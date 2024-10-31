8 best thermal socks for unmatched warmth and comfort all season long

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Outdoorsy types tend to spend a lot of time and money on the perfect warm boots for winter weather, but there’s another key bit of kit for keeping your feet cosy in the cold – great thermal socks. The right pair of thermal socks can be the difference between an enjoyable alfresco adventure and a cold, miserable experience on a mountain hike or a ski trip. Not sure where to start? Here’s what to look for when shopping for the best thermal socks, whether you’re hitting the slopes or embarking on a frosty hike this winter season.

Wool, particularly Merino wool, is a top choice of material for warm socks as it’s naturally insulating, moisture-wicking, and odour-resistant, keeping your feet warm and dry even in freezing conditions. Merino wool also regulates temperature well, so your feet won’t overheat if you’re getting active. You’ll also find socks that combine wool with synthetic fibres like nylon or spandex for durability and stretch on the market. Bamboo is another wonder material as it’s super comfortable, breathable, naturally antibacterial and doesn’t itch.

Next, consider fit and padding. Skiing socks should be snug, offering a tight fit to avoid bunching inside your boots, which can cause blisters. Ski socks usually feature padded shins, to protect your legs against hard ski boots. Hiking socks should have extra cushioning in the heel and toe for added comfort over long distances and both types of socks should be high enough to cover your ankle and fit well inside your boots, but not be so thick that they cramp your toes.

Lastly, breathability is crucial. Your feet will sweat when you’re active, even in the cold, so socks with good ventilation zones or moisture-wicking fabrics can prevent that damp, cold feeling.

Investing in a few high-quality pairs of socks will make sure your feet stay warm, dry, and comfortable—so you can focus on the next adventure, not your frozen toes.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester tried out each and every pair of socks to find the best thermals to keep us warm all winter ( The Independent )

We tried out each of these pairs of socks over a few miles of hiking in the Lake District and looked for good comfort, cushioning where it counts and decent breathability. We also washed each pair to see how they held up to regular use.

The best thermal socks for 2024 are: