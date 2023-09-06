Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Having scouted out the best budget-friendly skincare, haircare and all-around beauty buys, I’m turning my penny-pinching product attention towards a category that we can all get a little more creative with: make-up.

Although, to some, make-up may not seem as essential as shampoo, for others, a flawless foundation, non-cakey concealer and lash-lengthening mascara are everyday confidence-boosting cosmetics that are as much a part of our daily routine as brushing our teeth.

But, with a focus more on appearance than ingredient lists, much of what makes make-up so great really comes down to personal preference. And, as someone with a soft spot for luxury-labelled lipsticks, finding an affordable alternative isn’t always an easy feat.

So, after years of product testing and reviewing a never-ending number of brands from all budgets, I’m quite confident that these bargain beauty buys will impress even the most meticulous of make-up lovers.

Keep reading below to see my suggestions from Elf, Max Factor, Collection Cosmetics and many more, all sitting nicely under the £20 price limit. After all, your make-up bag should be enjoyable not eye wateringly expensive.

How we tested

Pulling together my long-time favourite finds alongside products I was recently introduced to and loved, I’ve curated this budget-friendly make-up bag wishlist over the course of quite a few months. Going above aesthetics alone, these are the products that delivered long-lasting, results time and time again.

The best make-up products under £20 for 2023 are: