applying make-up after using an under-eye mark in your skincare routine, the serums included can act as a great base for product, by priming, de-puffing and smoothing.
Our best buy overall is Charlotte Tilbury immediate eye revival patches, which deliver intense hydration and felt comforting to wear, while creating a glowing radiance. Meanwhile, Revolution skin hyaluronic acid hydro eye gel patches serve up excellent value for money, with a luxe gold finish. Finally, Dr Zion x Murad retinol youth renewal eye masks create a noticeable smoothing skin finish that impressed us.
