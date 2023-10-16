The Inkey List’s affordable skincare products to buy now on Amazon

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re an avid fan of The Inkey List, you’ll be glad to know the brand’s bestselling products can be found online at Amazon. First coming onto the beauty scene five years ago, its predominant aim was to make skincare accessible and affordable – while also simplifying often overcomplicated skincare routines.

Whether you’re looking for a new cleanser, want to update your serum or fancy introducing a new spot treatment for those pesky pimples, we’ve found our favourite picks from The Inkey List at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see which products you can buy online.

1. This omega water cream is a universal water-based gel moisturiser that aims to optimise the skin’s hydration levels. Featuring a hardworking blend of ceramides (to prevent water loss), alongside glycerin (to hydrate skin) and niacinamide (to regulate oil production), this cream can be used after vitamin A (retinoids) treatments, to help reduce any irritation. Our tester noted it’s “not heavy, sticky or greasy and doesn’t leave any residue in its wake, either.”

2. The brand’s oat cleansing balm took the top spot in our review of the best Inkey List products. It’s a great choice for all skin types, thanks to oats being especially good for those suffering from sensitivity, redness or irritation. Formulated with oat kernel oil and colloidal oatmeal, it works to help your skin maintain moisture levels while working to dissolve dirt, make-up and more. Our reviewer praised it as being “a truly magical product” and loved that it “can double up as a face mask”.

3. If you’re looking to add a serum (or change up your existing one) to your skincare routine, The Inkey List’s niacinamide serum is worth checking out. Ideal for working as an anti-inflammatory, this serum works particularly well on oily or sensitive skin, as it works to control excess oil production and reduce the appearance of pores. It also features hyaluronic acid, to help hydrate skin, and our tester said they’ve “been through multiple bottles”, applying it after cleansing in the morning and evening.

4. It’s not all skincare saviours, The Inkey List is known for its haircare products, too. This salicylic acid exfoliating scalp treatment aims to remove dead skin and any product build-up while giving the roots an opportunity to lift (as opposed to being weighed down). The lightweight serum combines three key ingredients: salicylic acid, which works to remove build-up, by gently exfoliating the scalp, while balancing oil levels; fluidpure 8G, which aims to help reduce any redness; and panthenol, which works to hydrate and moisturise your hair.

5. Banish blemishes and breakouts with this succinic acid blemish treatment and ensure skin stays hydrated and moisturised, instead of dried out and flaky. The first thing to note about this spot cream is it comes out green, to reduce any redness to the skin. The product is made up of 2 per cent succinic acid – an ingredient derived from corn that actually reduces the size of blemishes; one per cent salicylic acid, to unclog pores; and hyaluronic acid. Our reviewer loved that “it can be layered well – either throughout the day to really target pesky blemishes, or underneath make-up.”

