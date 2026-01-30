The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Charlotte Tilbury’s new concealer ‘fills a long-standing gap in the market’
The formula has launched in an impressive 34 shades
Charlotte Tilbury has long been my safety net for those high-pressure make-up moments that demand longevity, polish and zero room for error. From weddings to long days under unforgiving lights, the brand’s formulas have consistently held their own. The airbrush flawless foundation (£39, Charlottetilbury.com) is a mainstay in my kit, so the launch of the airbrush flawless blur concealer naturally came with high expectations.
Joining the ever-growing airbrush flawless family, the new concealer sits alongside the brand’s best-performing complexion staples and is designed with one goal in mind: smoothing, blurring and locking make-up in place for the long haul. It’s already made its red-carpet debut, spotted on the likes of Teyana Taylor and Amal Clooney during awards season, adding to the already considerable buzz.
While this isn’t Tilbury’s first concealer rodeo – the magic away concealer (£19.60, Spacenk.com) arrived in 2018, followed by the beautiful skin radiant concealer in 2022 (£28, Cultbeauty.co.uk) – this launch marks a clear shift towards performance-led, skin-perfecting wear.
Specifically, the new iteration promises a lofty list of claims: up to 24 hours of crease-proof wear, water- and sweat-resistance, doubled under-eye hydration and a finish that avoids patchiness or caking entirely. Big promises indeed – but can it really deliver? I put it to the test to find out. Keep scrolling to find out how I got on.
How I tested
I applied the Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless blur concealer to clean, make-up free under eyes and used a precise fluffy brush to buff the product into the skin. I then set the formula using Tilbury’s airbrush flawless finish powder (£39, Charlottetilbury.com) and paid attention to how it lasted in the hours after. You can find a more in depth list of my testing criteria at the end of this review.
Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless blur concealer
- Shades 34
- Cruelty-free and vegan Cruelty-free but not confirmed vegan
- Why we love it
- A little goes a very long way
- Doesn't settle into fine lines
- Finish is surprisingly natural despite high coverage
- Take note
- Easy to go overboard
- Might drag on dryer skin types
At first glance, the new airbrush flawless blur concealer doesn’t look dramatically different from its beautiful skin predecessor. It comes in a luxe, rose gold-capped tube that, in classic Charlotte Tilbury style, makes a statement on your dressing table. The product is dispensed via a doe-foot applicator, but this version has a diamond shape that catches slightly on the stopper, helping control how much product reaches the flocked tip.
I was a little heavy-handed on first application, dotting five spots beneath each eye, which proved to be far too much. In reality, two to three dots would have been plenty. Luckily, the formula doesn’t set too quickly, giving ample time to blend before it settles. It buffed out smoothly, with no graininess or streaking in sight.
As someone with oily skin, I found it easy to work the formula into my under eyes using a small fluffy brush. That said, when swatching on the back of my hand (where the skin is naturally drier) it set more quickly, so those with dry skin will want to prep with moisturiser before application.
Once in place, I lightly dusted the area with setting powder. Normally, even my go-to concealers – including Charlotte Tilbury’s magic vanish colour corrector (£28, Charlottetilbury.com) – start to crease at this point, a frustrating side effect I’ve come to expect. However, after several hours, the airbrush flawless concealer showed no sign of settling into the fine lines beneath my eyes. It stayed exactly where I applied it, with no slipping onto my cheekbones, no patchiness and no oxidisation as the day wore on.
Admittedly, I initially thought this concealer might be higher coverage than I’d prefer but, once buffed in and lightly set with powder, the finish was surprisingly natural. My under eyes weren’t overly baked, and they didn’t look dull or flat either. With this formula, Charlotte Tilbury has struck a genuinely impressive middle ground.
While I can’t vouch for the brand’s claim that the airbrush flawless formula can double hydration in just one hour, I will say that my skin never felt dry or tight. As for its sweat and waterproofing ability, the concealer stayed firmly in place through a hot, claustrophobic ride on the tube. Result.
Is the Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless blur concealer worth it?
Charlotte Tilbury’s airbrush flawless blur concealer fills a long-standing gap in the market. While most of us would happily mask dark circles with something resembling wallpaper paste, heavier formulas often end up looking cakey and unflattering as the day goes on. This concealer tackles that problem head-on, striking an impressive balance between high coverage and a weightless feel, all while delivering the softly airbrushed finish that lives up to its name.
If you’re blessed with naturally bright and plump under-eyes, the opaque coverage on offer here might not be warranted. Likewise, those with dry skin will want to prep with a good eye cream to prevent any dragging. That said, it’s a refreshing example of a make-up brand actually responding to what people want. Thank you, Charlotte Tilbury.
How I tested Charlotte Tilbury’s airbrush flawless blur concealer
As always, I compiled a set of factors to consider when testing the new Charlotte Tilbury concealer. These ranged from value for money to packaging appeal and, specifically, included the following:
- Shade range: In order for the concealer to earn my favour, it needed to have a wide ranging shade selection, inclusive of all skin tones.
- Consistency: I assessed whether the formula was thick or lightweight and made note of dragging, translucency or separation. I also weighed up how easy this consistency of concealer would be to use as both a make-up newbie and someone well-versed in application.
- Finish: Where some concealers can have an opaque, black-out effect, others impart a natural glow without covering up the skin beneath. I gauged where Charlotte Tilbury’s formula sat on this spectrum and considered how it compared to competitors on the market.
- Staying power: I watched how the formula developed (if at all) in the hours after application and kept an eye out for any signs of caking or dryness.
- Desirability: Dwelling on everything from packaging to the amount of product required in a single application, I stacked up the airbrush flawless concealer’s merits to ascertain how ‘must-have’ it is in comparison to other bestsellers.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Lucy Smith has been IndyBest’s beauty writer since July 2024. In that time she has covered all manner of complexion heroes, from the best bronzers to the best setting sprays. In terms of Charlotte Tilbury specifically, she’s well acquainted with the brand, having covered the airbrush flawless foundation, the Hollywood flawless filter and the super nudes sculpting palette. This means she knows how high the Charlotte Tilbury bar usually sits and is the best person to put the brand’s newest launch through its paces.
