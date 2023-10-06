Jump to content

14 best ski goggles for men, women and kids, tried and tested

Invest in a pair of top-rated ski goggles with changeable frames for all winter weather conditions

Tamara Hinson
Friday 06 October 2023 17:14
<p>Make sure you choose a pair with a sturdy strap and the appropriate lenses</p>

Make sure you choose a pair with a sturdy strap and the appropriate lenses

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Goggles, like helmets, are an essential piece of kit when it comes to skiing and snowboarding holidays. But that doesn’t mean finding the right ski goggles is simple – especially now, when the average pair is packed with more tech than you can shake a stick at.

Recent developments include the popularity of quick-change lenses, which are typically reliant on a magnet-based system, as well as the trend for frameless lenses: think fighter-pilot-inspired visor-style goggles. Other features we suggest looking out for include areas of rubber or silicone on the inside of the strap, to ensure your goggles stay in place over your helmet, and any additional details that make changing lenses even quicker. If you’re a spectacles wearer, look for goggles with OTG (over the glasses) in the name.

Lens colour and finish is less of an issue as quick-change systems have become more common. However, it’s still something that needs considering, which is why we sought out expert advice – more specifically, the thoughts of Graham Bell, Ski Sunday presenter and former Olympic skier.

“I tend to ski with a backpack, so will always carry a different goggle lens – you never know when the light is going to change. If you have a really snowy crash into the powder, it’s sometimes easier and quicker just to swap to a fresh lens, then switch back when you have a chance to dry off the snowy one,” says Bell. “The difference in goggle lenses can be incredible – wearing a low-light lens on a sunny day will give you a headache and streaming eyes, while an ultra-dark lens in a white-out will leave you practically blind.”

How we tested

Full disclosure: the snow hasn’t, sadly, started to fall yet, but that didn’t impede our testing process. As former snowboard instructors who’ve worked countless ski seasons at resorts in Canada, France and Italy, we know what to look for when it comes to goggles. Our time teaching beginners means we’re able to identify the features that will appeal to kids and adult novices, too. In summary, we dusted off our helmet, tried on every single pair of goggles and considered a wide range of aspects, ranging from strap width and interior cushioning to how quickly lenses could be changed, and whether there was sufficient ventilation.

A selection of some of the best ski goggles that we tested

(Tamara Hinson)

The best ski goggles for 2023 are:

  • Best ski goggles overall – Smith 4D MAG S: £289.99, Smithoptics.com
  • Best budget ski goggles – Wedze kids’ and adult skiing and snowboarding goggles, bad weather: £14.99, Decathlon.co.uk
  • Best ski goggles for comfort – Oakley flight deck M snow goggles: £182, Oakley.com
  • Best ski goggles for people who wear glasses – Dragon DX3 OTG goggles: £37, Dragonalliance.com
  • Best ski goggles for kids – Wedze junior and adult skiing goggles, good weather: £29.99, Decathlon.co.uk

Smith 4D MAG S

  • Best: Ski goggles overall
  • Primary lens: ChromaPop
  • Spare lens: Yes
  • OTG: No
  • Magnetic lenses: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Innovative lens design
    • Ultra-wide strap for a secure fit

The design of these goggles is fabulously innovative. As with a growing number of goggles, they rely on magnets to allow for quick lens changes. For extra security, there are two tiny levers near the bottom of the lens – simply move them to one side to replace the lens (a spare is included).

We’re huge fans of the ChromaPop lens, which is designed to enhance contrast (especially on snowy days); the ultra-wide field of view, and the AirEvac ventilation system did a great job of keeping our view fog-free.

Generous areas of rubberised grip on the ultra-wide strap ensured the goggles stayed in place when worn over our helmet, and the addition of a buckle – now a rarity in the world of goggles – made it easier to slip them on and off.

We also loved the storage box, which has room for a spare lens. The lens cover included will come in handy when you stop for slope-side lunches at your favourite mountain restaurant and don’t want to risk accidental scratches.

Continue reading...

Wedze kids’ and adult skiing and snowboarding goggles, bad weather

  • Best: Budget ski goggles
  • Primary lens finish: S1 FOG
  • Spare lens: No
  • OTG: Yes
  • Magnetic lenses: No
  • Why we love it
    • Good for cloudy weather

Supersized, fog-busting vents on the underside of these goggles make them perfect for beginners who need to place their entire focus on the task in hand.

The goggles are also wonderfully easy to adjust – although we’d have loved to have seen larger areas of silicone on the strap – and there’s a surprisingly generous field of vision.

The lens – which can’t be changed – is yellow, so it’s perfect for poor weather (yellow lenses help create contrast in what’s known as flat light, when bad weather can reduce our depth perception).

Continue reading...

Panda Optics cobalt blue goggles

  • Best: Ski goggles for style
  • Primary lens finish: Mirrored UV400+ polarised lens
  • Spare lens: Yes
  • OTG: No
  • Magnetic lenses: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Great strap
    • Addition of cleaning cloth

There are plenty of added extras with these goggles, including a sturdy bag, cleaning cloth and spare lens. The goggles use a magnetic lens-change system, and the polarised lens that come as standard makes them great for variable weather conditions.

Meanwhile, generously sized vents on the top and bottom eliminate the risk of fogging. Just as spacious are the areas of grip on the strap, which ensured these didn’t move up or down on our helmet (which has a particularly high-gloss finish, making the total lack of slippage extra impressive).

These frameless goggles also do incredibly well in the style stakes – we loved the go-faster strips on the strap.

Continue reading...

SunGod vanguards

  • Best: Ski goggles for customisation
  • Primary lens finish: Customisable
  • Spare lens: No
  • OTG: No
  • Magnetic lenses: No
  • Why we love it
    • Customisable

Not a fan of run-of-the-mill goggles? SunGod might just be your dream alpine eyewear. Choose from nine pre-set colour combos or choose the customisation option and browse 22 (yes, you read that correctly) strap designs, eight lens designs and six frame designs. We opted for a blue mirrored lens and a matching blue strap, and our eyewear was with us within a week.

We loved the flexibility of the frame and the easily adjustable strap, while the wide field of view made for fantastic peripheral vision.

It’s worth noting SunGod is a certified B Corporation and a member of One Percent For The Planet, which means 1 per cent of its revenue goes to brilliant environmental causes. A top tip? Use the website’s lens guide, if you’re unsure of what tint to opt for.

Continue reading...

Anon M5 goggles

  • Best: Ski goggles for wide field of view
  • Primary lens finish: Perceive variable blue
  • Spare lens: Yes
  • OTG: No
  • Magnetic lenses: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Seamless attachment to included face and neck masks
  • Take note
    • Slightly higher price tag

We’re huge fans of magnet-based lens-change systems, and the magnets on these goggles are some of the strongest in the business – but the lenses were still ridiculously easy to swap.

They also feature magnetic face mask integration, which allows Anon’s face and neck masks to seamlessly attach to the goggles, ensuring snow, sleet and rain flurries are kept firmly at bay.

Plus, the goggles come with a Perceive lens for high-contrast clarity, along with a spare lens perfect for use on cloudy days. The M5s are described as best for medium to large heads, and it’s a statement we’d agree with, although, the wide strap can be adjusted easily.

Continue reading...

Bolle eco torus

  • Best: Ski goggles for the planet
  • Primary lens finish: Mirrored amber lens
  • Spare lens: Yes
  • OTG: Yes
  • Magnetic lenses: No
  • Why we love it
    • Sustainability credentials

We’ll be honest, sustainability isn’t a word we come across regularly in the world of goggles, but it’s one that can definitely be used with these. For starters, the strap is made with 65 per cent recycled polyester, and the frame is made from bio-based material – a key ingredient of which is, believe it or not, castor oil.

But there are plenty of other reasons to invest in these OTG goggles – the oversized vents did a great job of minimising misting, and the ergonomic shape strikes the perfect balance between comfort and offering a surprisingly wide field of vision.

Continue reading...

Anon M4S goggles plus face mask

  • Best: Ski goggles for added extras
  • Primary lens finish: Perceive variable blue
  • Spare lens: Yes
  • OTG: No
  • Magnetic lenses: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to change the lens
  • Take note
    • One of the more expensive options

There are so many features we love about these goggles, such as the slight indentations either side of the lens, making quick goggle changes a breeze; the velvety-soft foam that didn’t chafe or scratch our skin; the ease with which the included face mask attached, via magnets, to the nose ridge; and the bonus lens.

The goggles’ original lens is a polarised one, which did a great job of reducing glare, and the full-perimeter vents eliminated all fogging – no matter how hot or cold your day on the slopes gets, these bad boys simply won’t mist up.

The triple-layer foam on the inside of the goggles was fabulously comfortable but didn’t compromise visibility – apparently, this is due to a hi-tech, thinner foam. It’s worth noting these goggles can be worn over spectacles, too.

Continue reading...

Oakley Flight Deck M snow goggles

  • Best: Ski goggles for comfort
  • Primary lens finish : Prizm snow black iridium lenses
  • Spare lens: Yes
  • OTG: No
  • Magnetic lenses : No
  • Why we love it
    • Incredibly comfortable

These goggles are the kind you can wear all day – including during lunch, if you’re so inclined – without an iota of discomfort. What’s more, they look ridiculously stylish, thanks to a design inspired by fighter pilots’ helmet visors. They’re compatible with almost all prescription eyewear, and lens changes are wonderfully simple, even with gloved hands. The three-layer foam doesn’t just prevent chafing, but helps wick sweat, and Oakley’s legendary flexible O matter chassis ensures an unbelievably comfortable fit (because, let’s face it, no two face shapes are the same). We opted for the prizm lens, which we highly recommend – you’ll struggle to find a lens that does a better job of enhancing colour and contrast.

Continue reading...

Dragon DX3 OTG goggles

  • Best: Ski goggles for people who wear glasses
  • Primary lens finish: Dragon’s lumalens colour optimisation lens
  • Spare lens: No
  • OTG: Yes
  • Magnetic lenses: No
  • Why we love it
    • Value for money
  • Take note
    • Rather basic design

These are no-frills goggles, designed with people who wear glasses in mind. In our case, we tried them over Oakley prescription spectacles, and the fit was just fine.

