10 best hair care products under £15, according to a beauty writer

Continuing my love of bargain beauty buys, I’m back yet again with another round-up of penny-pinching products, and this time it’s all about hair care. From cost-cutting curl creams to not-so-spenny shampoos, these are the bits I buy as a beauty writer when I’d rather not fork out a small fortune to restock the bathroom shelf.

Unlike skincare or even make-up, finding budget-friendly hair care buys isn’t actually all that difficult. In fact, many of us pick up our shampoo and conditioner from the supermarket for less than the price of a cup of coffee. But it’s all the styling extras – the shine sprays, brushes, masks and more – that bring the cost up. So allow me to introduce you to a whole host of options that try to cover every category...

Of course, there’s a whole host of hair types, colours and textures, so not everything on this list will work for everyone. Coily and curly hair creams will be too heavy for those with finer strands, blonde shampoo will do no good for those with darker locks and shine sprays may be best to shy away from if you tend to get quite greasy.

Personal preference also comes into play. Let’s not forget that some people steer towards suplhate-free finds, which can also cost more, so I’ve been sure to add a couple of options covering this too. And if it’s natural ingredients you need, I’ve also got you covered.

Keep reading below to see which hair care products I’d personally pick up from the beauty bargain bucket below.

How we tested

I’ve curated this low-cost hair care list over the course of quite a few months, from a combination of old favourites and new tries. Of course, as there’s a whole host of hair types out there, not everything on this list will work for everyone, but if you’re looking to upgrade your hair game there’s sure to be at least one thing on here that will help without blowing your budget.

The best hair care products under £15 for 2023 are: