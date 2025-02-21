Jump to content
This primer beats Bobbi Brown’s face base – and it’s £30 cheaper

No7 released the product late last year – and I’m pleased about it

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Friday 21 February 2025 20:52 GMT
I put the two make-up primers to the test, side by side
I put the two make-up primers to the test, side by side (Bobbi Brown/No7/Lucy Smith)

The Bobbi Brown vitamin enriched face base is the stuff of beauty legend and, having been in the industry for more than 20 years, it’s practically become etched in beauty history. While founder and make-up artist Bobbi Brown is no longer at the helm of the brand, the product and its formula remain as iconic as ever. In fact, one pot sells every 30 seconds.

By comparison, No7’s pro-artist range is relatively new, only launching in the latter half of October 2024. The collection release prompted much excitement in the make-up sphere. Now to come out of the woodwork is the pro-artist line’s runway radiance primer (£19.95, No7beauty.co.uk), which bares a pretty noticeable likeness to, you guessed it, Bobbi Brown’s vitamin enriched face base.

The question is whether this comparison is mere conjecture or a measure of actual effectiveness. So, I got to work testing the two formulas side-by-side to find out. Scroll for my honest verdict.

How I tested

I applied the same amount of each formula to the left and right sides of my face, respectively
I applied the same amount of each formula to the left and right sides of my face, respectively (Lucy Smith)

Given that both formulas feature a base of skincare ingredients, I applied the two primers to clean skin, using each on a different half of my face. I then proceeded to apply my everyday make-up as usual across the entire face. To accurately compare the different creams, I paid attention to texture, scent, feel (both initially and as the day wore on) and, chiefly, how the formulas affected the appearance of my skin over the course of several hours. Here’s how No7’s £20 formula fared.

How my skin appeared on each side after applying just the two primers
How my skin appeared on each side after applying just the two primers (Lucy Smith)

Why you can trust my review

As a journalist with many years of experience in the beauty field, I’ve garnered heaps of knowledge on how to properly prep the skin to eek the most out of your make-up. For instance, I spoke to MUA Florrie White for her top tips on make-up application and, regarding this review’s comparison to Bobbi Brown, I even interviewed one of the brand’s own make-up artists, Hollie Ellis. Covering everything from oily skin moisturisers to bronzers, I’ve become familiar with the ingredients you do and don’t want to put on your skin and, in terms of testing, I always give the products involved an even playing field upon which to perform.

No7 pro artist runway radiance primer

bobbi brown face base dupe no7 pro artist runway radiance primer indybest
  • Size: 45g
  • Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, shea butter, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, anti-inflammatory geranium oil
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Lovely lemony scent
    • Indulgent, thick texture
  • Take note
    • Might be too rich for some skin types

The formula

When I look at the ingredients of No7’s pro artist primer against those of Bobbi Brown’s face base, it’s actually astounding how similar the lists are, with both creams featuring vitamin C, vitamin E, shea butter, geranium oil, squalane and HA.

As for the differences between the two, Bobbi Brown’s features a vitamin A derivative to help with anti-ageing, and the two formulas use different silicones (dimethicone in No7 versus cyclopentasiloxan in Bobbi Brown) to create their silky smooth finish. For those unfamiliar with technical beauty jargon, dimethicone works as a barrier to lock in moisture, while cyclopentasiloxan evaporates after application, meaning, the former (No7s formula) will likely be better suited to someone with dry skin, whereas the latter leans more towards those with an oilier complexion.

After swatching both creams, this variation in skin suitability was immediately apparent and the No7 formula had a decadent buttery formula, while Bobbi Brown’s was more slippery and spreadable. That said, when applying the two primers to my face it was difficult to differentiate the two consistencies, and both had deliciously lemony scents, too.

Both formulas required just a few small dollops to adequately saturate each half of the face and, likewise, each proved easy to smooth into the skin without dragging.

Performance

bobbi brown face base vs no7 pro artist primer tested indybest
The appearance of my skin after using both primers, as well as my usual foundation, blush etc. (Lucy Smith)

After application, the No7 formula proved – once again – to be a near copy of Bobbi Brown’s iteration, with both creams leaving my skin feeling hydrated and with a subtle, satin-like finish. However, I did notice some differences after buffing my usual make-up products into the skin.

After wearing both primers on my skin for around an hour, No7’s formula had a better grip on my make-up without the telltale slipperiness that usually – on my skin, anyway – precedes an oily sheen. This surprised me given that the the runway radiance ingredients list was better suited to dry skin with its full-bodied consistency. But, as it stood, the high street brand’s primer had effectively set my make-up from beneath, like a reverse setting spray, if you will.

As the hours passed, this continued to be the case and, while I will admit that both primers did a stellar job (versus others I’ve tried through the years), I have to give it to No7 on this occasion – and for £34 cheaper, no less.

The verdict: No7 pro artist runway radiance primer

With big, Bobbi Brown-sized shoes to fill, it’s exciting to have found a product that not only fits the bill but does so for a bargain price. That’s not to say Bobbi Brown’s time-earned primer is redundant. On the contrary, it’s a tried and true formula with the added benefit of vitamin A, something No7’s formula doesn’t possess. However, if your monthly budget doesn’t allow for such an expensive product, then this No7 alternative is certainly up to scratch.

