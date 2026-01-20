The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Clinique has launched a black honey lip pencil, and it’s replaced my go-to liner
The bestselling collection just got even bigger
- 1Clinique black honey quicklinerRead review£202Clinique nude honey quicklinerRead review£20
- 3Clinique pink honey quicklinerRead review£20
Clinique’s black honey almost lipstick was around long before it gained viral praise as an easy, flattering lip colour. That’s right, while this product may have amped up in popularity circa 2021, it’s actually a 37-year-old formula. But, as its appeal continues to grow, such strong demand has led to the brand to expanding the range with new formats and shades.
Specifically, Clinique is building on that success with the launch of three quickliner lip pencils designed to match the almost lipstick shades: black honey, pink honey and nude honey. Priced at £20 each (Clinique.co.uk), the liners sit within the brand’s existing quickliner range and come in practical twist-up packaging, meaning there’s no need for sharpening.
With black honey’s reputation well established, I wanted to see whether these lip liners genuinely add something to the range or if I’ll be sticking to the almost lipstick on its own. Here’s how I got on.
How I tested
With my black honey almost lipstick in tow, I set about testing all three of the new lip liner shades on bare, moisturised lips. I applied each pencil around the perimeter of my lips before swiping on the original black honey balm. While I didn’t have the pink honey and nude honey lipsticks to hand, I saw a noticeable difference (more on this below) in the overall finishes with just the variation in liners. Further down this review, you can find a more in-depth list of my review criteria.
1Clinique black honey quickliner
- Why we love it
- Gives the original lipstick a deeper, more occasion-worthy finish
- Ease to apply
- Take note
- Pointy tip disappears with repeat use (same of all shades)
Given that the black honey almost lipstick is famously sheer, I was surprised by how bold the black honey lip liner applies – more pressure results in a deeper colour pay-off, but a lighter hand delivers a more translucent finish. I preferred the latter application – a more opaque sweep of colour, which I found easier to line my lips at speed, making it ideal for on-the-go application.
The formula is creamy and pairs well with most of the lipsticks from within the “almost” range. It’s not as long-wearing as a lip stain or matte lip liner, so I’d argue blotting with a translucent setting powder might help.
The liner entirely changes the black honey almost lipstick finish. If you carry both in your bag, you’ll be able to take your make-up from day to night in just a few seconds. Together, the two formulas create a rich, berry hue that somehow maintains a natural finish while also exuding Parisian glam. And who doesn’t want that?
2Clinique nude honey quickliner
- Why we love it
- Non-intimidating if you prefer to steer clear of bold colours
- Creamy
- Take note
- You'll need to go over the outline more than once for a noticeable finish
When paired with the original black honey lipstick, the nude honey quickliner delivered a warmer finish that’s akin to the nude honey lipstick. So if you were on the fence about buying the nude lipstick (and already have black honey), you’ll save yourself £5 by buying the lip liner.
Much like the black and pink honey quickliners, the formula is creamy and doesn’t drag. Though it applies more noticeably if your lips aren’t freshly moisturised, so get your hydration in ahead of time.
For those just getting to know the black honey collection, this shade is perhaps the best all-rounder. Given its woody, natural colour, it makes a great pick for overlining. The pigment clings well to the skin just above and below the lips, and the result is a fuller pout that doesn’t look botched.
3Clinique pink honey quickliner
- Why we love it
- Subtle, natural-looking result
- Could be worn solo with a clear balm
- Take note
- Perhaps too subtle for price
Clinique’s pink honey quickliner is the best pick for those new to wearing lip liner – the shade is extremely forgiving. I’d also recommend it to anyone hoping to add some symmetry to their lips without the added weight of a lipstick – it sits nicely under a lip balm (I tested with Laneige’s lip sleeping mask).
The creamy formula means you don’t need to apply much pressure (and risk straying from the lip line), and the subtle rosy hue makes the lips look as though you’ve just stepped in from the cold.
Admittedly, this shade is really subtle, and I’m not sure it’d be my first pick for seasoned makeup users. Then again, it still did a good job of tidying up my lipstick application.
Is the Clinique black honey lip liner worth it?
If you’re a true fan of Clinique’s almost lipstick trio, then, yes, you’ll certainly find value in the brand’s new lip liners. While the black honey quickliner takes the almost lipstick from day to night, the pink and nude honey shades give the lips a more defined finish for days when bold colour isn’t on the menu. These liners aren’t the sort you can smudge in for a more undone look – they’ll wipe off. Then again, I’d argue the finish is pretty undone to start with, almost as though you’d just been kissed. The beauty of Clinique’s black honey collection? All the formulas are forgiving, so you don’t need to be precise – you can simply swipe on and go. And the same is true of the new liners.
How I tested Clinique’s black honey quickliners
Much as I did when testing Clinique’s nude honey almost lipstick, I compiled a list of factors to consider when using the quickliners. These covered areas, such as staying power and value for money, but I specifically looked at the following characteristics:
- Shade: Ideally, I wanted the new honey liners to match their almost lipstick shades, while also being bold enough to give the lips definition.
- Wear: I noted how long-lasting the formulas were in practice, and whether they could withstand eating and drinking.
- Ease of application: I paid attention to how creamy the pencils went onto the skin, recording if they dragged, smudged or crumbled.
- Packaging: I examined the twist-up mechanism and compared the product quantity to competitors.
- Finish: I assessed whether the liners had a matte, satin or glossy finish and, chiefly, whether they bettered the results I could achieve with the almost lipstick on its own.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Lucy Smith has been IndyBest’s beauty writer since July 2024 and has covered a breadth of makeup topics in that time. Be it the best mascaras or the best bronzers, she knows which brands warrant your attention, including Clinique. She’s written about a £4 lipstick dupe for Clinique’s black honey formula, the Clinique moisture surge hydrator (in her moisturisers for oily skin piece) and its moisture surge SPF moisturiser. She’s well acquainted with the brand, having used it for more than 15 years, and was perfectly placed to test its new lip liners after awarding the black honey almost lipstick the title of ‘best sheer lipstick’ in her round-up.
