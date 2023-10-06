Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Goggles, like helmets, are an essential piece of kit when it comes to skiing and snowboarding holidays. But that doesn’t mean finding the right ski goggles is simple – especially now, when the average pair is packed with more tech than you can shake a stick at.

Recent developments include the popularity of quick-change lenses, which are typically reliant on a magnet-based system, as well as the trend for frameless lenses: think fighter-pilot-inspired visor-style goggles. Other features we suggest looking out for include areas of rubber or silicone on the inside of the strap, to ensure your goggles stay in place over your helmet, and any additional details that make changing lenses even quicker. If you’re a spectacles wearer, look for goggles with OTG (over the glasses) in the name.

Lens colour and finish is less of an issue as quick-change systems have become more common. However, it’s still something that needs considering, which is why we sought out expert advice – more specifically, the thoughts of Graham Bell, Ski Sunday presenter and former Olympic skier.

“I tend to ski with a backpack, so will always carry a different goggle lens – you never know when the light is going to change. If you have a really snowy crash into the powder, it’s sometimes easier and quicker just to swap to a fresh lens, then switch back when you have a chance to dry off the snowy one,” says Bell. “The difference in goggle lenses can be incredible – wearing a low-light lens on a sunny day will give you a headache and streaming eyes, while an ultra-dark lens in a white-out will leave you practically blind.”

How we tested

Full disclosure: the snow hasn’t, sadly, started to fall yet, but that didn’t impede our testing process. As former snowboard instructors who’ve worked countless ski seasons at resorts in Canada, France and Italy, we know what to look for when it comes to goggles. Our time teaching beginners means we’re able to identify the features that will appeal to kids and adult novices, too. In summary, we dusted off our helmet, tried on every single pair of goggles and considered a wide range of aspects, ranging from strap width and interior cushioning to how quickly lenses could be changed, and whether there was sufficient ventilation.

A selection of some of the best ski goggles that we tested (Tamara Hinson)

The best ski goggles for 2023 are: