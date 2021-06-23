Since joining the royal family back in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has become quite the trendsetter.

So much so, that many of the pieces she’s spotted wearing during public outings often sell out within a matter of hours – it’s a phenomenon now known as the “Kate effect”.

If you want to snap up an item worn by the duchess, you need to act quick, especially when it comes to high street pieces. Case in point: Kate’s latest pair of jeans.

On Tuesday, the royal appeared to agree with the world of TikTok that skinny jeans are over, as she traded in her usual slim-fit pair for a straight, cropped style. Even better, the jeans are still in stock and just so happen to be from one of her favourite high street brands: & Other Stories.

Proving she’s the queen of high-low dressing, Kate visited the Natural History Museum on Tuesday wearing the brand’s favourite cut jeans with a white ribbed top, her go-to pair of Veja trainers and a high-end salmon pink blazer by Chloé.

We predict a shopping frenzy over the £65 pair of jeans, so if you want to get your hands on them, we suggest you add them to your basket pronto. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you, and tracked down her entire outfit.

& Other Stories favourite cut cropped jeans: £65, Stories.com

(& Other Stories )

While Kate has long been a fan of dark skinny jeans, the royal opted for a straight-leg pair for her latest look, and we’re here for it.

Designed with a classic fit, the jeans have a high waist and a slim, cropped leg, which makes them great for wearing with a variety of shoes, from trainers, like Kate, to sandals and even heels. They’re also crafted from organic cotton and all the details – including the buttons, zippers and threads – have been sustainably sourced.

If you love the cut but aren’t sure about Kate’s choice of colour, the good news is that these jeans come in seven different shades, from acid blue to black and ecru.

Buy now

Chloe cargo pocket wool blazer: Was £1,795, now £1,077, Mytheresa.com

(Chloe)

Kate paired her high street jeans with this designer blazer from Chloé. Made from finely woven wool, the salmon pink, single-breasted design looks super sophisticated but has a casual edge thanks to utilitarian details such as shoulder epaulettes, notched lapels, an elasticated waist and oversized cargo pockets. Unfortunately, this particular style is sold out everywhere, but you can still add it to your wishlist.

Add to wishlist

Single breasted belted blazer: Was £60, now £33, Laredoute.co.uk

(La Redoute)

We’ve also found a similar jacket to Chloe’s designer one, however, that’s not only still in stock but also a fraction of the price. This single-breasted blazer looks really similar to the duchess’s version and, even better, it’s currently on sale with 45 per cent off. Designed with a straight fit, it can be cinched in at the waist using the detachable belt, or worn open for a more relaxed look. It also has two flag pockets on the front and a tailored collar.

Buy now

Veja esplar leather trainers: £110, Flannels.com

(Veja)

Following in the footsteps of Meghan Markle, who was first spotted wearing a pair of the V10 trainers back in 2018 at the Invictus Games, Kate is also a huge fan of sustainable footwear brand Veja.

During her recent visit to the Natural History Museum, the royal wore the Veja esplar leather trainers, which have golden “V”. They’re crafted in Brazil from smooth leather with a lace-up front and a cushioned organic cotton-blend lining, and are set on an off-white outsole that’s made from bio-sourced Amazonian rubber blended with recycled materials such as rice waste.

Buy now

