Whether you’re an everyday wearer (which we all should be) or just slather it on in the sunnier months, we all know that suncream is an essential item.

Sadly though, many of us still skip, or completely miss, this vital step in our daily skincare routine – unless we’re on holiday that is.

Yet, no matter how many times we sunbathe on the beach, in our garden or go abroad, we seem to always forget just how expensive SPFs actually are. Certainly, in our experience at least, it’s usually a expense we haven’t quite budgeted for, so we always end up panic-buying and often spending too much money.

It’s for almost this reason alone that bargain options are always on our radar. Enter Aldi. Known for impressing even the savviest of savers when it comes to groceries, back to school gear, beauty dupes and its always exciting Specialbuy aisle, there’s next to nothing the retailer could stocks that would shock us.

Having said that though, even we were surprised to see prices quite this low on its new range of sunscreen. Starting from as little as £1.29 for travel-sized bottles and with full five-star UVA protection, instant coverage and even waterproof options, we put the range to the test.

How we tested

Typically, the Great British summer let us down when looking to test the range, with days of grey clouds and rain mocking our best efforts. So, our holiday to Turkey came at a good time and provided the perfect conditions (27C heat, no less) to test it.

Our tester has very pale Irish/English skin that goes red at just the slightest ray of sun. So, we slathered on each product across our entire body and face and basked for a couple of days. We tested everything from ease of application, scent and most importantly, whether we burnt or not, to see whether the bargain buy was too good to be true. Here’s what we thought.

Lacura SPF 50+ kids sensitive roll-on: £2.19, Aldi.co.uk

Rating: 10/10

Sadly, we didn’t have any kids to test this sunscreen on, so can’t say for certain how well it works on young skin. But, as an adult, this was our tester’s favourite product of the lot. The roller ball design is genius. Easy to apply with no risk of applying too much or spritzing into the wind, it has to be our new favourite method of application. You do still have to rub the cream in – the roller essentially just transfers the product onto the skin – but it was actually quite enjoyable, especially on the face and on the go throughout the day.

At factor 50+ we had no issue of burning and the white cream instantly absorbed into the skin without any chalky or greasy finish. We did reapply every two hours, so at only 50ml you may want to stock up on a few as a couple of days at the beach is probably the maximum it will stretch.

Lacura hydrating sun spray SPF 15 200ml: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

Rating: 8/10

Factor 15 is rather low for full sun exposure if you’re fair-skinned. But remember, the SPF number relates to how long it will protect you for rather than the strength of the protection – meaning factor 15 will protect you for 15 times longer than nothing at all. So just be sure to re-apply regularly if you fall into this category.

Despite our tester being more of a 30-plus kind of person, this clear, lightweight spray is great for any lower-factor lovers. Offering immediate protection, it rids the need of waiting around before going outside, has no sticky finish and immediately absorbed into the skin.

As it was colourless it was tricky to spot exactly what areas had been covered, but it was easy to apply thanks to a fine misting nozzle – just be sure to keep an eye out for any missed spots. It does state that it moisturises for 24 hours, and while our skin didn’t feel dry, we’re not sure that we would throw our usual moisturiser away just yet.

Lacura SPF 30 clear sun spray 200ml: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

Rating: 7/10

Similar to the above factor 15 sunscreen (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk) but at a higher SPF of 30, this is another good option for a bargain buy. While it isn’t quite as sophisticated-looking as the above, it was much easier to find in our bag and bathroom drawer thanks to its bold yellow bottle.

Again, it was colourless so you do need to pay extra attention when applying as to not miss spots. But it did mark white swimwear with an orangey tinge (darker colours were fine) and also removed our testers fake tan – self tanners beware! Interestingly, we didn’t notice either of these issues with the other options.

It wasn’t sticky in any way and although it absorbs instantly it did leave a slightly greasy finish, but this was still minimal compared to other sunscreens. The nozzle disperses the mist so finely that it requires little rubbing in and the scent was more woody than the usual sunscreen smell, a definite bonus. And, above all, we didn’t burn.

Lacura SPF 50+ sensitive lotion 200ml: £2.79, Aldi.co.uk

Rating: 8/10

For those after a very high sun protection, this is definitely a suncream worth trying. The first note we have to make is that it’s incredibly thick, but we got around this by rubbing it between our palms first to warm it up before applying to the body. Despite being very white – which was handy when applying – it does absorb within under one minute with no chalky residue ot sticky feel. Again, promising immediate protection, there’s no need to wait around before heading out into the sun.

Although this was a great option when lying around on the beach or in the garden, for on-the-go application we probably wouldn’t reach for this one first. Why? Maily because the squirty style bottle isn’t the most secure when rolling around at the bottom of your bag – we learnt that the hard way. But, for high protection from the sun, we couldn’t fault it.

Lacura moisturising after sun spray 200ml: £1.79, Aldi.co.uk

Rating: 7/10

Luckily, we didn’t have too much need for this thanks to every sunscreen protecting us really well from the sun (when regularly re-applied). But, using it on some slightly pink areas that we missed – always around the edges of a bikini – it does seem to do everything it says on the tin.

The cream is very lightweight, meaning minimal rubbing is needed on any sore patches, and it does feel instantly cooling and hydrating too. It claims to moisturise for 24 hours, which again, we wouldn’t be confident enough in to abandon our usual moisturiser, but we were impressed by the feel of our skin post-use.

The verdict: Lacura sunscreen

Overall, if you’re looking to cut costs on an everyday essential, it’s hard to fault the new Lacura sunscreen range. While it may not have some of the fancy ingredients featured in other brand options, it does the core function of protecting from the sun really well. Offering immediate protection, five star UVB protection and a wide range of SPF factors to suit everyone, it’s well worth giving any part of the range.

The roll on will remain a permanent addition to our bag for on-the-go application no matter where we are. And although we didn’t test it on children’s skin, we have little doubt that it will adequately protect them too.

But, as always, when out in the sun please do protect yourself as much as possible, re-applying every hour or two and after being in contact with water – no matter if the sunscreen is water resistant – cover any previous burns up with clothing and try to avoid direct sunlight during the hottest part of the day.

