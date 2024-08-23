Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
We didn’t want to love the budget beauty buy as much as we did
When it comes to the beauty world, Charlotte Tilbury is a firm favourite. Ever since its launch in 2016, it’s cemented itself as the cult brand to know about, with its products being used by everyone from celebrities to TikTokers. But, it’s certainly more on the luxe end of the spectrum with rather high price tags attached to some of its most popular products.
As such, fellow beauty brands are on a mission to create more affordable alternatives to Charlotte Tilbury’s products. And one that’s been making the rounds is Collection’s version of the Hollywood flawless filter (£39, Charlottetilbury.com).
TikTok is obsessed with it. Users have long since been sharing videos of themselves with Charlotte Tilbury’s flawless filter one side of their face, and Collection’s product on the other, and you honestly can’t tell the difference.
At £39, Charlotte Tilbury’s flawless filter is five times the price of Collection’s product. Naturally, we were intrigued to see how well the budget buy could perform. So we put it to the test.
Testing it on our combination skin, we assessed the claims that the £7.99 Collection gorgeous glow filter finish could provide an affordable alternative to Charlotte Tilbury’s £39 flawless filter. We paid close attention to the shade ranges on offer, formula, colour payoff, and of course, staying power. Last but not least, we put two images side by side to see the real difference – take a look yourself.
OK, we’ll be honest, we didn’t want to like Collection’s £7.99 product as much as we did. But when we put the images side-by-side there really isn’t much in it.
We are huge fans of Charlotte Tilbury’s make-up products and rely on the Hollywood flawless filter almost daily. While £39 seems a bit steep, a little goes a long way – so much so, that we’ve been known to keep a bottle going for almost a year, so we think it’s most definitely worth the money. It produces a seriously flawless glow, and it manages to blur even the most stubborn imperfections.
That being said, you can’t argue with the results. Collection’s formula is spot on, and it provides an almost identical glowy finish and does blur imperfections nearly as well. That being said, we did notice that the staying power wasn’t quite as strong as the high-end alternative. Similarly, the fact that there are only four shades to choose from is an issue we’d like to see rectified.
Above all though, the £7.99 alternative is a great option if you’re looking to achieve a glow on a budget – it certainly impressed us.
