9 best walking socks that keep feet warm, comfortable and dry

The fundamentals of a decent pair of walking socks are that they provide good cushioning, wick moisture and keep you warm and dry while allowing your feet to breathe. You want them to be made from a non-itchy fabric and, most importantly, to stay up for the duration of a walk without cutting off your circulation. For comfort that will last through the miles, look for styles that have cushioned soles, seamless toes and reinforced heels.

Socks are big casualties of throw away fashion, but you can make yours last longer by washing less frequently. This may sound icky but wool – and some bamboo fabrics – are antimicrobial, so a high-wool-mix sock will stand up to a few wearings before needing a wash. That’s a particular bonus if you’re camping.

If you’re packing for a walking holiday, you should take a mix of different weight socks to cover weather conditions. All the outdoor socks here use natural fabrics such as responsibly sourced merino and alpaca wools, and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified cotton. It’s the natural fabrics that make socks soft and breathable, but it’s nylon that gives the stretchability, and that’s still largely not sustainably produced. Some socks have a higher percentage than others and, unless indicated, the amount of nylon in each pair here is less than 50 per cent.

With the notable exception of Teko, many of the companies currently use at least part virgin synthetics rather than recycled in their walking sock ranges, though have given promises to be completely circular by a specified date in the future.

The Level Collective merino trail socks Best: Overall These thick, snuggly and good-looking trial socks are ones you want waiting for you in your tent at the end of a long day trekking. Made from a merino wool mix, they’ll easily survive a night in a sleeping bag followed by a mountain trek the next day, with no trace of a whiff. They’re entirely seamless, so there’s no areas to rub and they’re very well padded. Despite that, our feet didn’t overheat – even on a hot day’s trek. A great choice for wearing with sturdy walking boots. Buy now £ 22 , Thelevelcollective.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Alpaca wool country socks Best: For wearing with wellies This pair of knee-high trekking socks are great to hold in reserve in case you get a very wet day. They’re comfy alpaca wool with a reinforced toe, and have a turn-over at the top, which makes them ideal for staying up when wearing wellies – or during a day’s grousing. They come in an array of colours: our favourite is the Malvolio mustard yellow. Buy now £ 23.99 , Soul-destiny.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bam bamboo walking socks Best: For long rambles If you’ve not experienced bamboo socks, you’ll be pleasantly surprised with this warm, well-cushioned and surprisingly snug pair. They’re medium thick, so work well with all boots and trainers, and stay up reasonably well in a wellie too. The mix is bamboo, merino wool and recycled polyamide, as well as some virgin elastane. The fig shade has a pleasing retro feel, like something a 1950s schoolboy might wear. Buy now £ 15 , Bambooclothing.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Falke TK2 crest women trekking socks Best: For hot weather With a subtle mountain graphic in tonal shades and three colourway options, these trekking socks definitely win in the style stakes. They’ve got substance too: the padded sole worked hard on an eight-mile trek, but as they are notably lightweight they are brilliant for hotter climes and wearing with hiking trainers or sandals. They’re a merino wool blend, but only made from 16 per cent natural fibres. Buy now £ 23 , Falke.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} London Sock Company boot socks Best: For shorter walks Despite their chunky appearance, these organic cotton mix walking socks are a lighter weight, good for warmer weather and shorter treks, and come in a stylish array of colours including saffron yellow, moss green and a claret red. They’re soft and stretchy, so don’t grip your calves too tightly, yet stay up well in both ankle wellies and walking boots, and have a reinforced heel. For every pair sold, London Sock Company donates a pair to either Choose Love, Crisis or Footworks Homeless Podiatry. Buy now £ 18 , Londonsockcompany.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Noctu alpaca socks Best: For snug factor While these are not technically walking socks, these warrant inclusion thanks to their level of comfort. What they lack in technical arch support they make up for in the snuggliness of the Peruvian alpaca wool mix and the dreamy tangerine colour. They also have a light cuff that didn’t leave a pressure mark, even after several hours of wear. Noctu also wins plaudits for donating money for every purchase to the World Land Trust. Buy now £ 15 , Noctu.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Norfolk cushioned diabetic and oedema friendly walking socks Best: Soft cuff grip Designed to address the swelling that can accompany diabetes and oedema, these bamboo and wool-mix walking socks were one of the most comfortable we tested. To offset the lack of grip around the ankle, they have good arch support, which stopped any rucking and slipping on our two-hour ramble through Warwickshire. Padding under the sole is a welcome addition and they wash very well. Buy now £ 13.95 , Norfolksocks.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Stridies women's black hiking socks Best: For forests and wilderness These knee-length wool-mix socks are great for combating nettles and ticks. They’re reinforced around the toe and heel and give medium-weight comfort with no bulkiness. They dry easily, as we found out on a walk in the sheeting rain. We are also a fan of their policy to donate a pair to someone homeless for every pair bought. Buy now £ 12.99 , Stridies.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Teko merino women's hiking socks Best: For distance trekking These may not be the most-exciting looking socks, but the Peruvian merino wool mix is comfortable, supportive, and thanks to the ribbing around the foot part, they don’t crumple inside your boot. They do have a bit of a death grip round the calves, so are better for those with slimmer legs. The pure wool sits next to your skin and the nylon forms an outer layer, which is useful if you have synthetic fabric allergies. Teko’s nylon is almost exclusively recycled and the wool is obtained under the bluesign sustainability process. Buy now £ 18.95 , Tekoforlife.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Walking socks For serious trekking, The Level Collective merino trail socks are definite winners. The soft wool and all-over cushioning was like walking on a cloud, and the flecked design is stylish without being showy. The brand's slow factory ethic is appealing too. For good all-round usability, the London Sock Company boot socks get our vote thanks to the soft knit, breathable fabrics and range of colours. They're tougher than they look, too: we wore them with thick boots and didn't experience any rubbing. Falke's TK2 crest women trekking socks are the most chic summer option, although we'd like to see the company work harder on fabrics sustainability.

