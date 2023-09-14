Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

9 best ski helmets for hitting the slopes in 2023, tried and tested

Choose from in-mould or hardshell designs for comfort and protection

Sian Lewis
Thursday 14 September 2023 12:35
<p>Finding a ski helmet that is comfortable and practical is key </p>

Finding a ski helmet that is comfortable and practical is key

(The Independent )

Our Top Picks

Whether you’re sliding down your first ever slopes on a snowboard or slaloming off-piste on skis, a snow sports helmet is an absolute must to protect your head from knocks and falls.

The two main types of snow helmet are in-mould and hardshell (also called injection mould) helmets. In-mould helmets are generally lighter and lower profile but can be more expensive than hardshell helmets, which are usually the more durable choice. Some designs also feature a MIPS safety system – this is a layer inside the helmet that reduces force to the head on impact. We’d always recommend choosing a MIPS helmet if possible.

Once you’ve chosen a safe helmet, the next consideration is fit. Your new lid should fit snugly on your head with no tightness anywhere, but still feel cool and breathable thanks to multiple vents. Most helmets have an adjustable system, such as a dial on the back of the helmet, for a custom fit.

Finally, a chin strap further keeps the helmet in place, and should be snug without feeling restrictive. Bring your goggles when trying on your helmet to make sure there’s no gap on your forehead that will make you feel chilly (and lead to the dreaded forehead goggle tan).

Helmets can be unisex or gender-specific designs. On test we found no real difference between the two, but teens or anyone with smaller heads may want to try a female-specific helmet on for size.

Related stories

13 best women’s snow boots to keep feet warm and dry this winter
12 best men’s ski and snowboard jackets that will keep you warm and protected on the slopes
10 best ski goggles that help you see even in a white-out
9 best packing cubes to help keep your suitcase organised while travelling
Best Fitbits for health and fitness in 2023, from the sense 2 to versa 4

How we tested

Our tester tried each helmet out and looked for a comfortable, adjustable fit and a light weight and a streamlined design compatible with ski goggles. We tried each helmet in cold and warm conditions to see how much warmth and breathability they offered and tested each model both with and without liners.

The best ski helmets in 2023 are:

  • Best ski helmet overall – Anon windham wavecel helmet: 139.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best on a budget – Mountain Warehouse pinnacle helmet: 59.99, Mountainwarehouse.com
  • Best for comfort – Salomon pioneer helmet: £95, Salomon.com
  • Best premium helmet – POC meninx hydrogen helmet: 145.80, Amazon.co.uk

Anon windham wavecel helmet

  • Best: Ski helmet overall
  • Colours: Black, blue, white
  • Sizes: M, L
  • Gender: Unisex
  • MIPS: No

Anon’s windham is a tough-as-nails hardshell that feels like it’ll take big knocks in its stride – ideal for more experienced skiers and snowboarders who are pushing their ability or practising in the snow park. While this helmet doesn’t have MIPS technology, it uses an impact-absorbing EPS foam with an integrated Wavecel layer, a collapsible cellular structure of interconnected shock absorbers that’s designed to flex and crumple in the event of an accident (so your head doesn’t). We also rated this helmet for both warmth and breathability thanks to a soft Polartec fleece lining that traps in heat but also wicks away moisture nicely if you sweat.

Continue reading...

Mountain Warehouse pinnacle helmet

  • Best: On a budget
  • Colours : Black, white
  • Sizes: S, M, L
  • Gender: Unisex
  • MIPS: No

Decent protection needn’t cost the earth – Mountain Warehouse’s pinnacle ticked all our boxes on test for an affordable lid. This model is lightweight enough to feel comfortable from first to last lift, and there’s a lovely soft fleece lining and ear flaps that feel cosy to wear in cold conditions and are removable and washable.

Any downsides to the pinnacle? This helmet is on the chunky side and does look quite massive when worn – so if you’re after something streamlined, look elsewhere. We also found the pinnacle a shade too warm for spring ski days, as ventilation shafts are limited.

Continue reading...

Decathlon freeride helmet

  • Best: Affordable MIPS helmet
  • Colours: Black, white, red
  • Sizes: S, M, L
  • Gender: Unisex
  • MIPS: Yes

Decathlon have aimed this well-priced helmet at freeriding (skiing in open terrain away from the slopes), but we reckon this design would suit most skiers and boarders of beginner to intermediate level. Breathability is great thanks to wide vents on the back and top of the helmet and is very comfortable to wear thanks to a removable foam inset, but it’s not super warm in cold conditions. There’s good technology packed in, especially for this price point, with a MIPS safety layer and an integrated RECCO reflector (a small, battery-free transponder which makes you searchable to professional mountain rescue teams in case of an accident or avalanche).

