Budget beauty buys are our thing at IndyBest. In fact, we’ve got so many penny-pinching product suggestions that we’ve actually compiled guides on the best skincare, make-up, and hair care to buy, all for less than £20.

But every so often, a beauty product comes through that seems like such a bargain that we have to shout about it a little bit more. And it probably comes as no surprise that the skincare product currently in the spotlight is Q+A’s hyaluronic acid serum.

If you’re wondering what hyaluronic acid serum is, it’s essentially a moisturising agent that’s been proven to hydrate the skin, reduce fine lines and wrinkles and also increase skin elasticity.

Of course, this is quite an impressive list for just one ingredient, although you may be surprised that hyaluronic acid serums can range in price from £5.85 for this Q+A bargain buy all the way up to £265 for Dr Barbara Sturm’s pricey pick.

And if it’s this affordable option that has caught your eye, just keep scrolling to see why our beauty buff tester loved it.

Q+A hyaluronic acid facial serum: Was £6.50, now £5.85, Amazon.co.uk

Writer Olivia Petter reviewed the best hyaluronic acid serums and named this Q+A pick the best budget buy. “You can’t go wrong with a price tag like this,” she noted, adding that the “fast-drying formula is a little on the sticky side but it offers a wide range of benefits beyond hydration”.

“With anti-ageing properties, this award-winning product is made almost entirely from natural ingredients, too, and promises to calm, soothe, and firm up the skin,” Petter added, noting that it definitely delivered on all of these promises after around one week of use.

Alongside the hyaluronic acid, “it also contains biosaccharide gum, which reduces fine lines, and betatine, which helps to balance out the skin’s moisture”. So, if you’re looking for a firmer, hydrated face and a reduction in fine lines, then you certainly know which product to reach for.