It’s not possible to simply pop off the goggles’ lens, and there isn’t a spare, so it’s worth choosing wisely. Luckily, there are a wide range of lenses available, and the advantage of framed goggles such as these – where the frames encompass the lens – means there’s minimal risk to the edges of the lens being bashed.

Although the strap is on the thin side, we loved the large areas of silicone, which ensured the goggles stayed put over our helmet.

Continue reading...

Volcom odyssey goggles

  • Best: Ski goggles for quick lens changes
  • Primary lens finish: Gloss mirrored lens
  • Spare lens: Yes
  • OTG: No
  • Magnetic lenses: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Changing the lens is incredibly quick and simple

Does the fact the silicone sections spell out “Volcom” on the inside of these goggles make them more effective? No – but there’s something undeniably cool about the decision to drop the standard strips.

When it comes to the features that actually make a difference, the magnetic lens-change system was easy to use and allowed for super-fast lens swaps, and the foam on the inside of the goggles was some of the softest we’ve come across. The goggles hugged our face perfectly, and the strap was quick and easy to adjust. What more could you want?

Continue reading...

POC nexal goggles

  • Best: Ski goggles for extra protection
  • Primary lens finish: Clarity mirrored lenses
  • Spare lens: No
  • OTG: No
  • Magnetic lenses: No
  • Why we love it
    • The integral cheekbone covers

These frameless mirrored goggles offer next-level clarity, partly thanks to the generously sized vents, which kept the lens fog-free. Add an ultra-wide strap, a cloud-like foam on the inside of the goggles, and we’re smitten.

Is protection a priority on the piste? You’ll be interested to know these goggles are some of the few we’ve come across to have something known as zygomatic bone covers – small areas of material beneath the frames that protect the upper sections of the cheekbones.

Although we weren’t keen on the way the plastic that connects the strap to the goggles protrudes slightly, thankfully, this didn’t interfere with the fit. But we can’t help but feel it clashes with the fluid look of these (otherwise fantastic) frameless goggles.

Continue reading...

Wedze junior and adult skiing goggles, good weather

  • Best: Ski goggles for kids
  • Primary lens finish: Lightly tinted lenses
  • Spare lens: No
  • OTG: No
  • Magnetic lenses: No
  • Why we love it
    • Low price

These wallet-friendly goggles do exactly what they say on the tin, and they’re brilliant for young skiers or snowboarders in training, who don’t need to worry about changing lenses or great peripheral vision.

They’re fully framed, which should be seen as a good thing – after all, beginners are more likely to encounter a higher number of face plants, a manoeuvre that can quickly wreak havoc on frameless goggles.

Let there be no doubt, these goggles do what they do brilliantly. They’re surprisingly comfortable, and large vents at the bottom keep fogging to a minimum. They’re suitable for people who wear glasses, too.

Continue reading...

Mountain Warehouse extreme unisex ski goggles

  • Best: Ski goggles for value
  • Primary lens finish: Red
  • Spare lens: No
  • OTG: No
  • Magnetic lenses: No
  • Why we love it
    • Excellent value

These goggles look and feel much more expensive than they are. While they’re lacking some of the features of their pricier rivals – such as a lens-change system – they offer a surprisingly good field of vision, and the frameless design will appeal to skiers and snowboarders keen to embrace slope style.

Extra large vents ensured perfect clarity, and the fleece-covered foam on the inside of the goggles provided the perfect amount of cushioning without compromising vision.

Continue reading...

Bling2o blue green spike children’s ski goggles

  • Best: Ski goggles for fun factor
  • Primary lens finish: Mirorred
  • Spare lens: No
  • OTG: No
  • Magnetic lenses: No
  • Why we love it
    • Kid-friendly colour scheme
  • Take note
    • On the small side – even for kids

To be perfectly honest, we can think of a few adults – as well as kids –  who’d appreciate these goggles. Getting kids dressed for the slopes is never going to be the most enjoyable part of a day spent skiing, but there are several things about the Bling2o goggles that will make the process less painful.

Kids will love the tactile silicone spikes on the frame, and the wide strap ramps up the comfort, while allowing small, gloved hands to grip them with ease. The ultra-soft foam on the inside is a huge bonus for kids donning ski goggles for the first time, and the large areas of grip on the strap mean the goggles stay put – no matter how many times your little darling stacks it on the nursery slopes. Bonus points for the rugged case, too.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Ski goggles

Smith’s 4D MAG S goggles are the goggles of our dreams – effortlessly stylish yet brilliantly comfortable, and with one of the best quick-change lens systems we’ve come across. Panda’s Optic’s cobalt goggles nab the second spot for being brilliant value for money without scrimping on any of the features we prioritise (we particularly liked the ultra-comfortable fit). Meanwhile, SunGod’s vanguards are top quality goggles that have the added advantage of being easily customisable.

Partial to outdoor adventures? We’ve rounded up the best trail running shoes for tackling rough terrain

