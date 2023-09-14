Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re sliding down your first ever slopes on a snowboard or slaloming off-piste on skis, a snow sports helmet is an absolute must to protect your head from knocks and falls.

The two main types of snow helmet are in-mould and hardshell (also called injection mould) helmets. In-mould helmets are generally lighter and lower profile but can be more expensive than hardshell helmets, which are usually the more durable choice. Some designs also feature a MIPS safety system – this is a layer inside the helmet that reduces force to the head on impact. We’d always recommend choosing a MIPS helmet if possible.

Once you’ve chosen a safe helmet, the next consideration is fit. Your new lid should fit snugly on your head with no tightness anywhere, but still feel cool and breathable thanks to multiple vents. Most helmets have an adjustable system, such as a dial on the back of the helmet, for a custom fit.

Finally, a chin strap further keeps the helmet in place, and should be snug without feeling restrictive. Bring your goggles when trying on your helmet to make sure there’s no gap on your forehead that will make you feel chilly (and lead to the dreaded forehead goggle tan).

Helmets can be unisex or gender-specific designs. On test we found no real difference between the two, but teens or anyone with smaller heads may want to try a female-specific helmet on for size.

How we tested

Our tester tried each helmet out and looked for a comfortable, adjustable fit and a light weight and a streamlined design compatible with ski goggles. We tried each helmet in cold and warm conditions to see how much warmth and breathability they offered and tested each model both with and without liners.

The best ski helmets in 2023 are: