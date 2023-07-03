Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

11 best skincare products under £20, according to a beauty writer

From Byoma, CeraVe and Pacifica, these are the bargain skincare brands that sit on my shelf.

Lauren Cunningham
Monday 03 July 2023 17:44
<p>You needn’t spend a fortune on aunscreen, eye cream, moisturiser and more </p>

You needn’t spend a fortune on aunscreen, eye cream, moisturiser and more

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Skincare has seen a huge increase in interest over the past few years, with trends such as glass skin and glazed doughnut skin taking over TikTok. But it’s not always easy to know where to start, what to buy and, most importantly, how much you actually need to spend in order to start seeing results.

As a beauty writer, I’ve tried countless amounts of products, from both luxury labels such as the likes of Chanel, Dior and Dr Barbara Sturm as well as bargain buys from Byoma, The Inkey List and Boots own brand. And, in all honesty, I’ve both loved and loathed different bits of them all.

In fact, as much as I’m a true “material girl” you’ll see a mix of all price points on my bathroom shelf, and below are some of my favourite lower cost skincare favourites.

The difference in price of most products comes down to a couple of factors. Firstly, the label: a number of brands including The Ordinary and The Inkey List have differentiated themselves thanks to affordable price points. Secondly, the ingredients: a lot of these pricier products will include first press (higher potency) oils or stronger ingredients, although this isn’t always the case and it isn’t always necessary. For example, if you’re new to retinol, a lower concentration will do much more good than a more potent product.

So, if you’re looking to still see results yet don’t want to blow your whole monthly budget on one serum, keep reading below to see my tried and reviewed bargain beauty buys that I buy on repeat. And remember, always apply skincare products from light to heavy density: oil before moisturiser.

Related stories

Best sunscreen for your face 2023: Daily SPF protection, from sensitive to non-greasy formulas
8 best hyaluronic acid serums for hydrated, dewy skin
Best light therapy LED face masks for wrinkles, acne and sensitive skin
We saw near-immediate results when using this moisturiser
10 best liquid bronzers for a natural-looking post-holiday glow

How we tested

I’ve curated this low cost skincare list over the course of quite a few months, finding new gems and adding old favourites. A handful of brands are known for bargain beauty buys, others have the odd lower-priced product that sits perfectly within the £20 budget, but all are sure to help you get great skincare results.

The best skincare products under £20 for 2023 are:

  • Best serum under £20 – Byoma hydrating serum: £10.39, Boots.com
  • Best moisturiser under £20 – The Inkey List peptide moisturiser: £15.99, Boots.com
  • Best spray-on SPF under £20 – Hello Sunday the retouch one face mist SPF30: £12.60, Sephora.co.uk
  • Best retinol under £20 – CeraVe resurfacing retinol serum: £15.52, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best eye cream under £20 – No7 protect & perfect intense advanced eye cream: £16.15, Boots.com

Byoma hydrating serum

  • Best: Serum under £20
  • Size: 30ml

Byoma is the relatively new kid on the block of bargain beauty brands, and it’s quickly becoming one of my favourites. In punchy-coloured packaging, it immediately brightens up the bathroom cabinet while being incredibly easy to use. With squalane, glycerin and a barrier-boosting tri-ceramide complex working as the key ingredients, it gives the skin an instant hit of hydration that instantly absorbs and leaves no sticky or greasy residue. Apply after cleansing and before a thicker moisturiser, and expect a dewy glow that does away with dry skin. And, in even better news, it’s currently on sale, making it even more of a bargain.

Continue reading...

The Inkey List peptide moisturiser

  • Best: Moisturiser under £20
  • Size: 50ml

Moisturisers are a must-have in any skincare routine, and finding a good one can take time. But ask any beauty editor their favourite bargain buy, and this will probably be the most common answer. Combining peptides which help build up your skin’s protein with glycerin and shea butter for moisture, it works wonders to not only hydrate the skin but also reduce fine lines and wrinkles along the way.

Continue reading...

Hello Sunday the retouch one face mist SPF30

  • Best: Spray-on SPF under £20
  • Size: 75ml

Hello Sunday is a fantastic sun care brand I’ve already written a rave review of, so if you’re after SPF, I strongly suggest you take a look at this label. Unlike typical SPF sprays, this one finely spritzes the face with liquid rather than misting it with what feels like gas. And yes, it works just as well over make-up, you may just need to blot with the back of your hand to ensure it’s all soaked in. It’s great for on-the-go top-ups, especially when out and about. I’m marking it a must-have.

Continue reading...

CeraVe resurfacing retinol serum

  • Best: Retinol under £20
  • Size: 30ml

Another product I’ve already raved about is this CeraVe retinol serum and, again, I’m still seriously impressed. Perfect for beginners, It has been formulated to reduce all possible side effects – redness, peeling and itching – that retinol can cause, while still fading dark spots, post-acne blemishes and the appearance of large pores. Thanks to a combination of encapsulated retinol, ceramides, niacinamide and liqourice root, it’s one of the gentlest retinol formulas I’ve found, and comes in at a great price point (if shopping in sale).

Continue reading...