Continue reading...

Salomon pioneer helmet

  • Best: For comfort
  • Colours: 5
  • Sizes: S-XL
  • Gender: Unisex
  • MIPS: No

Comfort is the name of the game in Salomon’s pioneer – this freeing helmet fits snugly on the head with a turn dial on the back of the neck for a custom fit that stays put all day, and yet feels so light. In fact, at just 370g this is one of the lightest helmets we tested so you’ll barely notice you’re protected. The size range is good, with an XL option that many helmet brands don’t stretch to, while a washable liner and cosy ear flaps trap in heat nicely in bitter conditions. The pioneer’s looks aren’t the most fashion-forward, but you do get safety and substance (if not much in the way of style) for under £100.

Continue reading...

Giro trig helmet

  • Best: All-rounder
  • Colours: 5
  • Sizes: S-L
  • Gender : Unisex
  • MIPS: Yes

There’s a lot of choice on the helmet market – but if you’re progressing in snow sports lessons or tend to take an annual holiday to the slopes you’ll just want a safe, sensible choice with built-in MIPS technology and a comfy fit in most weather conditions. In that case, try Giro’s trig for size. This hardy hardshell all-rounder is reasonably comfortable, safe and solid and looks rather cool, with a wide peak that protects goggles nicely and 8 ventilation channels for good breathability. A fuss-free choice that you can wear as your skills improve.

Continue reading...

POC meninx hydrogen helmet

  • Best: Premium helmet
  • Colours: White
  • Sizes: XS-XXL
  • Gender: Unisex
  • MIPS: Yes

POC’s meninx hydrogen features MIPS technology and even includes an NFC chip designed to provide medical information to rescue teams in the case of an emergency, as well as a built-in RECCO detector. Sizes range from XS-XXL, so there should be something to suit everyone, and good ventilation and detachable ear protectors have comfort and coolness covered for the whole ski season. The meninx isn’t super lightweight, at 600g, but does offer a streamlined fit. Prices start from around £60 for an XS helmet at the moment and stetch all the way up to an eye-watering £240.

Continue reading...

Bern macon winter helmet

  • Best: For cold weather
  • Colours: 8
  • Sizes: S-L
  • Gender : Unisex
  • MIPS: Yes

Bern’s helmets have been classics since they were in the medals at the 2006 Winter Olympics. These tried-and-tested designs are solid, comfortable and safe, if often on the heavy side. Our pick of this season’s designs is the macon, which is reliably warm even in sub-zero temperatures thanks to a thick ribbed liner and an adjustable dial for a snug fit that traps heat in. You can choose a MIPS or non-MIPs version of the maconm, though we’d of course recommend the former. On test we liked the helmet’s peak, which keeps snow and sun glare away from your goggles. This is a sturdy helmet but may look on the massive side on small heads.

Continue reading...

Head radar and rachel helmets

  • Best: Integrated lenses
  • Colours: 11
  • Sizes: XS-L
  • Gender: Male (Radar) and Female (Rachel)
  • MIPS: No

If you’d rather pick a gender-specific lid over a unisex design, you may get on well with Head’s radar (for men) and rachel (for women). Both helmets feature integrated goggles, which are brilliant if you find it hard to get lenses to sit flush with a helmet, or if you’re just liable to losing your goggles on the mountainside. Lenses are interchangeable, so you can swap quickly in different light conditions, and a micro fur lining inside the helmet is designed to feel like you’re wearing a cosy beanie – great in a freezing whiteout. A helmet that does it all.

Continue reading...

Salomon spell women’s helmet

  • Best: Female-specific helmet
  • Colours: White
  • Sizes: 53-59cm
  • Gender: Female
  • MIPS: No

If you want a smaller helmet designed with female skiers and boarders in mind, our favourite model on test was the sleek spell from Salomon, a brand born in the French mountains. We found this helmet pleasingly breathable – ideal for wear early and late in the ski season or if you find you tend to overheat on the slope – and at 430g it’s lightweight enough to feel comfy all day long. Salomon’s own-brand EPS safety technology is designed to effectively absorb shocks if you do take a tumble. An affordable, functional and good-looking choice for beginners.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Ski helmets

Anon’s windham wavecel stood out for quality and fit on test, while Giro’s trig is a more affordable option that also features MIPS technology. If you do want a gender-specific helmet, Head’s rachel and radar feature integrated goggles and Salomon’s spell is the best female helmet for those with smaller heads.

Looking for snow boots to put on after hitting the slopes? Check out the best women’s snow boots to keep feet warm and dry this winter

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£50 off 2024 bookings over £800 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
15% off first orders over £20 with this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 25% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Cult Beauty Discount Code
20% off first orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in