I didn’t expect a £21 moisturiser to rival Augustinus Bader’s rich cream – but it did

There’s no denying that Augustinus Bader’s the rich cream (£80, Cultbeauty.co.uk) has become one of modern skincare’s most talked-about luxury moisturisers. Often hailed as the gold standard for rich, reparative formulas, it owes much of its reputation to the brand’s patented TFC8 complex – a closely guarded blend whose exact composition remains under wraps.

Naturally, my curiosity got the better of me. I wanted to uncover what really lies behind the mystique and whether the results of the complex are truly as unique to Bader as its luxury price tag suggests. After weeks spent digging into ingredient lists and comparing formulations, however, I managed to track down a viable – and more affordable – alternative.

So, whether you’re here to decode the science behind TFC8 or you’re simply searching for a rich, skin-smoothing moisturiser without the luxury spend, read on – I may have found a compelling, far more budget-friendly option.

What is TFC8?

Taken from the patent that Augustinus Bader filed for TFC8, according to Skinskool (a tech-driven beauty platform that takes a deep-dive into the ingredients list of the products we know and love and provides budget-friendly alternatives) the trigger factor complex features 25 components which, for your average individual, can be condensed as such:

Water

Glycerol (glycerin)

Two types of ceramide

One type of peptide

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Nine amino acids, including taurine

Fatty acids

Cholesterol

How I tested

I tested both (AB, top and Naturium, bottom) formulas for seven days each ( Lucy Smith )

Integrating both products into my day-to-day skincare routine, I paid attention to factors such as texture, feel and the appearance of/any changes to my skin over the testing period. Further down this review you’ll find a more detailed list of my testing criteria.

