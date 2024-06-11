This £4 plumping lip oil rivals more premium brands’ formulas

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A make-up and skincare hybrid that’s landed a loyal spot in most people’s handbags, lip oils combine the benefits of a balm and the satin look of a gloss.

Racking up millions of views on TikTok, these formulas nourish and hydrate lips while giving you a shiny pout. Less severe than lipstick or gloss, the best lip oils have a “your lips but better” effect.

Available in sheer formulas for a natural look or more pigmented colours for more pay-off, brands from Gisou and Elf to Saie and Kosas have gone viral for their oil-based lip formulas. But while these brands set you back around £20 a pop, I’ve found a budget formula that’s just as good.

British brand Dr Paw Paw’s no-frills approach to beauty spans haircare and skincare, but it’s perhaps best known for its affordable lip balms (chances are we’ve all had one in our bags at some point in our lives).

Joining the roster last year, its budget take on the new beauty trend – the plumping lip oil – costs just £4.95 and promises to hydrate, nourish and plump your pout.

How we tested Dr PawPaw plumping lip oil

Securing a spot in my review of the best lip oils for 2024, I pitted it against premium brands like Vieve, Dior and Bobbi Brown. Considering its value for money, ingredients, application and staying power, here’s why Dr Paw Paw’s lip oil is one of my favourite budget beauty buys.