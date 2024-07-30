Jump to content
I’ve tried countless plumping lip products – but this liner actually works

This lip liner defines and plumps your pout, what’s not to love?

Sponsored content by
Daisy Lester
Tuesday 30 July 2024 14:04 BST
The formula leaves a tingling sensation
The formula leaves a tingling sensation (iStock/The Independent )

From tingly glosses to collagen-powered balms, there are myriad products that promise to plump and enhance your lips, sans needles. But for many of us, it’s the humble lip liner that we rely on most.

Outlining your lips for a more defined look, these make-up bag heroes work hand-in-hand with lipsticks or oils when creating an envious pout. Whether adding fullness to your lower lip or lifting your cupid’s bow, once you discover the power of a good lip liner it’s unlikely you’ll go back.

Combining the technology of plumping products with the precision of a lip liner, Too Faced changed the game when it launched its lip injection liner last year. Of course, the make-up brand is no stranger to plumping products with its fast-acting plumper and extreme gloss already cult favourites.

The latest addition to its lip injection roster features a velvety-soft tip for defining lips and the instant tingling sensation that is part and parcel of plumping formulas.

With six shades to suit a range of skin complexions, the lip liner is designed to look natural. Plus, it features a summer berry scent.

How I tested

Applying the Too Faced lip injection liner
Applying the Too Faced lip injection liner (Daisy Lester)

While I’ve tested dozens of lip-plumping products, I use lip liner every day so wanted to see how easily the hybrid formula slots into my make-up routine. Considering application, immediate results, plumping benefits and staying power, here’s my verdict on Too Faced’s lip injection lip liner.

Too Faced lip injection extreme lip shaper

Too Faced lip liner
  • Shades: Cinnamon swell, espresso shot, post-op pink, puffy nude
  • Shade tested: Puffy nude
  • Size: 0.23g
  • Type: Twist-up
  • Why we love it
    • Soft, creamy formula
    • Immediately plumping results
    • Natural shade range
  • Take note
    • Staying power isn’t great
    • Flat applicator rather than pointed

The nifty pen is retractable with a button to push up the tip, so there’s no need for a sharpener. Infused with nourishing ingredients, such as shea butter and jojoba oil, the liner glides effortlessly onto to lips without the need for multiple layers. The sweet berry smell is a lovely, if not unusual touch.

Unlike pencils, the tip is flat as opposed to pointed so it’s not as precise as others I’ve tested. However, the plumping effect redeems the applicator. It leaves an immediate tingling sensation that gives way to a slight numbness. It’s nothing too intense but is a slightly uncomfortable feeling if you’re not used to plumping products. But pain is gain, and it yields impressive results. Within five minutes, lips look plump, full and defined, whether filled in completely with the liner or just outlined.

The shade range favours neutral tones to suit various skin complexions – with the puffy nude perfectly suiting my lip colour and leaving a subtle finish. Alternatively, a shade one or two darker than your natural lips can create a contoured look that’s equally volumising.

While the brand claims the lip liner offers up to 10 hours of full-coverage colour, I noticed it fading around hour five and most of the liner was buffed off after six hours of wear. Similarly, it doesn’t live up to its waterproof claims – on a hot day, a sweaty upper lip caused the liner on the top lip to fade.

These gripes aside, it’s lightweight and creamy enough to top up throughout the day without any build-up or dryness.

  1.  £15 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Too Faced lip injection extreme lip shaper

I’m fully sold on Too Faced’s lip injection extreme lip shaper. The neutral colour defines and enhances your natural lips, while the plumping technology gets to work immediately to give the illusion of a fuller pout. As for the formula, it’s lightweight, creamy and feathery soft, making application a breeze. My new make-up bag hero, it’s your lips but better.

