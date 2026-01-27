The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
This Chanel gift is just £35 and makes a perfect Valentine’s Day present
This chic little mirror is bound to please on 14 February
As Valentine’s Day approaches, we all want to find a sentimental gift that a loved one will actually use, but that can often be easier said than done.
There is a glut of tat and kitsch at this time of year: think polyester teddy bears with trite phrases sewn into love hearts. There is a time and place to lean into kitsch but I’ve found a fancy little present that has a bit more wow-factor and is likely to be something your loved one will genuinely like and use.
The Chanel miroir double facettes is a sleek little dual-faced mirror that fits inside almost any bag, thanks to its compact size. I gifted this mirror to my partner and got very positive feedback. Now, it’s something they often grab before heading out the door.
The main attraction of this Chanel compact mirror is that it marries form and function, and is a romantic gift that people might not think to buy for themselves. Keep scrolling for my full review.
How I tested
I ordered this mirror direct from the Chanel website and gave it as a gift to my partner. I have observed how the mirror has faired with the protective velvet casing as it has been used daily and moved from bag to bag over the past couple of months. You can read more about my testing criteria at the end of my review.
Chanel miroir double facettes
- Why we love it
- High gloss design with classic Chanel logo
- Comes with a velvet pouch to protect from scratches
The high gloss casing for this mirror looks chic as its pulled from the matte velvet pouch that keeps the surface clear of scratches when popped in a bag. The double Cs of the iconic Chanel logo are debossed on the front of the shiny black surface of the mirror case, making the design beautifully understated.
When opened, the top mirror shows a standard reflection, and there’s a magnified mirror on the bottom for close-ups. The hinge comes open and snaps closed with a satisfying click that ensures it will stay together until the next use.
Another subtle detail is the very thin bevelled edge of the mirrors, which feels slightly more luxe than just plain pieces of glass.
This will be a handy and chic companion for years to come and will never go out of style, thanks to its monochrome colourway and classic logo.
Order direct from the Chanel website for exclusive packaging, free delivery and extra samples that will enhance this gift for the receiver.
Is the Chanel miroir double facettes worth it?
Having gifted the Chanel miroir double facettes to my partner, I can tell you it’s a real winner. The simple, elegant design with classic logo makes this relatively affordable Chanel item a great option to give to a loved one on Valentine’s Day or another special occasion.
How I tested the Chanel miroir double facettes
To understand whether the Chanel miroir double facettes lives up to its luxury reputation, I tested it in real-life, day-to-day use, paying close attention to practicality, durability, and overall value. I considered the following criteria:
- Durability: I assessed the quality of the case and how well it protected the mirror from any knocks and scratches while it was being carried around in a bag day to day.
- Gift appeal: I also took note of how well the mirror was received by my partner, and whether it was something that would be used and enjoyed continually.
- Value for money: Finally, I considered whether the mirror’s price tag matched the overall quality and appeal of the product.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Here at IndyBest, we use real-world testing to ensure the products we recommend are worth your time and money. Each of the items included in our reviews has been tried and tested by trusted journalists with years of experience. Samuel Mathewson has more than three years’ experience of testing and reviewing products, including everything from men’s fashion and skincare to hampers and gifts, and will only recommend products he believes are worth your hard-earned cash.
