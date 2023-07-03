11 best skincare products under £20, according to a beauty writer

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Skincare has seen a huge increase in interest over the past few years, with trends such as glass skin and glazed doughnut skin taking over TikTok. But it’s not always easy to know where to start, what to buy and, most importantly, how much you actually need to spend in order to start seeing results.

As a beauty writer, I’ve tried countless amounts of products, from both luxury labels such as the likes of Chanel, Dior and Dr Barbara Sturm as well as bargain buys from Byoma, The Inkey List and Boots own brand. And, in all honesty, I’ve both loved and loathed different bits of them all.

In fact, as much as I’m a true “material girl” you’ll see a mix of all price points on my bathroom shelf, and below are some of my favourite lower cost skincare favourites.

The difference in price of most products comes down to a couple of factors. Firstly, the label: a number of brands including The Ordinary and The Inkey List have differentiated themselves thanks to affordable price points. Secondly, the ingredients: a lot of these pricier products will include first press (higher potency) oils or stronger ingredients, although this isn’t always the case and it isn’t always necessary. For example, if you’re new to retinol, a lower concentration will do much more good than a more potent product.

So, if you’re looking to still see results yet don’t want to blow your whole monthly budget on one serum, keep reading below to see my tried and reviewed bargain beauty buys that I buy on repeat. And remember, always apply skincare products from light to heavy density: oil before moisturiser.

How we tested

I’ve curated this low cost skincare list over the course of quite a few months, finding new gems and adding old favourites. A handful of brands are known for bargain beauty buys, others have the odd lower-priced product that sits perfectly within the £20 budget, but all are sure to help you get great skincare results.

The best skincare products under £20 for 2023 are: