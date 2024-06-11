Jump to content
This £4 plumping lip oil rivals more premium brands’ formulas

The formula is well worth a place in your make-up bag

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 11 June 2024 12:06 BST
This formula combines nourishing ingredients with a glossy finish
This formula combines nourishing ingredients with a glossy finish (iStock/The Independent )

A make-up and skincare hybrid that’s landed a loyal spot in most people’s handbags, lip oils combine the benefits of a balm and the satin look of a gloss.

Racking up millions of views on TikTok, these formulas nourish and hydrate lips while giving you a shiny pout. Less severe than lipstick or gloss, the best lip oils have a “your lips but better” effect.

Available in sheer formulas for a natural look or more pigmented colours for more pay-off, brands from Gisou and Elf to Saie and Kosas have gone viral for their oil-based lip formulas. But while these brands set you back around £20 a pop, I’ve found a budget formula that’s just as good.

British brand Dr Paw Paw’s no-frills approach to beauty spans haircare and skincare, but it’s perhaps best known for its affordable lip balms (chances are we’ve all had one in our bags at some point in our lives).

Joining the roster last year, its budget take on the new beauty trend – the plumping lip oil – costs just £4.95 and promises to hydrate, nourish and plump your pout.

How we tested Dr PawPaw plumping lip oil

Securing a spot in my review of the best lip oils for 2024, I pitted it against premium brands like Vieve, Dior and Bobbi Brown. Considering its value for money, ingredients, application and staying power, here’s why Dr Paw Paw’s lip oil is one of my favourite budget beauty buys.

Dr PawPaw plumping lip oil

Dr Paw Paw plumping lip oil review
  • Key ingredients: Olive oil, aloe vera, pawpaw
  • Why we love it
    • Hydrating
    • Non-sticky, glossy finish
    • Plumping
  • Take note
    • Staying power isn’t as strong as other lip oils

A steal at less than £5, Dr Paw Paw’s lip oil seriously impressed me. The formula boasts a thin consistency and glides on smoothly thanks to the curved applicator (a little goes a long way).

A blend of aloe vera to soothe, olive oil to moisturise and shea butter to soften leaves my lips instantly hydrated.

The formula is touted as a plumping product and is collagen-infused to firm and improve the appearance of lips. While I felt a very slight tingling at first, the plumping effect wore off relatively quickly. Luckily, its hydrating benefits did not.

The clear formula left my lips feeling smooth with no sticky residue, and the formula added a flattering shine that sits nicely over lipstick or pigmented products. For just £4.95, it’s well worth a place in your make-up bag for applying when your pout needs a little pick-me-up.

  1. £4 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Dr PawPaw plumping lip oil

While its staying power may not be as impressive as more premium brands, you can’t fault Dr PawPaw’s formula considering the price. The budget buy smoothes and hydrates lips while giving a subtle – albeit not long-lasting – plumping effect. While pricier lip oils can be the reserve of evenings out or nice occasions, the lip oil is perfect for storing in your bag for topping up throughout the day.

Find more of our favourite budget buys in our round-up of the best make-up under £20

