My favourite Laneige lip mask just got a new flavour

Korean beauty brand Laneige has blown up over the past year or so and, with its success, the lip sleeping mask (£21, Lookfantastic.com) has become a cult balm for overnight nourishment.

After the original mango, berry, sweet candy and peach ice tea flavours (£18 for all four minis, Lookfantastic.com) became TikTok sensations, it would only be fitting for the brand to release a new, all-things-summer scent: introducing the mask in watermelon pop (£21, Lookfantastic.com).

When I think of watermelon, beach clubs, tropical getaways and, of course, Harry Styles instantly come to mind, so, with a heatwave upon us, this new launch from Laneige couldn’t be more timely.

I’ve been using the lip sleeping mask in its mango iteration night after night and my lips couldn’t be more plump and hydrated come the morning. The product boasts coconut oil and vitamin C as key ingredients, so its thirst-quenching marketing isn’t just lip service (pardon the pun) but, for a more in-depth rundown, keep reading.

Laneige lip sleeping mask in watermelon pop: £21, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery The new Laneige lip mask is slightly red tinted ( Lookfantastic )

Comparing the mango and new watermelon lip masks, both boast shea butter and glycerin for a deeply hydrating result. With the former, I use a generous amount (around a pine nut’s worth) on my lips right before bed, leaving it until I brush my teeth the following morning for the full effect.

When I wake up, my lips feel soothed and nourished. The smell of the mango is tropical but not too overpowering, while the taste is subtle. Both the mango and watermelon formulas feature a fruit juice flavour base (grape and raspberry, specifically) so I’d ascertain that while the scent of the new product has changed, the taste will remain the same: sweet and faintly fruity. I for one, am excited, if only for the punchy green and cerise packaging.

Other stand-out features of the new watermelon iteration? It’s pumped with antioxidants to help minimise the effect of environmental factors (cold, dry weather and sun damage) and, with murumuru seed butter, the balm works to restore elasticity to your lips’ texture.

