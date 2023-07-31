Jump to content

10 best hair care products under £15, according to a beauty writer

From cost-cutting curl creams to not-so-spenny shampoos, these are the bits I buy

Lauren Cunningham
Monday 31 July 2023 12:58
Our Top Picks

Continuing my love of bargain beauty buys, I’m back yet again with another round-up of penny-pinching products, and this time it’s all about hair care. From cost-cutting curl creams to not-so-spenny shampoos, these are the bits I buy as a beauty writer when I’d rather not fork out a small fortune to restock the bathroom shelf.

Unlike skincare or even make-up, finding budget-friendly hair care buys isn’t actually all that difficult. In fact, many of us pick up our shampoo and conditioner from the supermarket for less than the price of a cup of coffee. But it’s all the styling extras – the shine sprays, brushes, masks and more – that bring the cost up. So allow me to introduce you to a whole host of options that try to cover every category...

Of course, there’s a whole host of hair types, colours and textures, so not everything on this list will work for everyone. Coily and curly hair creams will be too heavy for those with finer strands, blonde shampoo will do no good for those with darker locks and shine sprays may be best to shy away from if you tend to get quite greasy.

Personal preference also comes into play. Let’s not forget that some people steer towards suplhate-free finds, which can also cost more, so I’ve been sure to add a couple of options covering this too. And if it’s natural ingredients you need, I’ve also got you covered.

Keep reading below to see which hair care products I’d personally pick up from the beauty bargain bucket below.

How we tested

I’ve curated this low-cost hair care list over the course of quite a few months, from a combination of old favourites and new tries. Of course, as there’s a whole host of hair types out there, not everything on this list will work for everyone, but if you’re looking to upgrade your hair game there’s sure to be at least one thing on here that will help without blowing your budget.

The best hair care products under £15 for 2023 are:

  • Best budget curl cream – Creme Of Nature pure honey moisture whip twisting cream: £5.32, Superdrug.com
  • Best styling clips – Beauty Works x Molly Mae curl kit white clips pack of 10: £8.99, Beautyworksonline.com
  • Best blonde shampoo – John Frieda sheer blonde go blonder lightening shampoo: £6.99, Boots.com
  • Best nourising hair mask – Good Gracious crown of glory repair mask: £6.50, Tesco.com

Creme Of Nature pure honey moisture whip twisting cream

  • Best: Budget curl cream
  • For: Dry, dehydrated curly, coily or wavy hair
  • Key ingredients: Honey, shea butter, coconut oil
  • Size: 326g

This is the best curl cream I’ve ever used, hands down. It’s thick, creamy and a little really does go a long way. One tub lasts around three months if using it twice a week, bringing the cost down to quite a measly amount. Coconut oil, shea butter and honey work as the three key ingredients, alongside glycerin, mango seed butter and a whole host of hydrating oils, making it a dream for dry, dehydrated locks. And the scent is sweet without being sickly, an added bonus for achieving that clean girl aesthetic. After showering, simply rake through with your fingers and allow to air dry. Soft, shiny curls will start to form without any crispiness.

Continue reading...

Beauty Works x Molly Mae curl kit white clips pack of 10

  • Best: Styling clips
  • For: All hair types
  • Key ingredients: N/A
  • Size: 10-pack

No matter whether you’re a daily curler, straightener or blowdryer or leave your locks au naturale, a set of good clips will always come in handy. With tiny teeth for exceptional grip (even on the shortest, wispiest of hairs), easy opening and a lightweight material that doesn’t drag down in any way, they’re by far one of the best tools I’ve used for an extra helping hand when styling, drying or even clipping up fringes before showering. Coming in at under £10, they’re a real bargain buy that will last an incredibly long time. Just be sure to store them safely lest you lose one.

Continue reading...

John Frieda sheer blonde go blonder lightening shampoo

  • Best: Blonde shampoo
  • For: Blonde or faux blonde hair
  • Key ingredients: Turmeric root extract, saffron flower extract, grape juice extract,
  • Size: 250ml

(Faux) blonde hair is notorious for fading, whether it turns more ginger, brassy or even sometimes even a soft shade of green. But luckily, there are a number of blonde-enhancing products that help to keep the colour looking and feeling fresh, including this fabulous purse-friendly pick from John Frieda.

Created by colourists, it claims to lighten, enhance shine and gently cleanse the hair. And after a few weeks of use, I’m sure I’ve noticed my hair become a bit of a brighter blonde. So, if it can prolong the time between professional colour treatments, it definitely deserves a spot in any blonde beauty buff’s basket.

Continue reading...

Good Gracious crown of glory repair mask

  • Best: Nourishing hair mask
  • For: Dry, damaged hair
  • Key ingredients: Coconut oil, glycerin, argan oil
  • Size: 300ml

If you’re looking to truly save on beauty buys, supermarkets can be a great place to shop, and this hair mask is just one great example. Named a repair mask, it does exactly as it says on the tin: revive lacklustre locks, add more shine and hydrate dry ends. Cetearyl alcohol is one of the main ingredients, which, contrary to most alcohol-like attributes, actually helps with hydration and texture. Coconut oil, glycerin and argan oil are also added, helping build moisture levels, and any hair type is sure to reap the rewards of this nourishing cocktail. Using just once a week is enough to see a difference in the level of softness, trust me.

