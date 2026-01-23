Say hello to Bitpanda – Europe’s leading crypto investment platform

If crypto is new to you, it can feel like a puzzling world to navigate. Enter: Bitpanda, Europe’s leading crypto investment platform with access to more than 600 crypto assets – the largest selection available in the UK or Europe. If you decide to get started with Bitpanda, you’ll be joining more than seven million existing users.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take two minutes to learn more.

You won’t need to fork out a small fortune, either. With Bitpanda, you can start trading from just £1, with zero deposit and withdrawal fees. And it's all on your own terms, with trading 24 hours a day, seven days a week, available both on mobile and online. You can even learn more about Bitpanda and brush up on your crypto knowledge via the platform’s Knowledge Hub.

You can start your own crypto journey by finding a system that is built flexibly enough to fit your everyday life and typical financial behaviours. If that sounds good to you, then keep reading. Discover the different options available at Bitpanda – whether you’re just getting started or already know your bitcoin from your litecoin.

How do you build a portfolio?

You can start building your portfolio of crypto assets and all eight Bitpanda crypto Indices in an automated way – through a Bitpanda Savings Plan.

The benefits of a savings plan? You can utilise the cost average effect, as buying on a weekly, fortnightly or monthly basis makes you less dependent on short-term price fluctuations. You could set up as many personal savings plans as you wish, and once they've been created, you can pause at any time. It is important to remember crypto is volatile, and you can lose all the money you invest.

Fancy gaining early access to new crypto projects?

For the innovators and trailblazers, Bitpanda Spotlight offers something you may want to jump on – access to new, hard to find and fast-moving crypto projects on a secure platform. Once you've done your due diligence, you can subscribe to offered coins and be the first to know when they go live. Then, you can buy, sell and swap the newest crypto projects on Bitpanda spotlight.

It’s important to be aware that these coins are new crypto projects that are still in a developmental stage, and carry a higher trading risk than more established assets.

What are different kinds of cryptocurrency?

Do you feel puzzled when thinking about all the different kinds of crypto? Here’s a simple breakdown of how Bitpanda’s digital assets and emerging technologies work.

Altcoins: This stands for alternative coins – which are all cryptocurrencies and tokens that are not Bitcoin.

Bull market: This refers to rising prices of above 20 per cent (over a sustained period of time) which leads to positive market sentiment. Investors are more confident as they anticipate long-term positive market growth. This term compares the market rise to the forward motion of a stampeding bull.

Bear market: This term is used to describe the market when stock prices have been falling significantly (by 20 per cent or more) over a sustained period. The effect of this economic uncertainty is caution and risk-averse behaviour like prioritising capital over investment, to protect against further loss. In simple terms, the market slump is being compared to a hibernating bear.

Staking: This supports the functioning of blockchain networks, where investors lock their coins in wallets as a way to earn returns through their digital assets. Risks include price volatility, technical issues and being unable to access your money at short notice.

How are your assets protected?

Of course, when you’re making the step to invest in cryptocurrency, safety is likely to be at the forefront of your mind. Bitpanda is proud to hold safety at the core of its identity. It offers cutting-edge technology and a commitment to transparency.

Bitpanda only processes your personal data for the purposes permitted according to the UK Data Protection Act, never for automated decision-making, and has several security measures in place to make sure your data is safely stored and processed. Bitpanda also incorporates multiple security measures to protect your investments from potential threats, and stores them in highly-secure cold storage facilities that are examined by an external auditor.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take two minutes to learn more.