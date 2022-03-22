The resurgence in Y2K fashion means that no trend is off-limits, and the newest one to make waves is cargo pants. Despite being decidedly questionable even in their prime in the Noughties, there’s no denying they’re firmly back on the agenda.

And who’d have thought that none other than the Duchess of Cambridge would be one of the people to inform us? While no stranger to trends – having worn those & Other Stories jeans last summer – we were still surprised to see Kate donning a khaki green pair of cargo pants.

During the Duke and Duchesses current trip to Central America, Kate made a convincing case for the trouser trend, having paired the G Star pants with a John Lewis & Partners crisp white tee, and her trusty white Superga 2750 trainers (£38.50, Superga.co.uk).

The outfit in question not only proves her fashion-forward mindset but also shows how she continues to be a fan of affordable high street finds, with her entire outfit costing approximately £130.

We suspect her trendy cargo pants will be the next victim of the so-called “Kate Effect” and sell out at lightning speed, so if you’re desperate for a pair, read on for everything you need to know.

Read more:

G-Star Raw high G-shape cargo skinny pants: £71.20, G-star.com

(G Star Raw)

While these aren’t quite the baggy cargo pants that girl band All Saints used to rock, Kate’s latest find provides a great way to tap into the trend without going all out. This pair features large pockets on the sides and come in a jungle green colourway. They also have a high-waisted cut, and the brand claims they have been designed with comfort in mind.

The way the Duchess has chosen to style them, with a crisp white T-shirt and white trainers – both of which she’s worn in the past – is exactly how we’d suggest wearing them.

Should you prefer something slightly baggier, but still in keeping with Kate’s style, these are also available in the same colour.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on cargo pants and other fashion offers, try the links below:

Love the looks that the Duchess of Cambridge serves up? Read our guide to her favourite high street brands