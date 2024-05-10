Why vitamin E should be part of your skincare regime

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Vitamin E skincare is nothing new, but there’s been a recent surge in popularity thanks to the ‘glass skin’ trend.

TikTok-ers are posting videos on how to get the look, by using Nivea Creme and a vitamin E oil capsule. Simply mix it together, smother all over your face and glass skin can be yours.

But not all experts believe it’s a good idea, and if you’re worried you may end up looking sweaty rather than dewy, you can reap the benefits simply by investing in products that already contain vitamin E. After all, it’s gorgeously good for all skin types.

“Vitamin E is an important fat-soluble antioxidant and has been used in dermatology for more than 50 years,” says Molly Arnold, a registered associate nutritionist at Holland & Barrett. “It can help protect from negative effects of oxidative stress caused by UV exposure and pollution.”

Sounds great. But perhaps more importantly, she notes vitamin E may also help to reduce blemishes and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles when incorporated into a skincare routine.

Vitamin E is frequently praised for its moisturising, soothing and anti-ageing properties.

“Vitamin E is often found in a cream or oil format that can be used topically, either on the face or on the body,” says Dr Eleanor Bradley, No7 Beauty science credentialing manager. “You can find vitamin E infused in face moisturisers or serums, or in more concentrated ampules often in combination with other antioxidant vitamins, like vitamin C.

“My suggestion would be to incorporate a moisturiser or serum containing vitamin E into your morning skincare routine, to enjoy the full benefits of this ingredient, including protection against free radicals and the environment.”

When it comes to pollution, living in an urban environment can lead to dryness, irritation, sensitivity and even hyperpigmentation, notes Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, medical consultant skin expert and founder of Adonia Medical Clinic. “In a study from Westfield’s How We Shop platform, 54% of those interviewed experienced dryness and 82% of those interviewed were concerned about how pollution adds to this. Vitamin E is not only a powerful antioxidant, but also an effective moisturiser.”

You can find vitamin E in a wide range of skincare and make-up products, including moisturisers, serums, eye creams, lip balms, foundations, and even lipsticks. Ejikeme suggests looking for it listed as tocopherol or tocopheryl acetate in the ingredients.

7 of the best vitamin E beauty products

1. Boots Skin Formula Vitamin E, £8 for 90 capsules

If you’d rather ingest your vitamin E, take one of these capsules a day with plenty of liquid.

2. Institut Esthederm Into Repair SPF 50, £66, Space NK

This wonder fluid helps to diminish pigmentation and sun spots, whilst giving you high UVA and UVB protection. Active ingredients include vitamin E to help smooth skin and protect from damage.

3. Emma Lewisham Supernatural Vitale Elixir, £85 (refills £75)

Brand new to the market, this elixir has been scientifically proven to reduce muscle contraction responsible for wrinkles in just 24 hours. Also enriched with vitamin E.

4. Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin™ Daily Vitamin Defense Serum, £15.50 (non-member price, £75)

This antioxidant serum helps to visibly reduce fine lines. Simply massage two to three pumps into your face and neck after cleansing and exfoliating, and follow with your daily SPF.

5. Nécessaire The Body Wash, from £12, Space NK

Containing vitamin E, vitamin C, niacinamide, omega-6 and omega-9, this body wash nourishes and cleanses skin. It’s also packaged in 85% post-consumer recycled paperboard and is certified as plastic and climate neutral.

6. No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum, £24.95, Boots

This intensive serum is packed with vitamins A, C and E, to re-energise tired skin and protect from environmental stress.

7. Holland & Barrett Pro Vitamin E Day Cream, £9

For daily hydration, this moisturiser contains a combination of vitamin E, wheat germ oil and rice bran oil, to keep skin feeling soft and radiant.