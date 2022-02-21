With the current stormy weather aside, the evenings are getting lighter and our days are getting longer, which means just one thing: spring is very much on its way and we couldn’t be happier about it.

Spending time outdoors is soon to be very much back on the agenda. So if your garden is looking a little lack-lustre, it might be time to give it some TLC.

Luckily, everyone’s favourite supermarket, Aldi, is on a mission to help you spruce up your outdoor space on a budget. Its hanging egg chair is back once again and its garden range includes a £400 dupe of the big green egg, a patio heater and so much more.

That’s not all though. If you’re looking to transform your outdoor space into a place for some serious R&R, the supermarket has brought back its sell-out hot tub (£399.99, Aldi.co.uk) for 2022.

With a price tag of £400, it’s a far more pocket-friendly option than some of the others on the market, with Lay-Z Spa’s inflatables, for example, setting you back anywhere between £500 and £1,300.

If you’re looking to recreate the outdoor spa experience at home, read on for everything there is to know about Aldi’s pool.

Intex inflatable four-person hot tub: £399.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

As hot tubs go, this octagon-shaped number is pretty capacious – there’s space enough to fit four adults. If you’re after full-body relaxation, you’ll be glad to hear that it has bubble jets and it comes equipped with two headrests – ideal for leaning back and soaking up the experience.

It has a filter pump, chemical dispenser, ground cloth and an insulated and lockable cover, all of which will help to keep it in great condition. Should you not want to keep it up and running throughout the winter months, there’s also a bag to store it in, so it shouldn’t take up too much space in your home.

It’s sure to be a great all-year-round investment that means your garden will always be a place for some calm and relaxation.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.