Too Faced lip injection extreme lip shaper
- Shades: Cinnamon swell, espresso shot, post-op pink, puffy nude
- Shade tested: Puffy nude
- Size: 0.23g
- Type: Twist-up
- Why we love it
- Soft, creamy formula
- Immediately plumping results
- Natural shade range
- Take note
- Staying power isn’t great
- Flat applicator rather than pointed
The nifty pen is retractable with a button to push up the tip, so there’s no need for a sharpener. Infused with nourishing ingredients, such as shea butter and jojoba oil, the liner glides effortlessly onto to lips without the need for multiple layers. The sweet berry smell is a lovely, if not unusual touch.
Unlike pencils, the tip is flat as opposed to pointed so it’s not as precise as others I’ve tested. However, the plumping effect redeems the applicator. It leaves an immediate tingling sensation that gives way to a slight numbness. It’s nothing too intense but is a slightly uncomfortable feeling if you’re not used to plumping products. But pain is gain, and it yields impressive results. Within five minutes, lips look plump, full and defined, whether filled in completely with the liner or just outlined.
The shade range favours neutral tones to suit various skin complexions – with the puffy nude perfectly suiting my lip colour and leaving a subtle finish. Alternatively, a shade one or two darker than your natural lips can create a contoured look that’s equally volumising.
While the brand claims the lip liner offers up to 10 hours of full-coverage colour, I noticed it fading around hour five and most of the liner was buffed off after six hours of wear. Similarly, it doesn’t live up to its waterproof claims – on a hot day, a sweaty upper lip caused the liner on the top lip to fade.
These gripes aside, it’s lightweight and creamy enough to top up throughout the day without any build-up or dryness.