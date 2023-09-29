The fashion brands you never knew were on Amazon

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A go-to for everything from tech and appliances to beauty and toys, Amazon doesn’t usually come to mind when you think of fashion – but if you put the time in, you can find some gems.

In recent years, Amazon has upped its game with its clothing and accessories offerings – from heavyweights Levi’s, Birkenstock, Calvin Klein, Crocs and Uggs, to up-and-coming labels such as Filippa K and JW Pei. Last year,the retailer even opened its first-ever dedicated clothing store in California.

There’s also the lesser-known Prime Wardrobe section of the site, which allows you to try before you buy. Meanwhile, just last year, Amazon announced the Local Label Hub, which showcases small and lesser-known fashion brands.

Whether it’s a pair of sunglasses from Gucci or a TikTok-viral Skims alternative from an independent brand, the retailer should be on your radar for a wardrobe refresh.

With the announcement that Amazon is hosting another Prime Day sale this October, we’ve rounded up the crème de la crème of Amazon’s fashion offering below.

The best fashion brands to shop at Amazon

Aldo

You can shop a wide range of shoes, as well as bags, from Canadian brand Aldo at Amazon. From women’s knee-high boots, pumps and high heels to men’s loafers and trainers, there are styles for everyone.

Visit Aldo at Amazon.co.uk now

Birkenstock

(Birkenstock)

Birkenstock has enjoyed a new wave of fashion-forward fans in recent years and you can shop some of the brand’s most popular styles on Amazon, including its Boston clogs (from £124.95, Amazon.co.uk) and the Arizona sandal (from £81.23, Amazon.co.uk).

Visit Birkenstock at Amazon.co.uk now

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is one of the more-luxe labels you can shop at Amazon. From men’s boxers (from £29.99, Amazon.co.uk) to women’s bags (£72.39, Amazon.co.uk) and jewellery (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk), Prime Day sales see heavy discounts.

Visit Calvin Klein at Amazon.co.uk now

Crocs

(Amazon)

Love them or loathe them, Crocs are officially back – and you can shop the brand’s bestselling classic style (£34.99, Amazon.co.uk) on Amazon. Practical and affordable, the retailer also sells the brand’s sliders (from £16.99, Amazon.co.uk) and flip flops (from £14.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Visit Crocs at Amazon.co.uk now

Converse

A staple of off-duty style, Converse is an enduring brand for good reason. You can shop all the classic kicks on Amazon, from the all star high tops (from £49.99, Amazon.co.uk) to the Chuck Taylor low-top trainers (from £40, Amazon.co.uk). “With its lightweight and durable upper canvas, as well as added airflow with the metal eyelets, it’s no surprise they’re a summer staple,” said our reviewer.

Visit Converse at Amazon.co.uk now

Diesel

From T-shirts to jeans and accessories, there’s plenty of choice at Amazon when it comes to Diesel. Whether you’re after a staple belt (from £33.88, Amazon.co.uk), a statement jumper (from £41.91, Amazon.co.uk) or you’re looking to stock up on underwear (from £28, Amazon.co.uk), expect stellar discounts during Prime Day.

Visit Diesel at Amazon.co.uk now

Filippa K

(Fillipa K)

Sustainable fashion brand Fillipa K creates timeless styles with touches of Scandinavian minimalism – and it’s one of the more unlikely fashion labels available to shop at Amazon. From jeans, dresses and sleek blazers, it’s certainly one we’ll be keeping an eye on during sale periods, too.

Visit Filippa K at Amazon.co.uk now

Fat Face

A stalwart of the British high street, Fat Face has also made it to Amazon. It’s a great place to stock up on wardrobe essentials, and we’ve got our eye on this men’s hemp henley T-shirt (£29.50, Amazon.co.uk).

Visit Fat Face at Amazon.co.uk now

French Connection

From women’s sunglasses and dresses to men’s boxers and shirts, there’s a great selection of French Connection pieces available at Amazon – including this T-shirt with the classic “Fcuk” logo (£19, Amazon.co.uk).

Visit French Connection at Amazon.co.uk now

FitFlop

Offering on-trend yet ergonomic shoes that help ensure comfort, there’s a vast selection of FitFlop designs ready to shop on Amazon. With metallics a key trend for AW23, we’ve got our eye on these silver trainers (from £65, Amazon.co.uk).

Visit FitFlop at Amazon.co.uk now

G Star Raw

G Star Raw cites Kate Middleton among its fans, and you can shop skinny, straight, boyfriend and wide-leg styles of the label’s jeans at Amazon. These women’s Seventies-style wide-leg jeans (£88.40, Amazon.co.uk) have gone straight in our basket.