Continue reading...

Wakati oil-infused cream

  • Best: Coily hair cream
  • For: Curly or coily hair 3a – 4c
  • Key ingredients: Glycerin, olive oil, jojoba seed oil
  • Size: 250ml

Coily hair products can be incredibly expensive, so it’s great to see Wakati offers a more affordable option. Infused with oils, including olive and jojoba and packed full of glycerin, it’s main aim is to hydrate. As it’s on the heavy side, the brand recommends it for hair types 3a – 4c that can handle this much moisture. Although its main aim is to hydrate, it also reduces frizz, adds shine and boosts slip while smelling rather lovely, so it’s a bit of a one-stop-shop for post conditioning styling.

Continue reading...

BaByliss elegance paddle brush

  • Best: Paddle brush
  • For: All hair types
  • Key ingredients: N/A
  • Size: N/A

A paddle brush is an essential for almost every hair type, and this Babyliss option works wonders. With fairly long, firm bristles, it works its way through even thick hair without too much tugging, while a cushioned back helps to add shine. Of course, be sure to follow all top brushing tips: start in small sections from the bottom and work your way up; keep it clean and avoid brushing when wet, and it’s sure to help with your healthy hair routine.

Continue reading...

Thix conditioner

  • Best: Thickening hair conditioner
  • For: Thinning hair
  • Key ingredients: Biotin, caffeine, plant keratin
  • Size: 250ml

If it’s thicker hair you’re after, take a look at Thix. Formulated for all hair types and genders, the caffeine conditioner combines proteins and vitamins that help stimulate follicle growth and, in turn, leave you with thicker, fuller locks. While caffeine helps to kickstart growth, plant keratin strengthens strands and a cocktail of vitamins C, B3 (niacinamide) and E helps the hair to hold onto moisture, increase blood circulation to the scalp and support healthy hair growth. So a lot of science is packed into one bottle.

It also has a minty fresh scent which really wakes you up in the morning, and, for me, I’ve noticed the small strands of baby hair around the front of my face are less wispy and seem to grow at a faster rate.

Continue reading...

Osmo scalp therapy finishing creme with sea buckthorn fruit oil

  • Best: 2-in-1 leave-in conditioner and finishing cream
  • For: All hair types
  • Key ingredients: Jojoba seed oil, sunflower seed extract and sea buckthorn oil
  • Size: 150ml

No matter if your stands are curly, straight or on the finer side, this finishing cream is sure to work wonders. A styling treatment and leave-in conditioner all in one, it helps heal dry locks and seal split ends while taming frizz and adding shine. It contains a cocktail of hair loving ingredients, including glycerin, jojoba seed oil, sunflower seed extract and sea buckthorn oil, helping it to nourish dry and dehydrated strands without weighing them down.

For thicker, longer hair, you’ll want to apply a more generous amount when damp and a little extra when dry to really whip it into shape. And for finer locks, less is more so start off with just one pump and work your way up as needed. It really is a one stop wonder for almost every hair type.

Continue reading...

Hair Proud clean & strong pre-cleanse hair mask

  • Best: Scalp cleanser
  • For: All hair types
  • Key ingredients: Squalane, glycerin, biotin
  • Size: 200ml

Scalp cleaning has become a bit of a beauty buzz term in recents months with scalp scrubs, drops and oils all being dubbed as must-have hair care buys. A clean scalp will not only rid the hair of any product build up and reduce any unwanted flakes of skin but also help the hair to grow thicker and stronger without any of these things blocking the follicle.

This Hair Proud hair mask is a great first step in any deep clean routine and really easy to use. Once every two weeks, or more if preferred, pop it onto the scalp for ten minutes before shampooing and I promise your hair will feel squeaky clean without being dry or tight.

Continue reading...

Dove intensive repair shampoo and conditioner bundle

  • Best: Everyday shampoo and conditioner
  • For: All hair types
  • Key ingredients: Glycerin, lactic acid
  • Size: 400ml and 350ml

If you’re after an everyday shampoo and conditioner (or every other day, as we shouldn’t be overwashing our hair), then Dove is sure to tick a lot of boxes. While it may not have the bells and whistles of some of the fancier options, it does keep hair feeling silky soft. Specially tailored to damaged locks, it helps to reduce knots and tangles and keep breakage to a minimum. And, at under £5 for the set, it’s definitely a bargain buy.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Hair care under £15

Looking at curl creams, brushes, scalp cleansers and more, these are the best hair care bargain buys I’ve tried as a beauty writer that I don’t think you can go too far wrong with. For coily and curl locks, the Wakati oil-infused cream, Creme Of Nature pure honey moisture whip twisting cream and Good Gracious crown of glory repair mask are sure to work wonders. While for finer strands the Osmo scalp therapy finishing creme with sea buckthorn fruit oil and Dove intensive repair shampoo and conditioner bundle will work as your everyday essentials.

Just remember, as with most hair products, less is certainly more.

Looking for more bargain beauty buys? Take a look at our skincare under £20 guide

