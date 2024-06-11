This £4 plumping lip oil rivals more premium brands’ formulas

Dr PawPaw plumping lip oil
- Key ingredients: Olive oil, aloe vera, pawpaw
- Why we love it
- Hydrating
- Non-sticky, glossy finish
- Plumping
- Take note
- Staying power isn’t as strong as other lip oils
A steal at less than £5, Dr Paw Paw’s lip oil seriously impressed me. The formula boasts a thin consistency and glides on smoothly thanks to the curved applicator (a little goes a long way).
A blend of aloe vera to soothe, olive oil to moisturise and shea butter to soften leaves my lips instantly hydrated.
The formula is touted as a plumping product and is collagen-infused to firm and improve the appearance of lips. While I felt a very slight tingling at first, the plumping effect wore off relatively quickly. Luckily, its hydrating benefits did not.
The clear formula left my lips feeling smooth with no sticky residue, and the formula added a flattering shine that sits nicely over lipstick or pigmented products. For just £4.95, it’s well worth a place in your make-up bag for applying when your pout needs a little pick-me-up.