Visit G Star Raw at Amazon.co.uk now

Gucci

(Gucci)

While you can’t shop Gucci clothes at Amazon, there is a varied selection of sunglasses available. We love this classic pair of big shades (£212, Amazon.co.uk), which is sure to make a statement.

Visit Gucci at Amazon.co.uk now

Gant

Preppy label Gant is a go-to for smart styles with a contemporary twist. At Amazon, you can shop the brand’s signature polos, sweaters, trainers, shirts and more. On trend with a chunky sole,this pair of women’s Madison trainers (£72.92, Amazon.co.uk) has piqued our interest.

Visit Gant at Amazon.co.uk now

Levi’s

(Levi’s)

You can shop classic pairs of men’s and women’s Levi’s jeans at Amazon, including the denim label’s timeless 501 style (from £58.50, Amazon.co.uk). There’s also slim styles for men (from £71.20, Amazon.co.uk), flared fits for women (from £91.93, Amazon.co.uk) and trend-led pieces such as this zip-up denim waistcoat (from £40.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Visit Levi’s at Amazon.co.uk now

New Balance

Footwear favourite New Balance can also be shopped at Amazon. Whether you’re looking for the classic 373 trainer (from £62.12, Amazon.co.uk) or the chunky 573 sneaker (from £95, Amazon.co.uk), we’re expecting plenty of stellar savings across Prime Day.

Visit New Balance at Amazon.co.uk now

Ralph Lauren

From the label’s classic men’s polo shirt (£69.95, Amazon.co.uk) to an off-duty baseball cap (£49, Amazon.co.uk), Amazon’s Ralph Lauren offering is not one to be missed.

Visit Ralph Lauren at Amazon.co.uk now

Superdry

British clothing brand Superdry can also be found at Amazon, with the collection including the brand’s signature logo hoodie (from £50.49, Amazon.co.uk) and T-shirt (£25.49, Amazon.co.uk). There’s also plain T-shirts, zip hoodies, sunglasses and more.

Visit Superdry at Amazon.co.uk now

Tommy Hilfiger

(Tommy Hilfiger)

You’ll find branded logo tops, baseball caps, hoodies, underwear, socks and more from Tommy Hilfiger at Amazon too. This men’s logo T-shirt (from £26, Amazon.co.uk) will be a great staple to pick up, as will this classic baseball cap (£34.99, Amazon.co.uk) from the American label.

Visit Tommy Hilfiger at Amazon.co.uk now

Timberland

While once associated with hikers, the shoe brand is now a firm favourite with A-listers, including Kanye West, Cara Delevingne, Drake and J Lo. From trainers to hiking boots, boat shoes and sandals, there are styles for every taste available to shop at Amazon.

Visit Timberland at Amazon.co.uk now

Wrangler

A good pair of Wrangler jeans will last you a lifetime and you might be able to snap up a saving on Amazon. The online retailer not only stocks the brand’s jeans, but also sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats, dresses and more. This Wrangler men’s denim jacket (£60, Amazon.co.uk) has gone straight to the top of our wish list.

Visit Wrangler at Amazon.co.uk now

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon has confirmed the dates for its Prime Big Deal Days event. Kicking off from midnight on Tuesday 10 October and continuing until the end of Wednesday 11 October, the sale will offer a full 48 hours of shopping for consumers across the globe.

The dates fall in line with IndyBest’s predictions of an early October event, running at a similar time to Amazon’s Prime Early Access event, which took place last year on Tuesday 11 October and ended on Wednesday 12 October. Similarly, the retailer’s Prime Day event for 2023 took place on Tuesday 11 July and ended on Wednesday 12 July.

The October 2022 event was billed as a precursor to Black Friday, but Amazon has seemingly ditched that messaging this year. However, the latest event is still taking place in the month before Black Friday.

What type of deals are there on Prime Day?

Throughout the flash sale, there will be lightning deals that last for only a short period of time – whether that’s until the promotion has ended or until all the deals are claimed. This means it’s best to be quick on the big day to ensure you don’t miss out.

How do I shop the Prime Day deals?

The deals on Amazon Prime Day are exclusively for those with a Prime membership, which you can easily sign up for here. It costs £8.99 a month and you’ll not only benefit from Prime Day deals, but you’ll also be able to enjoy free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books, Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

If you don’t want to pay the membership fee, you could sign up for a 30-day free trial prior to Prime Day, which will give you access to the sale. You won’t be charged but you will need to fill in your details, and Amazon will automatically charge you when the month is up unless you cancel your subscription.

