Since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Westminster Abbey wedding in 2011, Kate Middleton has become a major source of style inspiration.

Officially dubbed as the country’s number one royal fashion icon by the Fashion Retail Academy, everything Kate steps out – particularly high-street styles – is an instant sell out.

As the UK eases out of lockdown, the Duchess of Cambridge attended London’s V&A museum on Wednesday to mark the reopening of the historic building for the first since December 2020.

Donning a cherry-red houndstooth, pleated and Peter Pan-collared dress from one of her favourite London-based designers Alessandra Rich, Kate viewed the Raphael Cartoons and Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser exhibitions while giving you all the style inspiration you need for your own gallery visit.

This isn’t the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has championed the celeb-loved designer – she also wore her designs on a 2019 visit to Bletchley Park and on a recent trip to Ireland.

From Emilia Wickstead to Alexander McQueen, Kate’s often clad in big name designers – but just as often, the royal makes her fashion a bit more accessible and steps out in high-street (and more purse friendly) pieces.

Proving her love of high street fashion once more, Kate accessorised her designer frock at the museum with a pair of £17 & Other Stories gold hoop earrings.

From a Boden blue cardigan to a Reiss knitted roll neck, the Duchess of Cambridge’s affordable fashion choices always sell out fast in what’s known as the “Kate Effect.” Surprisingly, the & Other Stories pair are still in stock and you can snap up the earrings for just £17.

& Other Stories twisted sphere hoop earrings: £17, Stories.com

(& Other Stories )

Adding the final flourish to her look, Kate opted for high-low dressing and complemented the designer dress with a pair of high-street earrings.

Not just your classic pair of hoops, the gold-toned pair from & Other Stories boast twisted detailing and a chunky spherical design.

If you’re looking to refresh your jewellery collection, the fail-safe style makes for the perfect understated and everyday piece.

A simple style that can be tailored to suit any occasion, tone down a dressy look as demonstrated by Kate at the V&A or wear to make a more neutral ensemble more interesting.

Stylish and simple, gold hoops are an essential in every woman’s jewellery box. The Creature gold crescent hoops (£85, Creaturejewellery.com) earned the top spot in our round-up of the best gold hoop earrings, with our reviewer praising the “chunky crescent shape of pair awarding them unique detailing.”

(Creature )

“Surprisingly lightweight and comfortable to wear, the earrings are the perfect transitional pair that can take you from day into evening,” they added.

Boasting a similar style to Kate’s pair, these Loel and Co spiral hoop earrings (£65, Loel.co.uk) are “understated and subtle” with the twisted design giving the pair nice texturing.

(Loel & Co)

“A relaxed and versatile set of hoops – we think these are a great investment piece,” our reviewer said.

(Missoma )

Another brand championed by the Duchess of Cambridge, Missoma has become one of Kate’s go-to jewellers and she’s often spotted in a pair of the brand’s earrings. We were impressed with the jeweller’s twisted heart earrings (£105, Missoma.com), with our reviewer praising the striking 18ct gold plating and subtle heart shape.