No7 protect & perfect intense advanced eye cream

  • Best: Eye cream under £20
  • Size: 15ml

I’m still yet to find an eye cream that truly does away with dark circles (all suggestions will be well recieved), but this No7 one is certainly worth a look at. I’m now on my second tube of it, which says a lot about any product, and have noticed a reduction in the fine lines and wrinkles around my eyes. Shea butter, hyaluronic acid, ginseng extract and a peptide complex are all included, hydrating the delicate eye area while evening out skin tone and texture. And a slight tint helps to conceal deep dark circles too.

Continue reading...

Pacifica glow baby booster serum

  • Best: Vitamin C serum under £20
  • Size: 29ml

I’m obsessed with vitamin C. If I had one desert island beauty product, it would be a vitamin C serum, without question. But while my all-time favourite is the very spenny Medik8 C-tetra luxe (£59, Meki8.com), there are some great bargain buy alternatives out there, including this Pacifica one. Included is glycerin which hydrates, glycoric acid which exfoliates, and sodium ascorbyl acid (aka vitamin C) which brightens the face, evens skin tone and helps to reduce fine lines, wrinkles and sun damage. Luckily, it lands just on my £20 cut off, and is well worth the price tag – just look at similar alternatives if you still aren’t convinced.

Continue reading...

E45 face moisturiser

  • Best: Moisturiser for sensitive skin under £20
  • Size: 50ml

I’ve really raved about this E45 find before, and I’m still singing its praises, so be sure to listen up if you’re struggling with dry skin. Suitable for even the most sensitive of faces, as well as those with eczema, it uses a combination of gentle ingredients to soothe the face and aid skin softness.

Capric triglyceride makes up most of the formula (alongside water), which is famous for its gentle moisturisation. And rice bran, shea butter, sweet almond oil and jojoba seed oil, are all added as well, lending the cream its lightweight texture that’s deeply nourishing. While I don’t use it every day, it’s my go-to for times when my skin is stressed or sore.

Continue reading...

The Ordinary hyaluronic acid 2% + B5

  • Best: Hyaluronic acid serum under £20
  • Size: 60ml

The Ordinary is famous for bargain beauty buys and this hyaluronic acid serum is a real standout star. For those with dry skin, it’s sure to be a gamechanger. Included is three types of hyalornic acid which penetrates different layers of the skin and vitamin B5 which keeps skin soft and smooth. It is quite slimey, so make sure to either wait a little while if adding make-up on top, or just use it at night under a moisturiser for even more hydration. And at under a tenner, you really can’t complain.

Continue reading...

RoC double action eye make-up remover

  • Best: Eye make-up remover under £20
  • Size: 125ml

I don’t often wear eye make-up, but when I do getting it off always ends up being a bit of a mission. Prone to styes, red eyes and dry patches along the outer corners, any kind of eye cleanser I use has to be suitabe for sensitive eyes, yet tough enough to remove even the most stubborn waterproof mascara. Luckily, this RoC option ticks all of those boxes, with a lightweight oily liquid that soothes while sweeping away make-up. As it’s so gentle, it can take a little longer to truly take everything off, but it’s certainly worth it to not wake up crusty.

Continue reading...

Boots SPF+ niacinamide moisturising lotion

  • Best: Skincare-sunscreen under £20
  • Size: 50ml

Boots has just launched a range of of skin-boosting SPFs, and it’s safe to say we’re incredibly impressed. Niacinamide, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid make up the collection of bargain beauty buys, each tailored to a different skin need. For me, niacinamide took the top spot and also landed itself a spot in my best sunscreen for face guide.

It helps support the skin barrier, boost moisture levels and reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and I loved the skincare-sunscreen hybrid. It’s a little thick, so can be used in place of your morning moisturiser, although no chalky white residue will be found on the face. So, if you’re looking for a sunscreen that goes one step further than protecting from those UV rays, look no further. And, and under £10, what more can anyone ask for?

Continue reading...

The Body Shop edelweiss serum concentrate sheet mask

  • Best: Sheet mask under £20
  • Size: N/A

The Body Shop is a high street stalwart for skin care and make-up. In fact, I would, and do, happily use any one of its beauty products, most of which fall under our £20 budget. But if you’re looking for something a little bit special, then this face mask would be my must-have pick.

Although it isn’t necessarily an skincare essential – it’s more of a nice to have rather than a need to have – you will notice a difference in your skin immediately after using it. Edelweiss will help brighten your complexion, while rice peptides will help soften and hydrate. I try to use this one once a week, bringing a spa-like experience into my home for only £6.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Skincare under £20

If you’re serious about upgrading your beauty routine, skincare really is a great place to start. But, contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get great results. For everyday items, the Pacifica glow baby booster serum, Boots SPF+ niacinamide moisturising lotion and The Inkey List peptide moisturiser are all things I’d mark as must-haves. They can be used together in your daily routine and will really work for brighten your skin while hitting it with a good dose of hydration.

If you’re someone with really dry skin, The Ordinary hyaluronic acid 2% + B5, E45 face moisturiser and The Body Shop edelweiss serum concentrate sheet mask will work wonders for adding that much-needed moisture. And everyone is sure to benefit from CeraVe’s really gentle retinol. So, whether you treat yourself to just one product, or the whole lot, your skin is sure to thank you for these.

Keep your pout protected from the sun with our best SPF lip balms that are hydrating and non-sticky

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
20% or more off all inclusive holidays at TUI
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off summer essentials at ASOS
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off all orders - The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 25% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Cult Beauty Discount Code
20% off all first orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in