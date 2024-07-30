Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

From tingly glosses to collagen-powered balms, there are myriad products that promise to plump and enhance your lips, sans needles. But for many of us, it’s the humble lip liner that we rely on most.

Outlining your lips for a more defined look, these make-up bag heroes work hand-in-hand with lipsticks or oils when creating an envious pout. Whether adding fullness to your lower lip or lifting your cupid’s bow, once you discover the power of a good lip liner it’s unlikely you’ll go back.

Combining the technology of plumping products with the precision of a lip liner, Too Faced changed the game when it launched its lip injection liner last year. Of course, the make-up brand is no stranger to plumping products with its fast-acting plumper and extreme gloss already cult favourites.

The latest addition to its lip injection roster features a velvety-soft tip for defining lips and the instant tingling sensation that is part and parcel of plumping formulas.

With six shades to suit a range of skin complexions, the lip liner is designed to look natural. Plus, it features a summer berry scent.

How I tested

open image in gallery Applying the Too Faced lip injection liner ( Daisy Lester )

While I’ve tested dozens of lip-plumping products, I use lip liner every day so wanted to see how easily the hybrid formula slots into my make-up routine. Considering application, immediate results, plumping benefits and staying power, here’s my verdict on Too Faced’s lip injection lip liner.