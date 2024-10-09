My favourite Elemis cleansing balm has 20% off right now – be quick

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Elemis pro collagen cleansing balm (was £49, now £39.20, Lookfantastic.com) is no newbie to the world of skincare. In fact, it’s got its own not-so-little fan club and, today, we’re here to let those fans (and the cleanser curious among us) know that it’s reduced by almost £10 at Lookfantastic.

I first used the cleansing balm back in 2020 and it’s been a staple on my Christmas wishlist every year thereafter. It’s available in three formulas – the original pro collagen balm, the ‘naked’ fragrance-free version and, of course, the very rose edition that’s reduced today – the Elemis pro collagen balms are one the most luxurious and indulgent ways to end your day. Think a steaming hot white flannel and a facial massage to dissolve away the day’s makeup, with bursts of chamomile, lavender and a silky melting oil under your fingers.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the Elemis bestseller, I got re-stuck in with it to give you a full rundown of what it’s like and whether it’s worth your hard-earned money. Here’s how I got on (or if you’re an OG pro collagen fanatic, you can skip ahead and click to buy using the link below).

How I tested

open image in gallery The balm turns to a milky oil once warmed on the skin (Lucy Smith) ( Theindependent )

While I’ve used the Elemis pro collagen rose cleansing balm on and off for the past four years, I wanted to get reacquainted with the formula for a more granular review. I tested the balm while removing a full face of makeup and as a second cleanse on makeup-free skin. I made note of how easy it was to remove my waterproof mascara, whether there was any residual makeup on my flannel during my second cleanse and how the product felt on my skin during and after cleansing. Keep reading to see my takeaways.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £49, now £39.20, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic/The Independent )

With a buttery texture, this Elemis 11-year-old pro-collagen cleansing balm begins as a solid, warming under your fingertips and melting into a soothing oil. This process continues as the oil turns milky upon mixing with water (on your face or flannel), leaving your skin feeling comfortably clean – no tightness here.

Upon removing my make-up, I worked the product gently into my eyelashes to remove my waterproof mascara and found the process to be almost therapeutic in the way that gua sha-ing is. What’s more, the oil doesn’t sting if it makes contact with your eyes. Regarding foundation removal, my flannel came away covered in the remains of my day’s base layer, and in one or two swipes of the cloth, it was indeed all gone. Upon second cleansing, only a light tinge of makeup had stained the flannel and, quite frankly, I always double cleanse – à la Caroline Hirons – anyway.

My only gripe with Elemis’ pro-collagen balm is how the product can become wet in its container during hotter spells. For instance, it wouldn’t be my first choice as a travel bag cleanser for a sunny holiday.

The verdict: Elemis pro-collagen rose cleansing balm

With four years of use under my belt, I can confidently say that the Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm is not only one of the best cleansers for removing make-up, but it’s also one of my favourites for bringing a bit of spa-like calm into your everyday routine. The tub looks gorgeous on my bathroom shelf and with 20 per cent off with this limited-time deal, I won’t be passing up the opportunity to stock up.