Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

The impressive £7.99 alternative to Charlotte Tilbury’s £39 Hollywood flawless filter

We didn’t want to love the budget beauty buy as much as we did

Eva Waite-Taylor
Friday 23 August 2024 11:30 BST
We paid close attention to the shade ranges on offer, formula, colour payoff, and of course, staying power
We paid close attention to the shade ranges on offer, formula, colour payoff, and of course, staying power (iStock/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

When it comes to the beauty world, Charlotte Tilbury is a firm favourite. Ever since its launch in 2016, it’s cemented itself as the cult brand to know about, with its products being used by everyone from celebrities to TikTokers. But, it’s certainly more on the luxe end of the spectrum with rather high price tags attached to some of its most popular products.

As such, fellow beauty brands are on a mission to create more affordable alternatives to Charlotte Tilbury’s products. And one that’s been making the rounds is Collection’s version of the Hollywood flawless filter (£39, Charlottetilbury.com).

TikTok is obsessed with it. Users have long since been sharing videos of themselves with Charlotte Tilbury’s flawless filter one side of their face, and Collection’s product on the other, and you honestly can’t tell the difference.

At £39, Charlotte Tilbury’s flawless filter is five times the price of Collection’s product. Naturally, we were intrigued to see how well the budget buy could perform. So we put it to the test.

Related stories

How we tested

Testing it on our combination skin, we assessed the claims that the £7.99 Collection gorgeous glow filter finish could provide an affordable alternative to Charlotte Tilbury’s £39 flawless filter. We paid close attention to the shade ranges on offer, formula, colour payoff, and of course, staying power. Last but not least, we put two images side by side to see the real difference – take a look yourself.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood flawless filter

charlotte-tilbury-hollywood-flawless-filter-indybest-review
  • Best: Flawless glow
  • Shades: 12
  • Shade tested: 3 fair
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Blends in seamlessly
    • Provides natural-looking glow
  1.  £39 from Charlottetilbury.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Collection gorgeous glow filter finish

collection .png
  • Best: Budget-friendly buy
  • Shades: Fair, fair-medium, medium, tan
  • Shade tested: Fair-medium
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Blends into the skin with ease
    • Imparts a subtle glow
  • Take note
    • Limited shade range
    • Doesn’t have the same staying power as Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood flawless filter
  1.  £7 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood flawless filter vs Collection gorgeous glow filter

OK, we’ll be honest, we didn’t want to like Collection’s £7.99 product as much as we did. But when we put the images side-by-side there really isn’t much in it.

We are huge fans of Charlotte Tilbury’s make-up products and rely on the Hollywood flawless filter almost daily. While £39 seems a bit steep, a little goes a long way – so much so, that we’ve been known to keep a bottle going for almost a year, so we think it’s most definitely worth the money. It produces a seriously flawless glow, and it manages to blur even the most stubborn imperfections.

That being said, you can’t argue with the results. Collection’s formula is spot on, and it provides an almost identical glowy finish and does blur imperfections nearly as well. That being said, we did notice that the staying power wasn’t quite as strong as the high-end alternative. Similarly, the fact that there are only four shades to choose from is an issue we’d like to see rectified.

Above all though, the £7.99 alternative is a great option if you’re looking to achieve a glow on a budget – it certainly impressed us.

Looking for more beauty recommendations? Read our review of the best BB creams

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
TUI Discount Code
£50 per booking off selected package holidays using your unique TUI voucher code
ASOS Discount Code
ASOS Discount Code
10% off first orders £20+ using this ASOS promo code
Travelodge Discount Code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
The Body Shop Discount Code
Save 20% on orders with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Save 15% on everything with birthday orders at The Perfume Shop - Member exclusive
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off + Extra 5% on select products with this Cult Beauty voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in