M&S Valentine’s Day meal deal menu has been announced – here’s everything included

The wait is over, Marks and Spencer’s Valentine’s Day dine in deal has landed, bringing with it the goods for a romantic date-night or a Galentine’s dinner party.

The supermarket, known for inventive (and cheeky) takes on sweet treats and snacks, has delivered this year with a “you tickle my pickle” decorated pickle-shaped chocolate (Marksandspencer.com) and a chocolate take on the classic M&S soft toy, Spencer Bear (Marksandspencer.com).

But, the most anticipated offering from M&S, its viral dine in deal, is back for 2026, joining the likes of Waitrose, Morrisons and Tesco. Spoiler: it doesn’t disappoint.

Serving up a decadent three-course meal and a drink to enjoy with a loved one, the menu this year wouldn’t look out of place at a French restaurant. And, at £25, the price matches what customers paid last year for a starter, main, side, dessert plus a bottle of fizz, wine or non-alcoholic drink.

Ahead of its launch on 11 February, here’s what you can expect from the Marks and Spencer Valentine’s dine-in meal deal.

When does the M&S Valentine’s Day meal deal launch?

A highlight each year, Marks and Spencer’s Valentine’s Day dine-in deal for 2025 will be available 11-14 February in-store.

How much does it cost?

The dine-in deal is the same price as last year, costing £25 (£12.50 per head). This includes a starter, main, side, dessert and drink (prosecco, wine, a pre-mixed cocktail or a soft drink) for two people.

What’s included in the M&S Valentine’s dine-in deal?

Rivaling other supermarkets with the wealth of food available, there’s something for everyone in M&S’s dine-in deal, from vegans to those who follow a gluten-free diet. For starters, you can choose between everything from king prawn and lobster thermidor gratins (Marksandspencer.com), Caledonian gold salmon and king prawn shells (Marksandspencer.com), mini dim sum (Marksandspencer.com), baking Camembert encased in an olive focaccia (Marksandspencer.com), and a charcuterie and cheese aperitivo platter (Marksandspencer.com).

As for the main event, you’re spoiled for choice with eight dishes. Meat eaters can feast on a beef wellington with red wine jus (Marksandspencer.com), duck breasts (Marksandspencer.com) sirloin steak with garlic butter (Marksandspencer.com), wagyu beef pie (Marksandspencer.com) and more. If it’s pescatarian grub you’re after, there’s a tasty salmon and prawn en croutes (Marksandspencer.com) while the caramelised onion, butternut and potato rosti stacks served with a chimichurri drizzle (Marksandspencer.com) has vegans covered.

M&S’s side dishes are just as tempting, with plenty of veg options – think asparagus and tenderstem broccoli (Marksandspencer.com), cheesy creamed spinach (Marksandspencer.com), and spring greens, petit pois and cavolo nero (Marksandspencer.com). Or, indulge in five cheese macaroni Cheese (Marksandspencer.com), potato dauphinoise (Marksandspencer.com) or triple cooked chips (Marksandspencer.com).

Now, onto dessert. If you’re a chocolate nut, there’s a chocolate melt-in-the-middle pudding (Marksandspencer.com), chocolate praline heart (Marksandspencer.com) and vegan friendly chocolate and caramel millionaires torte (Marksandspencer.com), while other flavoured sweets include Sicilian lemon possets (Marksandspencer.com) and vanilla cheesecakes (Marksandspencer.com).

No Valentine’s Day meal is complete without an accompanying tipple. Fizz fans will love the Crémant de Bordeaux (Marksandspencer.com) or prosecco (Marksandspencer.com), while the alcohol-free sparlking rosé (Marksandspencer.com) is a nice alternative. For red wine fans, there’s chianti (Marksandspencer.com), an organic claret (Marksandspencer.com) and malbec (Marksandspencer.com), while the sauvignon blanc (Marksandspencer.com) and pinot grigio (Marksandspencer.com) are sure to be refreshing. Or, you could opt for a four-pack of M&S’s popular passion star martini (Marksandspencer.com) or session IPA (Marksandspencer.com).

