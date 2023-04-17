Where to watch Succession season 4 in the UK – online and on TV

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Season four of Succession is well under-way, and its shocking third episode reached a series high in terms of audience numbers. In the official podcast, show-runner Jesse Armstrong revealed that the events of the episode (no spoilers here) were inspired by Ghislaine Maxwell.

A hit among critics and viewers alike, the fifth episode will air on Sky Atlantic and Now TV this coming Monday at 2am BST here in the UK, and again at the more sociable time of 9pm. But sadly, the fourth season of the show has been confirmed to be its last.

On 23 February, Jesse Armstrong, the writer behind the hit HBO show, confirmed that season four of Succession would be the final one. “There’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever,” he told The New Yorker. “The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?” Armstrong said. “I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season four… and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it’.”

The sharp satirical drama sees the Roy family plot, scheme and backstab their way to the top of the family’s global media empire, with the final season provoking “existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed between Waystar Royco and Lukas Matsson”.

Below, we’ve outlined how you can watch Succession season four in the UK, online, on TV and on catch-up.

How to watch ‘Succession’ season 4 in the UK on Sky

Succession airs exclusively on Sky Atlantic here in the UK. It is broadcast at 2am BST every Monday morning. Episode five will begin broadcasting on 24 April at 2am, premiering simultaneously with the US.

You can also catch it on Sky Go straight after, but if you want to make a meal of it, the latest episode of the show airs again at 9pm that same evening.

If you’re not an existing Sky customer, the cheapest way to get Sky TV (including Sky Atlantic) is by getting the Sky Stream box (£26 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package and a subscription to Netflix’s basic plan. This is Sky’s new device, and it doesn’t require a satellite dish, as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Buy the Sky Stream box now

How to watch ‘Succession’ season 4 in the UK on Now TV

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can also stream Succession season four via Now (formerly Now TV). There are different packages for those watching via Now. A Now entertainment membership costs £9.99 per month, but you can also get a six-month Now entertainment and Now cinema membership at a discount (was £19.98 per month, now £11.99, Nowtv.com). Now also offers a seven-day free trial for new members.

The Now streaming service also sells something called Now Boost, which is an additional subscription on top of the Now Entertainment pass. With Now Boost, you get access to full HD, ad-free streaming and surround sound on up to three devices at once, instead of the one device you get with the standard £9.99 Now Entertainment membership.

Watch ‘Succession’ on Now

When will ‘Succession’ season 4 episode 5 air in the UK?

Succession season 4 episode 5 will air on Monday 24 April at 2am. The episode is titled Kill List and has a runtime of roughly an hour.

The official HBO synopsis reads: After being summoned to Norway for a GoJo team-building retreat, Waystar’s old guard grows increasingly concerned over the trip’s true purpose. Later, when Matsson makes a play for ATN, Shiv, Kendall, and Roman consider whether to fight for Logan’s crown.

How many episodes of ‘Succession’ season 4 are there?

Just like the previous three seasons, Succession season four consists of 10 episodes and will be the final season of the hit satirical HBO show.

The finale episode will air on 29 May 2023, when we’ll all have to say goodbye to the Roy family and all their delicious scheming. Here’s the full release schedule for Succession season 4in the UK:

Succession season 4 episode 1: The Munsters – Monday 27 March 2023, 2am/9pm BST, Watch now on Now TV

– Monday 27 March 2023, 2am/9pm BST, Succession season 4 episode 2: Rehearsal – Monday 3 April 2023, 2am/9pm BST, Watch now on Now TV

– Monday 3 April 2023, 2am/9pm BST, Succession season 4 episode 3: Connor’s Wedding – Monday 10 April 2023, 2am/9pm BST, Watch now on Now TV

– Monday 10 April 2023, 2am/9pm BST, Succession season 4 episode 4: Honeymoon States – Monday 17 April 2023, 2am/9pm BST, Watch now on Now TV

– Monday 17 April 2023, 2am/9pm BST, Succession season 4 episode 5: Kill List – Monday 24 April 2023, 2am/9pm BST

– Monday 24 April 2023, 2am/9pm BST Succession season 4 episode 6: TBA – Monday 1 May 2023, 2am/9pm BST

– Monday 1 May 2023, 2am/9pm BST Succession season 4 episode 7: TBA – Monday 8 May 2023, 2am/9pm BST

– Monday 8 May 2023, 2am/9pm BST Succession season 4 episode 8: TBA – Monday 15 May 2023, 2am/9pm BST

– Monday 15 May 2023, 2am/9pm BST Succession season 4 episode 9: TBA – Monday 22 May 2023, 2am/9pm BST

– Monday 22 May 2023, 2am/9pm BST Succession season 4 episode 10: TBA– Monday 29 May 2023, 2am/9pm BST

How to watch ‘Succession’ in the US on HBO

Succession season four returned to the US on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday 26 March 2023. It airs on streaming service HBO Max every Sunday evening at 9pm. It costs $9.99 per month (with ads) or $15.99 per month without ads. HBO Max is not available in the UK.

Watch ‘Succession’now on HBO Max

